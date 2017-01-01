NHPR Folk Calendar 1/1/2017

Every Monday
>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com
>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com
>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~ jrbenjamin@gmail.com
Every Tuesday
>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com
>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com
Every Wednesday
>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.delrossis.com 603-563-7195
>>>The Squid Jiggers at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210
Every Thursday
>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com
>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com
>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com
Every Saturday & Sunday
>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272, www.bearairishbrew.com
Friday, January 6
>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Sunapee Coffeehouse ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com
Saturday, January 7
>>>Bluegrass Night w/ Mile Twelve & Local Freight at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org 781-246-2836
Tuesday, January 17
>>>Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
Wednesday, January 18
>>>Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher at Green Church ~ Mexico, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-562-4445, www.necelticarts.com
Thursday, January 19
>>>Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher at Old South Church ~ Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-299-3686, www.necelticarts.com
Friday, January 20
>>>Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher at chocolate Church ~ Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ 207-442-8455, http://chocolatechurcharts.org
Saturday, January 21
>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Fitzwilliam Inn ~ Fitzwilliam, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com
>>>The Bombadils (French Canadian) at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org
Saturday, February 4
>>>Catie Curtis at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org 781-246-2836
Friday, February 24
>>>Paul Amey & The Parker Hill Road Band (Bluegrass) at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org
Sunday, February 26
>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Tamworth Lyceum ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 12:30pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com
Friday, March 17
>>>Islay Mist Celidh at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org
Saturday, March 18
>>>Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org 781-246-2836
Dances
Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not allow street shoes. Partners not required.
Every Monday
>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall, Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
Every Wednesday
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078
>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM, 781-385-1480
>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042
Every Friday
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org Thru Dec 4
Every Saturday
>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023
Every Sunday
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179