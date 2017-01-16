N.H. Senate To Vote On Bills To Ease Medical Marijuna Restrictions

One bill would add hepatitis C to the list of conditions where patients would be allowed to use marijuana; another would allow doctors to prescribe marijuana to patient suffering “severe pain” that hasn’t responded to medication, surgery, or for which other treatments produced serious side effects; a third measure would allow care facilities -- meaning nursing homes, hospitals or hospice houses -- to pick up medical marijuana for patients.

The bills cleared a senate committee on unanimous votes and are expected to pass.

They are the latest sign that policymakers here are growing more comfortable with medical marijuana.

Medical marijuana became legal here in 2013; New Hampshire was the last New England state to allow it, and remains the only state in the region where possession of even small amounts of cannabis remains a crime.