N.H. Supreme Court to Review St. Paul's Grad Request for New Trial

By 46 seconds ago
  • Owen Labrie during a court appearance.
    Owen Labrie during a court appearance.
    FILE

The state’s highest court will hear an appeal from a St. Paul’s graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a freshman student on campus in 2014.

Last spring Owen Labrie asked a Concord judge to grant him a new trial on the grounds that his attorneys did a poor job representing him.

During that three day trial, Labrie’s new lawyers argued that his first trial team didn’t adequately prepare, and that they disregarded key evidence. 

That motion was denied. 

But now, the New Hampshire Supreme Court will take up the issue to see if the lower court made the right decision.

Labrie has been out on bail since he was sentenced in 2015 to one year in jail for having sex with a minor. The victim, Chessy Prout, is suing St. Paul's school.

Tags: 
Owen Labrie
st pauls

Related Content

Labrie Denied New Trial in St. Paul's Sexual Assault Case

By Apr 19, 2017
AP

A Concord judge Wednesday denied a new trial for St. Paul graduate Owen Labrie. Labrie was convicted in 2015 of having sex with a minor on the prep school campus.

Labrie's Chief Lawyer Defends His Efforts During Sexual Assault Trial

By Feb 24, 2017
Geoff Forrester/The Concord Monitor/POOL

Well-known Boston attorney J.W. Carney stands by the defense he provided Owen Labrie, a former St. Paul's School student, during his 2015 trial for sexual assault.

On Thursday, Labrie's hearing for a new trial on the basis his legal team poorly represented him officially wrapped up after three days. Labrie, who's now 21, is free on bail while he appeals his one year sentence.

Labrie's Attorneys Give Mixed Reviews on Defense Performance at Trial

By Feb 22, 2017
FILE/JIM COLE/AP

Owen Labrie’s legal team gave conflicting viewpoints Wednesday on how they represented Labrie during his 2015 trial for sexual assault.

The St. Paul’s graduate is currently asking for a new trial on the basis that he had ineffective counsel. 