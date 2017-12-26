N.H. Trooper on Leave Pending Investigation of Fatal Shooting

Few details have been released on the officer-involved shooting this weekend that led to the death of a 26-year-old man from Enfield.

Jesse J. Champney was shot four times Saturday night by a New Hampshire State Trooper. The shooting occurred in a field at the junction of Route 4 and Switch Road in Canaan.

The officer was not injured. He has been put on administrative leave and will be questioned sometime this week. The officer’s name has not been released pending the Attorney General’s investigation.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday but no details were given on the gunshot wounds or what led to the shooting.