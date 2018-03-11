NHPR Folk Music and Calendar 3.11.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm

~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Friday

>>>Open Mic at Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/UnionCoffeeCompany/events/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

First Sunday of each month:

>>>Pub Sing at in Crust Pizza ~ 135 Main Street, Marlbororugh NH ~ 3-5pm ~ http://www.maincrustpizza.net/

Etc. :

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

____________________

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

>>>>>>Goldenoak with Dustbowl Revival at the Port City ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0100542FB2C779C2

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

>>>Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki (Songs of Emigration -Traditional Irish) at Goodlife ~ 254 North State Street, Concord NH ~ 12 noon ~ 603-228-6630

Thursday, March 15, 2018

>>>Phileep & The Beat and River Sister at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

>>>Altan at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Kate Lorenz and the Constellations at Windham Ballroom ~ 40 The Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3761/kate-lorenz-and-the-constellations/ http://katelorenz.com

Friday, March 16, 2018

>>>Mile Twelve with Gin Daisy (bluegrass) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/mile-twelve

>>>Peter and Jeremy (British Invasion Revival) at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Irish Sessiun at the Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ info@sunapeecoffeehouse.org 603-446-3426 ext. 11 (Vic Reno)

>>>Goldenoak at the Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.facebook.com/events/1785399021755663/

>>>Night Tree (Celtic plus International Folk) at the First Congregational Church ~ Lebanon, NH ~ www.lebanonoperahouse.org

>>>Saint Patricks Fiddle Frenzy with the Red Fox Band at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30 ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>The East Pointers at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>St. Patricks Fiddle Frenzy with the Red Fox Band at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3939/st-patrick%e2%80%99s-fiddle-frenzy-with-the-red-fox-band/ http://www.stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Jill Ducsai at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, March 17, 2018

>>>Liz and Dan Faiella (Irish) at Barley House Seacoast ~ North Hampton NH ~ 2-5pm ~ http://seacoast.thebarleyhouse.com/

>>>Liz and Dan Faiella (Irish) at Umami Cafe ~ Northwoods NH ~ 6:30-8pm ~ http://umaminh.com/

>>>Charlie King, Annie Patterson, Peter Blood “Rising of the Moon, Irish songs of Emigration and Resistance” at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church ~ West Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3975/rising-of-the-moon-irish-songs-of-wonder-emigration-resistance/ http://riseupandsing.org/events/

>>>Anna Egge Trio at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Kip Ferguson at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

>>>Zoe and Cloyd at St. Kieran Arts Center, Berlin, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://stkieranarts.org/ http://stkieranarts.org/series.html

>>>Scott Jackson at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

>>>I’m With Her ( Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan ) with Andrew Combs at Academy of Music Theater ~ Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1811908595768034/ https://imwithherband.com/

>>>Penhallow at the Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>The Kelly Girls (Irish) at The Bull Run ~ 7:30pm ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>St. Patrick’s Day Party w/ The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at The Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Deadgrass at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Colleen Raney at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>Islay Mist Celidh at Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, http://www.gnwca.org/

Sunday, March 18, 2018

>>>The Honey Dewdrops with Derek Fimbel at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/honey-dewdrops-w-derek-fimbel

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

>>>Langhorne Slim at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughn St., Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ (603) 766-3330 http://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/An-Intimate-Evening-with-Langhorne-Slim,-w--Special-Guest-TBD?performanceid=2706

Thursday, March 22, 2018

>>>J.P. Cormier at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-

767-3305 redandshortys@gmail.com



>>>Pub and Sea Shanty Sing (participatory) at Union Coffee ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

>>>Aztec Two Step at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, March 22, 2018

>>>Goldenoak at Old South Church ~ Farmington ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/128606834632237/

Friday, March 23 through Sunday, March 25, 2018

>>>Downeast country Dance Festival ~ Topsham, Maine

http://deffa.org/

Performers include:Notorious with caller Adina Gordon, Velocipede with caller John McIntire, Frigate with caller Dugan Murphy

Friday, March 23, 2018

>>>Dave Mallett at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>April Verch (fiddle and step dance) at St. Kieran Arts Center, Berlin, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://stkieranarts.org/ http://stkieranarts.org/series.html

>>>The Colleen Raney Band (Irish) at the Kittery Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ www.thedancehallkittery.org

>>>The Bradford Bog People at the Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ info@sunapeecoffeehouse.org 603-446-3426 ext. 11 (Vic Reno)

>>>Slambovian Circus of Dreams (Eclectic mixed genre) at Next Stage, Putney, Vermont ~ 7:30 ~ http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/

>>>Goldenoak at Eureka ~ Stockholm, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/512247802482310/

>>>Erica Brown and Bluegrass Connection at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Saturday, March 24, 2018

>>>Bold Riley and Pumpkin Bread at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>The Nields at New Revival Coffeehouse ~ 353 Great Road, Stow, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ http://fpc-stow-acton.org/music/coffeehouse

>>>David Surette and Susie Burke at Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-427-9197 http://bookandbar.com/

>>>Zydeco Revelators at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. ~ PO Box 58 ~ Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-924-3235 https://monadnockcenter.org/

>>>Masters of the Celtic Harp: Gráinne Hambly & William Jackson at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30 ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Goldenoak at Eureka ~ Stockholm, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/512247802482310/

Sunday, March 25, 2018

>>>Schooner Fare/Devonsquare Reunion Concert at the Holiday Inn by the Bay ~ Portland, ME ~ 3pm ~ www.outergreen.com/sfsked.html

>>>Ethan Case and Earth Suite Trio (cross-genre fusion) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/mile-twelve

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

>>>Two Old Friends (Emery Hutchins & Jim Prendergast) at Wiggin Library ~ Stratham, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ www.twooldfriends.com

Friday, March 30, 2018

>>>Adam Ezra Group at The Bull Run ~ 7:30pm ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Session Americana at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Doug Hazard at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, March 31, 2018

>>>Seth Glier and Susan Werner at Peterborough Players Theater ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>David Surette and Susie Burke at Chandler House Concerts ~ Andover MA ~ potluck 6pm, concert 7pm ~ boehmerc1103@gmail.com for more info

>>>Brooks Williams at The Bull Run ~ 7:30pm ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Goldenoak with Town Meeting at Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/goldenoakband/

>>>Cosy Sheridan at the Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Bri Lane and The Pages (folk rock) at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Sunday, April 1, 2018

>>>Odds Bodkin – Odin and Thor Battle the Frost Giants at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Thursday, April 5, 2018

>>>Cricket Blue at New Hampshire Singer-Songwriter Series, Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/UnionCoffeeCompany/events/

>>>Twisted Pine with Robison and Rohe at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/twisted-pine-w-robinson-rohe

>>>Charlie Daniels Band (Country and Bluegrass) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 6pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Rhiannon Giddens at Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy ~ 1000 Main St., St. Johnsbury, VT ~ 6:30pm ~ http://tickets.catamountarts.org/kingdom/shows/rhiannon%20giddens/events

Friday, April 6, 2018

>>>Bill Staines at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ Marblehead, MA ~ www.acousticmusic.com/staines/bssched.htm

>>>Bob and Sara Amos at the Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ info@sunapeecoffeehouse.org 603-446-3426 ext. 11 (Vic Reno)

>>>Robinson and Rohe (Singer-Songwriter Duo) at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Olli Soikkeli and Cesar Garabini at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Cindy Duchin at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, April 7, 2018

>>>Bill Staines at the Unitarian Universalist Church ~ Brunswick, ME ~ www.acousticmusic.com/staines/bssched.htm

>>>The Meadows Brothers with Paul Driscoll at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

>>>Mud Boots and Black Tie Gala (music by Downeast Soul Coalitio0n) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ ~ 207.442.8455 ~7:00pm ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Danielle Miraglia & The Glory Junkies at the Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.daniellem.com/

Sunday, April 8, 2018

>>>Joe Crookston at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture 19 Grove St. PO Box 58 ~ Peterborough, NH 03458~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/

>>>Bill Staines at Temple Isaiah ~ Lexington, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ www.acousticmusic.com/staines/bssched.htm

>>>De Temps Antan at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

>>>The Gothard Sisters at Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, http://www.gnwca.org/

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

>>>Robyn Hitchcock at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, April 12, 2018

>>>Birds and Beans Coffeehouse Presents: 3 Ravens (Lui Collins, Donna Hebert and Max Cohen) at NH Audubon’s McLane Center~ 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH ~ 7-9 pm ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/events-and-news/birds-and-beans-coffeehouse/ 603-224-9909

>>>Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Justin Cohn and Jaclyn Hodgkins at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

>>>Peter Yarrow at The Bull Run ~ 7:30pm ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

Friday, April 13, 2018

>>>Adam Ezra Group at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Alastair Moock & Spook Handy at Linden Tree Coffee House ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~781-246-2836, www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org

>>>Bill Staines at the Grange Hall for the Garrison Players ~ Rollinsford, NH ~ www.acousticmusic.com/staines/bssched.htm

>>>Susan Werner at The Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Tommy Immanuel w/ Suzy Bogguss at the Lebanon Opera House ~ Lebanon, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.lebanonoperahouse.org

>>>The Gibson Brothers at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>The Sweetbloods at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, April 14, 2018

>>>Patty Larkin CD Release Show at Next Stage ~ Putney, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.nextstagearts.org

>>>Peter Yarrow at the Firehouse Center for the Arts ~ Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.firehouse.org

>>>Two Old Friends (Emery Hutchins & Jim Prendergast) at Along the Way Coffeehouse ~ Ipswich, MA ~ 7pm ~ www.twooldfriends.com

>>>Crowes Pasture at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

>>>Steve Katz at The Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Frank Wallace (Guitar) Birthday Party at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Mr. Nick and the Dirty Tricks (Blues) at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/mr-nick-dirty-tricks-6

>>>Hickory Horned Devils at the Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 9pm ~ www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.hickoryhorneddevils.net/

Sunday, April 15, 2018

>>>The Squeezebox Stompers at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

>>>Mary Gauthier at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, April 19, 2018

>>>Phileep and the Beat at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

>>>Carbon Leaf at The Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Bella’s Bartok with Tigerman Woah (Bohemian Klezmer) at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/bellas-bartok-2

April 20-22, 2018

>>>NEFFA Festival ~ Mansfield, Massachusetts

https://www.neffa.org/

Over 200 performers including: Lisa Greenleaf, Bluestockings, Mystic Seaport Chantey Singers, Tony Saletan, and many more. Participatory festival. Equal parts dance and song.

Friday, April 20, 2018

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, April 21, 2018

>>>Claudia Schmidt at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Hilton Park at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

>>>Sultans of String at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Spare Souls at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

>>>Laura Cortese and The Dance Cards at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

>>>Five O’Clock Shadow (A Cappella) at The Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Cantrip and Lindsay Straw at Next Stage, Putney, Vermont ~ 7:30 ~ http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/

>>>Banbury Ale: Party Music from 17th Century Britain at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. ~ PO Box 58 ~ Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-924-3235 https://monadnockcenter.org/

>>>The Mammals at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>Town Meeting with Jessa Potts (Americana) at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Sunday, April 22, 2018

>>>Lunch at the Dump at Nippo Lake Bluegrass ~ Barrington NH ~ 6-8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/Lunch-at-the-Dump-139682856044354/

>>>Anna and Elizabeth with Sam Moss at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>Ray Bonneville with Eric George at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

>>>The Bookends (Simon & Garfunkle Tribute) at Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, http://www.gnwca.org/

Thursday, April 26, 2018

>>>Pub Sing (participatory) at Union Coffee ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

>>>The Gaslight Tinkers at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>John Gorka at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>The Ted and Carol Project at the Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.portsmouthnh.com/event/tom-carol-project/

Friday, April 27, 2018

>>>John Gorka at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>>>>The Steel Wheels at Peterborough Players Theater ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, April 28, 2018

>>>John Gorka at the Ivy Chord Coffee House ~ Reading, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.uureading.org/concerts/ 781-308-7702

>>>Joe Jencks at Linden Tree Coffee House ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~781-246-2836, www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org

>>>Bill Staines at The St. James Coffeehouse ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 413-772-1495, www.acousticmusic.com/staines/bssched.htm

>>>Jim Rooney, Pat Alger & Chris Brashear at Deb’s House Concerts ~ Chesham, NH ~ potluck 6:00pm concert 7pm ~ www.pfmsconcerts.org

>>>White Mountain Ceili Band at the Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ info@sunapeecoffeehouse.org 603-446-3426 ext. 11 (Vic Reno)

Monday, April 30, 2018

>>>Eliza Gilkyson & Gretchen Peters at Next Stage, [Putney, Vermont?] [Bellows Falls VT?]; ~ [6pm?] http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/ https://www.facebook.com/events/284903291964151/

(check website for more information closer to the date.. This event may have been in 2017 rather than 2018)

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

>>>Caitlin Canty at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

>>>Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, May 3, 2018

>>>Vishten at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Friday, May 4, 2018

>>>Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at the Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ info@sunapeecoffeehouse.org 603-446-3426 ext. 11 (Vic Reno)

Saturday, May 5, 2018

>>>Harpeth Rising (Chamber Folk) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Seamus Kennedy at The Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>John Popper (Blues Harmonica) at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, May 10, 2018

>>>Justin Cohn and Jaclyn Hodgkins at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

>>>Cheryl Wheeler with Anni Clark at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Friday, May 11, 2018

>>>Joe Jencks (Acoustic Folk) at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

Saturday, May 12, 2018

>>>Anais Mitchell at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, May 17, 2018

>>>Decatur Creek, Bradford Bog People at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

>>>Phileep and the Beat at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

Friday, May 18, 2018

>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Arlo Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie, and Abe Guthrie at The Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ https://www.arloguthrie.com/

>>>Dragonfly at the Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ info@sunapeecoffeehouse.org 603-446-3426 ext. 11 (Vic Reno)

>>>Shemekia Copeland at The Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>The Band Band (Folk Rock covers of The Band) at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>The Kennedys at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, May 19, 2018

>>>Tim Grimm at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.timgrimm.com/

>>>Geoff Muldaur at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

Sunday, May 20, 2018

>>>Ellis Paul at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-

767-3305 redandshortys@gmail.com



>>>Ellis Paul Songwriting Workshop at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 2pm ~ 603-

767-3305 redandshortys@gmail.com

>>>Leonard Cohen Tribute at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 4pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Tom Rush at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>John Gorka at Next Stage, Putney, Vermont ~ 7:30 ~ http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

>>>Louis Apollon (Jazz-Folk Singer-Songwriter) at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, May 24, 2018

>>>Pub Sing (participatory) at Union Coffee ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

Friday, May 25, 2018

>>>Sferes and White at the Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ info@sunapeecoffeehouse.org 603-446-3426 ext. 11 (Vic Reno)

Thursday, May 31, 2018

>>>DiTulios at Union Coffee Co. ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1550016585047321/

Friday, June 1, 2018

>>>David Surette & Suzie Burke at the Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ info@sunapeecoffeehouse.org 603-446-3426 ext. 11 (Vic Reno)

Sunday, June 3, 2018

>>>John Gorka at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, June 6 through Sunday, June 10, 2018

>>>The Thing In the Spring, ~ Peterborough, NH ~ https://www.thethinginthespring.com/ ~

Performers Include: Iris DeMent, Bonny Prince Billy, Lonnie Holley, Ora Cogan, Shahzad Ismaily, Ava Mendoza, Wooden Dinosaur, Wren Kitz and literally scores more. Multi-genre festival.

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

>>>Caroline Cotter at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, June 7 through Sunday, June 10, 2018

>>>Sea Music Festival ~ Mystic, Connecticut

http://www.mysticseaport.org/event/sea-music-festival/

Performers include: Walter Askew – California, Matthew Byrne – Newfoundland, Judy Cook – Ohio, FUNI (Bára Grímsdóttir and Chris Foster) – Reykjavík, Iceland, Sara Grey and Keiron Means – Maine and New York, Jim Mageean and Pat Sheridan – England and Ireland, Mara (Brigitte Kloareg, Katell Kloareg and Yuna Léon) – Carnoet, Bretagne, France w/Mary Ann Roberts from Wales (originally from Trinidad), Dan Milner – New York, Lee Murdock – Illinois, Lynn Noel – Massachusetts, Norman Kennedy – Vermont & Scotland, 3 Ravens (Max Cohen, Lui Collins & Donna Hébert) – Massachusetts, Steve Turner – England, The Vox Hunters (Armand Aromin & Ben Gagliardi) – Rhode Island, Dan Zanes – New York City.

Friday, June 8 through Sunday, 10, 2018

>>>Roots on the River ~ Bellows Falls, Vermont

http://www.vermontfestivalsllc.com

Performers include: Miss Guided Angels, Bayou X, Low Lily, Starline Rhythm Boys, Mary Gauthier, Vance Gilbert, Alicia Howe, The end of America, Roger Marin, Freebo, Hayley Reardon, Nora Jane Struthers, The Black Lilies, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams , and many more

Saturday, June 9, 2018

>>>Iris Dement at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

Wednesday, June 13 through Sunday, June 17, 2018

>>>Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival ~ Litchfield, Maine

http://www.blisteredfingers.com

Performers include: Blue Highway, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Darve Parmley and Cardinal Tradition, The Little Roy and Lizzie Show, Dan Paisley and the Southern Grass, Dave Adkins Band, Zink and Company, The Misty Mountaineers, Tony and Heather Mabe, The Baker Family, Backwoods Road, The Gibson Brothers, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, and more.

Friday, June 15 through Sunday, June 17, 2018

>>>Mountain Jam Festival 2018 ~Hunter Mountain, New York ~ http://mountainjam.com/ ~

Performers include: Jade Bird. Jack Johnson, Sturgill Simpson, Portugal, Jenny Lewis, Son Little, Sydney Worthley, and so many more. Multi-genre festival, this year with fewer folk-oriented artists than in previous years.

Friday, June 15, 2018

>>>Rhiannon Giddens at Lowell Summer Music ~ Boarding House Park, Lowell, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.lowellsummermusic.org/

>>>Ellis Paul, Antje Duvekot, Sam Baker at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Saturday, June 16 through Sunday, June 17, 2018

>>>Clearwater Festival ~ Croton-on-Hudson, New York ~ http://www.clearwaterfestival.org/ ~ Performers include: Jeff Tweedy, The Mavericks, Ani DiFranco, Rhiannon Giddens,,Hot Rize, Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Tom Paxton & The Don Juans, Willie Nile Band, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Margaret Glaspy, Mipso, Making Movies, Jalen N'Gonda, River Whyless, David Amram, Tom Chapin, Josh White, Jr., Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, Batsayda Machado, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, The Mammals (Feat Mike & Ruthy), Joanne Shenandoah, Funkinships, Ramy Essam, The Nields, Karim Nagi “Turbo Tabla”, Yale Deckelbaum & Prayer of the Mother’s Ensemble

Saturday, June 16, 2018

>>>John Prine with Valerie June at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Thursday, June 21, 2018

>>>Town Meeting at The Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

Friday, June 22 through Sunday, June 24, 2018

>>>Old Songs Festival ~ Altamont, New York ~ http://oldsongs.org ~ Performers include: Happy Traum & Jim Kweskin • Bon Debarras • Low Lily • Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton • Maivish • Alderson, Foley & Murray (including members of The Yanks) • The Vox Hunters • Bob Franke • The Gaslight Tinkers with Choc’late • Elizabeth Laprelle & the Family Band • Beppe Gambetta • Joel Mabus • Christine Lavin • Peter Mayer • Confluence • 3 Ravens • Máire Ní Chathasaigh & Chris Newman • Stu Fuchs • Joe Jencks • Anne Hills • John Roberts • John Dickson • Roger the Jester • Arm-of-the-Sea Theater • Rare Spirits • Fennig’s All Stars • Peter & Mary Alice Amidon • Stefan Amidon • Windborne • and MORE!

Friday, June 22, 2018

>>>Rhiannon Giddens at Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy ~ 1000 Main St., St. Johnsbury, VT ~ 6:30pm ~ http://tickets.catamountarts.org/kingdom/shows/rhiannon%20giddens/events

>>>Mary Fahl at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Saturday, June 23, 2018

>>>Lisa McCormick at Next Stage, Putney, Vermont ~ 7:30 ~ http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/

Sunday, June 24 through Friday, June 29, 2018

>>>The Acadia Trad Festival ~ Bar Harbor, Maine ~ http://www.acadiatradschool.com/festival/ ~ Performers include: There are many headliners plus students from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts. Also: Contra Dance and Cape Breton Dances.

Sunday, June 24, 2018

>>>Leo Kottke at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Saturday, July 14, 2018

>>>Toby Walker at The Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

Thursday, July 19, 2018

>>>Birds and Beans Coffeehouse Presents: Bill Staines at NH Audubon’s McLane Center~ 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH ~ 7-9 pm ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/events-and-news/birds-and-beans-coffeehouse/ 603-224-9909

Sunday, July 15 through Sunday, July 22, 2018

>>>World Fellowship Center Ukulele Workshop and Festival art World Fellowship Center ~ Albany NH ~ http://worldfellowship.org/ (603) 447-2280 ~ featuring Molly and Daniel Watt

Saturday, July 21, 2018

>>>Last Train to Zinkov (appalachian, russian, gypsy) at St. Kieran Arts Center, Berlin, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stkieranarts.org/ http://stkieranarts.org/series.html

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

>>>David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, August 9, 2018

>>>Santa Croce at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

Saturday, September 29, 2018

>>>Red Molly at Peterborough Players Theater ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, October 5, 2018

>>>Garnet Rogers and Archie Fisher at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.pfmsconcerts.org

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

>>>Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull, Acoustic) at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

_______________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 12, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, March 16, 2018

>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall ~ Franconia, NH ~ www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, March 17, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm, 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

>>>Contradance at the East Concord Community Center ~ Concord, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-225- 4917 , dwh@nhvt.net , website: http://homepage.nhvt.net/dwh/contra.htm

Sunday, March 18, 2018

>>>English Country Dance "Dance Around Monadnock" at Hastings Parish House ~ Walpole NH ~ 2-5pm ~ http://monadnockfolk.org 603-876-4211 ~ Brad Foster calling and teaching, music by Kate Barnes, piano, Lydia Ievens, violin. Novice to experienced.

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, March 19, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, March 22, 2018

>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Friday, March 23, 2018

>>>Sacred Circle Dance at the Portsmouth Center for Yoga & the Arts ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 7 PM ~ amyla44@juno.com 603-664-2796

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance w/ Frank Woodward, Rich Hart & The Milford Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Milford, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-487-2480

>>>Mad Robin Contradance at the First Congregational Church ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ www.madrobincallers.org www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, March 24, 2018

>>>Contradance for GALA (Global Awareness Local Action) at the Town Hall ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-539-6460 www.galacommunity.org

>>>Contradance w/ Cuckoo’s Nest, Various callers ~Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT ~ 8 PM, (All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785- 4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Friday, March 23 through Sunday, March 25, 2018

>>>Downeast country Dance Festival ~ Topsham, Maine

http://deffa.org/

Performers include:Notorious with caller Adina Gordon, Velocipede with caller John McIntire, Frigate with caller Dugan Murphy

Sunday, March 25, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, March 26, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, March 30, 2018

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, March 31, 2018

>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ Beginners Class: 7:30 PM, Dance: 8pm

…..

April 20-22, 2018

>>>NEFFA Festival ~ Mansfield, Massachusetts

https://www.neffa.org/

Over 200 performers including: Lisa Greenleaf, Bluestockings, Mystic Seaport Chantey Singers, Tony Saletan, and many more. Participatory festival. Equal parts dance and song.

Sunday, June 24 through Friday, June 29, 2018

>>>The Acadia Trad Festival ~ Bar Harbor, Maine ~ http://www.acadiatradschool.com/festival/ ~ Performers include: There are many headliners plus students from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts. Also: Contra Dance and Cape Breton Dances.