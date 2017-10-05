N.H. Supreme Court to Review St. Paul's Grad Request for New Trial

The state’s highest court will hear an appeal from a St. Paul’s graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a freshman student on campus in 2014.

Last spring Owen Labrie asked a Concord judge to grant him a new trial on the grounds that his attorneys did a poor job representing him.

During that three day trial, Labrie’s new lawyers argued that his first trial team didn’t adequately prepare, and that they disregarded key evidence.

That motion was denied.

But now, the New Hampshire Supreme Court will take up the issue to see if the lower court made the right decision.

Labrie has been out on bail since he was sentenced in 2015 to one year in jail for having sex with a minor. The victim, Chessy Prout, is suing St. Paul's school.