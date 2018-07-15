NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 7.15.18

Folk Festival Calendar July 15, 2018
July 19-22, 2018
>>>Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
Oak Hill, New York
Performers include: Dry Branch Fire Squad, Billy Strings, The Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush Band, Hot Rize 40th Anniversary Celebration, Jerry Douglas, The Wood Brothers, Della Mae, Dailey & Vincent, Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Sierra Hull, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver , Flatt Lonesome, Molly Tuttle, Songs From the Road Band, Front Country, The Hillbenders, Country Current, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Fireside Collective, Joe Newberry & April Verch, Joe Newberry, Ginny Mules, Rapidgrass, Mile Twelve, Lindsay Lou , Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Mountain Ride, Man About a Horse, Mark Lavengood Band, Beg Steal or Borrow, Kaia Kater, Meadow Mountain, The Dirty Grass Players, Cane Mill Road, Quickstep w/John Kirk & Trish Miller, and more!
>>>Finger lakes GrassRoots Festival
Trumansburg, New York
Performers include: Patty Griffin - Toots and the Maytals - The Wood Brothers - Valerie June - Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band - Sidi Touré - Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys - Ryan Montbleau Band - Driftwood - Seratones - Sim Redmond Band - LADAMA - Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad - Lo'Jo - Preston Frank & His Zydeco Family Band - Jim Lauderdale - The Campbell Brothers - Big Mean Sound Machine - Gunpoets - The Blind Spots - Uma Galera - Eilen Jewell - Walter Mouton & The Scott Playboys - Taina Asili y la Banda Rebelde - Thousands of One - The Town Pants - Samite of Uganda - Danielle Ponder & The Tomorrow People - Mac Benford & Up South - Root Shock - The Speckers - Stone Cold Miracle - Keith Secola & The Wild Band of Indians - Hank Roberts - Black Castle - Flying Clouds of South Carolina - Ithaca Bottom Boys - Sihasin - Cortadito - Moontee Sinquah - M.A.K.U. - Richie and Rosie - Double Tiger - Kevin Kinsella - Johnny Dowd - Jones Benally Family Dance Troupe - Mosaic Foundation - Empire Kings - The Dirty Pennies - Mary Lorson - Fall Creek Brass Band - Nonstop to Cairo - Izzy True - Tenzin Chopak - Jennie Lowe Stearns - Ithaca Underground w/ Palleon, Rill Ghosties, Lady D and the Shadow Spirits, Wackgenius, & Robot Detective - The Grady Girls - The Notorious Stringbusters - December Wind -Bess Greenberg - Vee Da Bee - Laila Belle - Home Remedy - Bronwen Exter - Kenny T & Wildfire - Uniit Carruyo - DJ Cappel - Calico Moon - HectorWorks SoundSystem - Dead Sea Squirrels - Move-Along Songs w/ John and Diane -GrassRoots Chamber Orchestra - Bubba George Stringband
July 26-29, 2018
>>>Ossipee Valley Music Festival
South Hiram, Maine
Performers include: THE WOOD BROTHERS, BILLY STRINGS, DUSTBOWL REVIVAL, ALASH, THE SUITCASE JUNKET, THE LONELY HEARTSTRING BAND, LAKOU MIZIK, UPSTATE RUBDOWN, TOWN MOUNTAIN. MILE TWELVE, TWISTED PINE, THE WIYOS, LULA WILES, MOLSKY’S MOUNTAIN DRIFTERS, THE LADLES, THE BAGBOYS, NEW ENGLAND BLUEGRASS, AND MORE.
July 27-29, 2018
>>>The Lowell Folk Festival
Lowell, Massachusetts
http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org
Performers include: Bernard Allison (France), Big Country Bluegrass (Va. USA), Cora Harvey Armstrong (Va. USA), Corazon de Granada (Spain), Greek Rebetiko Trio (Boston MA), Iberi Choir (Georgia), Kahulanui (Hawaii USA), Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club (USA), Mary Jane Lamond and Wendy MacIsaac (Canada), Neuza (Cape Verde), Orquesta SCC (NY USA). Rahzel (NY USA), SalarNadar & Mustafa Saeed (USA), Sidi Toure (Mali), Tribu Baharu (Colombia)
>>>The Newport Folk Festival
Ft. Adams State Park, Newport, Rhode Island
Performers include: Bedouine, Colter Wall, Courtney Barnett, Darlingside, Fantastic Negrito, Gary Clark Jr, Hamilton Leithauser and Rostam, Passenger, Phoebe Bridgers, Rachael and Vilray, Sturgill Simpson, Tank and the Bangas, The Lone Below, The War And Treaty, The Weather Station, Tyler Childers, and many more [TBA]
July 28, 2018
>>>Uplift Festival
Oak Park, 791 Forest Road, Greenfield, New Hampshire
http://upliftmusicfest.org
Multi-genre festival, Performers include: Vapors of Morphine. Adam and the Flood, Dub Apocalypse, Hug the Dog, Party of the Sun, Varsity Material, Joe Sambo, Senie Hunt.
July 31 – August 2 2018
>>>Sweet Chariot Music and Art Festival
Swan’s Island, Maine
http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com
Performers include: Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Larry Kaplan
August 3-5, 2018
>>>Falcon Ridge Folk Festival
Hillsdale, New York
Performers include: Dar Williams, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Tempest, Greg Greenway, Great Bear, The Clayfoot Strutters, Adam Ezra Group, Annie Wenz, The Storycrafters, The Falcon Ridge House Band feat Mark Dann, Rad Lorkovic and Eric Lee, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Vance Gilbert, Tracy Grammer, Dan Navarro, Sloan Wainwright
August 10-12, 2018
>>>Bolton Fair
Bolton, Massachusetts
http://www.boltonfair.org/todo.html
Highlight: Fiddlers’ Contest; Performers include: [TBA] Not announced as of April 18.
>>>Middlefield Fair
Middlefield, Massachusetts
Highlight: Fiddlers’ Contest; Performers include: [TBA] Not announced as of April 18.
August 15, 2018
>>>Fruitlands Fiddle Fest
Fruitlands Museum, Harvard, Massachusetts
http://www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do/central-ma/event-39478.html
Workshops 10am, concert 7:30pm
August 17 & 18, 2018
>>>Peacham Acoustic Music Festival
Peacham, Vermont
Performers include: Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing, Stephen Siefert, Jason Bergman and the Primal Boys, Brendan Taafe, The Bayley-Hazen Boys, Alan Greenleaf Tom and Ethan Azarian, , and more.
August 18-19 2018
>>>Solarfest
Stratton Mountain, Vermont
Performers [TBA] Multi-genre festival focused on alternative energy
August 22-26, 2018
>>>The Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival
Litchfield, Maine
http://www.blisteredfingers.com
Performers include: Blue Highway, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Darve Parmley and Cardinal Tradition, The Little Roy and Lizzie Show, Dan Paisley and Company, Salt & Light (Moore Family Band), The Zolla Boys, Phat Burger Deluxe, The Mason Zink Band, Robinson's Bluegrass Gospel, Blistered Fingers
August 24-26, 2018
>>>Summer Hoot
Ashokan Center, Olivebridge, NY
Hosted by The Mammals; The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, NY (20 min from Woodstock.) A down-home, multi-generational celebration of live roots music, local food & crafts, and the joyful spirit of this amazing community where the Catskills meet the Hudson River Valley.
Performers [TBAafter June 1]
>>>American Folk Festival
Bangor, Maine
Performers include: [TBA].
September 6-9, 2018
>>>Oldtone Roots Music Festival
Cool Whisper Farm, North Hillsdale, NY
http://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com
Performers include: Foghorn Stringband, KARL SHIFLETT and BIG COUNTRY SHOW, TUBA SKINNY, Bill & The Belles, Hubby Jenkins, CALEB KLAUDER COUNTRY BAND W/ MIKE BUB, Anna and Elizabeth, Cedric Watson, Jesse Lége & Bayou Brew, Down hill strugglers, JOEL SAVOY KELLI JONES, FIVE MILE MOUNTAIN ROAD, The Feinberg Brothers, Will Mentor, Pete’s Posse, Moonshine Holler, Travis Stuart, EVA SALINA & PETER STAN, The Lucky Five, Bear Minimum, The Hayrollers, Aldo Lavaggi and The Russet Trio, Hopalong Andrew, TARA Linhardt, Hilary Hawke, hoot and holler, Nora brown, Old Sky, and A Whole Lot More
September 14-16, 2018
>>>Fresh Grass Festival
North Adams, Massachusetts
Performers include: TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND, INDIGO GIRLS, RICKY SKAGGS and KENTUCKY THUNDER, RHIANNON GIDDENS, STEEP CANYON RANGERS, Alison Brown, ALTAN, DELLA MAE, KEITH LITTLE & MOLLY TUTTLE, THE MAMMALS, THE WHISKEY TREATY ROADSHOW, MOLSKY'S MOUNTAIN DRIFTERS, DAROL ANGER with EMY PHELPS, MAEVE GILCHRIST & FRIENDS: MUSIC FOR OUR PEOPLE, FRESHSCORES: LEYLA McCALLA, THE LONESOME DAYS, EMILY KEENER, BERKLEE AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC PROGRAM and more
September 15 & 16, 2018
>>>Grand Point North Music Festival
Burlington, Vermont
http://www.grandpointnorth.com
Performers include: Grace Potter, [others TBA]
September 21-23, 2018
>>>New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain Resort
Lincoln NH
http://nhscot.org/
Performers include: [TBA] not announced as of April 18.
September 29-30 [Last Weekend in Sept]
>>>Portsmouth Maritime Festival
Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Performers include: Tim Eriksen, David Jones, Great Bay Sailor, A.J. Wright, Craig Edwards, Two Old Friends, Jeff Warner, Ken Schatz, London Julie, The Johnson Girls, Mudhook, Spitzer and Mareva, John Roberts, Gina Dunlap
September 30 – October 7, 2018
>>>Fryeburg Fair
Fryeburg, Maine
Performers include: [TBA] not announced as of July 12.
October 19-20, 2018
>>>Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival
Milford Connecticut
Performers include: Rob Brereton & Thomasina Levy - mountain dulcimers, AppalAsia - mountain dulcimer, erhu, & banjo, Marina Albero - hammered dulcimer , and more.