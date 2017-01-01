NHPR Folk Calendar 1/1/2017

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~ jrbenjamin@gmail.com

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.delrossis.com 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272, www.bearairishbrew.com

_________________________________________________________________

Friday, January 6

>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Sunapee Coffeehouse ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com

Saturday, January 7

>>>Bluegrass Night w/ Mile Twelve & Local Freight at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org 781-246-2836

Tuesday, January 17

>>>Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Wednesday, January 18

>>>Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher at Green Church ~ Mexico, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-562-4445, www.necelticarts.com

Thursday, January 19

>>>Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher at Old South Church ~ Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-299-3686, www.necelticarts.com

Friday, January 20

>>>Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher at chocolate Church ~ Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ 207-442-8455, http://chocolatechurcharts.org

Saturday, January 21

>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Fitzwilliam Inn ~ Fitzwilliam, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com

>>>The Bombadils (French Canadian) at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

Saturday, February 4

>>>Catie Curtis at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org 781-246-2836

Friday, February 24

>>>Paul Amey & The Parker Hill Road Band (Bluegrass) at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

Sunday, February 26

>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Tamworth Lyceum ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 12:30pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com

Friday, March 17

>>>Islay Mist Celidh at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

Saturday, March 18

>>>Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org 781-246-2836

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall, Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM, 781-385-1480

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179