N.H. Senate to Take Up Bills on Marijuana, Acupunture

The New Hampshire Senate Thursday will weigh in on a range of policy proposals, including a loosening of the state’s laws on marijuana.

After years of rejecting measures to reduce penalties on marijuana, the Senate seems poised to change course. A bill that would make possession of half an ounce of marijuana a violation appears likely to pass. A similar measure has already passed the New Hampshire House - that called for up to an ounce.

The body will also take up a bill to add Post Dramatic Stress Disorder to the state’s medical marijuana laws, which received unanimous support out of committee.

There’s also a bill that would certify people to use acupuncture as a way to treat people battling substance abuse. Currently more than 20 states offer this treatment.

Bills being voted on Thursday that were unanimously rejected by committee include one to regulate the use of drones and one allowing those with medical marijuana cards to grow their own weed.