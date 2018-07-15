NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 7.15.18

Folk Festival Calendar July 15, 2018

July 19-22, 2018

>>>Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

Oak Hill, New York

http://greyfoxbluegrass.com

Performers include: Dry Branch Fire Squad, Billy Strings, The Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush Band, Hot Rize 40th Anniversary Celebration, Jerry Douglas, The Wood Brothers, Della Mae, Dailey & Vincent, Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Sierra Hull, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver , Flatt Lonesome, Molly Tuttle, Songs From the Road Band, Front Country, The Hillbenders, Country Current, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Fireside Collective, Joe Newberry & April Verch, Joe Newberry, Ginny Mules, Rapidgrass, Mile Twelve, Lindsay Lou , Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Mountain Ride, Man About a Horse, Mark Lavengood Band, Beg Steal or Borrow, Kaia Kater, Meadow Mountain, The Dirty Grass Players, Cane Mill Road, Quickstep w/John Kirk & Trish Miller, and more!

>>>Finger lakes GrassRoots Festival

Trumansburg, New York

http://grassrootsfest.org/

Performers include: Patty Griffin - Toots and the Maytals - The Wood Brothers - Valerie June - Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band - Sidi Touré - Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys - Ryan Montbleau Band - Driftwood - Seratones - Sim Redmond Band - LADAMA - Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad - Lo'Jo - Preston Frank & His Zydeco Family Band - Jim Lauderdale - The Campbell Brothers - Big Mean Sound Machine - Gunpoets - The Blind Spots - Uma Galera - Eilen Jewell - Walter Mouton & The Scott Playboys - Taina Asili y la Banda Rebelde - Thousands of One - The Town Pants - Samite of Uganda - Danielle Ponder & The Tomorrow People - Mac Benford & Up South - Root Shock - The Speckers - Stone Cold Miracle - Keith Secola & The Wild Band of Indians - Hank Roberts - Black Castle - Flying Clouds of South Carolina - Ithaca Bottom Boys - Sihasin - Cortadito - Moontee Sinquah - M.A.K.U. - Richie and Rosie - Double Tiger - Kevin Kinsella - Johnny Dowd - Jones Benally Family Dance Troupe - Mosaic Foundation - Empire Kings - The Dirty Pennies - Mary Lorson - Fall Creek Brass Band - Nonstop to Cairo - Izzy True - Tenzin Chopak - Jennie Lowe Stearns - Ithaca Underground w/ Palleon, Rill Ghosties, Lady D and the Shadow Spirits, Wackgenius, & Robot Detective - The Grady Girls - The Notorious Stringbusters - December Wind -Bess Greenberg - Vee Da Bee - Laila Belle - Home Remedy - Bronwen Exter - Kenny T & Wildfire - Uniit Carruyo - DJ Cappel - Calico Moon - HectorWorks SoundSystem - Dead Sea Squirrels - Move-Along Songs w/ John and Diane -GrassRoots Chamber Orchestra - Bubba George Stringband

July 26-29, 2018

>>>Ossipee Valley Music Festival

South Hiram, Maine

http://www.ossipeevalley.com

Performers include: THE WOOD BROTHERS, BILLY STRINGS, DUSTBOWL REVIVAL, ALASH, THE SUITCASE JUNKET, THE LONELY HEARTSTRING BAND, LAKOU MIZIK, UPSTATE RUBDOWN, TOWN MOUNTAIN. MILE TWELVE, TWISTED PINE, THE WIYOS, LULA WILES, MOLSKY’S MOUNTAIN DRIFTERS, THE LADLES, THE BAGBOYS, NEW ENGLAND BLUEGRASS, AND MORE.

July 27-29, 2018

>>>The Lowell Folk Festival

Lowell, Massachusetts

http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org

Performers include: Bernard Allison (France), Big Country Bluegrass (Va. USA), Cora Harvey Armstrong (Va. USA), Corazon de Granada (Spain), Greek Rebetiko Trio (Boston MA), Iberi Choir (Georgia), Kahulanui (Hawaii USA), Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club (USA), Mary Jane Lamond and Wendy MacIsaac (Canada), Neuza (Cape Verde), Orquesta SCC (NY USA). Rahzel (NY USA), SalarNadar & Mustafa Saeed (USA), Sidi Toure (Mali), Tribu Baharu (Colombia)

>>>The Newport Folk Festival

Ft. Adams State Park, Newport, Rhode Island

http://www.newportfolk.org

Performers include: Bedouine, Colter Wall, Courtney Barnett, Darlingside, Fantastic Negrito, Gary Clark Jr, Hamilton Leithauser and Rostam, Passenger, Phoebe Bridgers, Rachael and Vilray, Sturgill Simpson, Tank and the Bangas, The Lone Below, The War And Treaty, The Weather Station, Tyler Childers, and many more [TBA]

July 28, 2018

>>>Uplift Festival

Oak Park, 791 Forest Road, Greenfield, New Hampshire

http://upliftmusicfest.org

Multi-genre festival, Performers include: Vapors of Morphine. Adam and the Flood, Dub Apocalypse, Hug the Dog, Party of the Sun, Varsity Material, Joe Sambo, Senie Hunt.

July 31 – August 2 2018

>>>Sweet Chariot Music and Art Festival

Swan’s Island, Maine

http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com

Performers include: Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Larry Kaplan

August 3-5, 2018

>>>Falcon Ridge Folk Festival

Hillsdale, New York

http://falconridgefolk.com/

Performers include: Dar Williams, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Tempest, Greg Greenway, Great Bear, The Clayfoot Strutters, Adam Ezra Group, Annie Wenz, The Storycrafters, The Falcon Ridge House Band feat Mark Dann, Rad Lorkovic and Eric Lee, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Vance Gilbert, Tracy Grammer, Dan Navarro, Sloan Wainwright

August 10-12, 2018

>>>Bolton Fair

Bolton, Massachusetts

http://www.boltonfair.org/todo.html

Highlight: Fiddlers’ Contest; Performers include: [TBA] Not announced as of April 18.

>>>Middlefield Fair

Middlefield, Massachusetts

http://middlefieldfair.org/

Highlight: Fiddlers’ Contest; Performers include: [TBA] Not announced as of April 18.

August 15, 2018

>>>Fruitlands Fiddle Fest

Fruitlands Museum, Harvard, Massachusetts

http://www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do/central-ma/event-39478.html

Workshops 10am, concert 7:30pm

August 17 & 18, 2018

>>>Peacham Acoustic Music Festival

Peacham, Vermont

http://www.pamfest.com

Performers include: Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing, Stephen Siefert, Jason Bergman and the Primal Boys, Brendan Taafe, The Bayley-Hazen Boys, Alan Greenleaf Tom and Ethan Azarian, , and more.

August 18-19 2018

>>>Solarfest

Stratton Mountain, Vermont

http://www.solarfest.org/

Performers [TBA] Multi-genre festival focused on alternative energy

August 22-26, 2018

>>>The Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival

Litchfield, Maine

http://www.blisteredfingers.com

Performers include: Blue Highway, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Darve Parmley and Cardinal Tradition, The Little Roy and Lizzie Show, Dan Paisley and Company, Salt & Light (Moore Family Band), The Zolla Boys, Phat Burger Deluxe, The Mason Zink Band, Robinson's Bluegrass Gospel, Blistered Fingers

August 24-26, 2018

>>>Summer Hoot

Ashokan Center, Olivebridge, NY

Hosted by The Mammals; The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, NY (20 min from Woodstock.) A down-home, multi-generational celebration of live roots music, local food & crafts, and the joyful spirit of this amazing community where the Catskills meet the Hudson River Valley.

http://hoot.love/

Performers [TBAafter June 1]

>>>American Folk Festival

Bangor, Maine

www.americanfolkfestival.com

Performers include: [TBA].

September 6-9, 2018

>>>Oldtone Roots Music Festival

Cool Whisper Farm, North Hillsdale, NY

http://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com

Performers include: Foghorn Stringband, KARL SHIFLETT and BIG COUNTRY SHOW, TUBA SKINNY, Bill & The Belles, Hubby Jenkins, CALEB KLAUDER COUNTRY BAND W/ MIKE BUB, Anna and Elizabeth, Cedric Watson, Jesse Lége & Bayou Brew, Down hill strugglers, JOEL SAVOY KELLI JONES, FIVE MILE MOUNTAIN ROAD, The Feinberg Brothers, Will Mentor, Pete’s Posse, Moonshine Holler, Travis Stuart, EVA SALINA & PETER STAN, The Lucky Five, Bear Minimum, The Hayrollers, Aldo Lavaggi and The Russet Trio, Hopalong Andrew, TARA Linhardt, Hilary Hawke, hoot and holler, Nora brown, Old Sky, and A Whole Lot More

September 14-16, 2018

>>>Fresh Grass Festival

North Adams, Massachusetts

www.freshgrass.com

Performers include: TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND, INDIGO GIRLS, RICKY SKAGGS and KENTUCKY THUNDER, RHIANNON GIDDENS, STEEP CANYON RANGERS, Alison Brown, ALTAN, DELLA MAE, KEITH LITTLE & MOLLY TUTTLE, THE MAMMALS, THE WHISKEY TREATY ROADSHOW, MOLSKY'S MOUNTAIN DRIFTERS, DAROL ANGER with EMY PHELPS, MAEVE GILCHRIST & FRIENDS: MUSIC FOR OUR PEOPLE, FRESHSCORES: LEYLA McCALLA, THE LONESOME DAYS, EMILY KEENER, BERKLEE AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC PROGRAM and more

September 15 & 16, 2018

>>>Grand Point North Music Festival

Burlington, Vermont

http://www.grandpointnorth.com

Performers include: Grace Potter, [others TBA]

September 21-23, 2018

>>>New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain Resort

Lincoln NH

http://nhscot.org/

Performers include: [TBA] not announced as of April 18.

September 29-30 [Last Weekend in Sept]

>>>Portsmouth Maritime Festival

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

http://pmffest.org/

Performers include: Tim Eriksen, David Jones, Great Bay Sailor, A.J. Wright, Craig Edwards, Two Old Friends, Jeff Warner, Ken Schatz, London Julie, The Johnson Girls, Mudhook, Spitzer and Mareva, John Roberts, Gina Dunlap

September 30 – October 7, 2018

>>>Fryeburg Fair

Fryeburg, Maine

http://fryeburgfair.org

Performers include: [TBA] not announced as of July 12.

October 19-20, 2018

>>>Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival

Milford Connecticut

http://nutmegdulcimer.com

Performers include: Rob Brereton & Thomasina Levy - mountain dulcimers, AppalAsia - mountain dulcimer, erhu, & banjo, Marina Albero - hammered dulcimer , and more.