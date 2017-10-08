NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar

Every Monday
>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm
~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/
>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com
>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~
jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>
Every Tuesday
>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/
>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~
603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/
>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~
Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861
>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~
http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/
>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com
Every Wednesday
>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~
http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195
>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210
>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/
>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~
http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/
>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/
Every Thursday
>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~
Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~
http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/
>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~
603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/
>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~
Every Saturday & Sunday
>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH
~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~
http://www.bearairishbrew.com/
Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH
____________________
Sunday, October 8
>>>Odds Bodkins (stories with songs “heartpounders”) at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~
https://riverwalknashua.com/show/odds-bodkin-heartpounders
>>>Julie Fowlis (Scots Gaelic singer) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/
Wednesday, October 11
>>>The Brother Brothers and Oliver the Crow at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
Thursday, October 12
>>>The Temptations at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/
>>>Steve Schuch at Birds and Bees Coffee House, Mclane Audobaon Center ~ 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/ 603-224-9909
Friday, October 13
>>>Sam Amidon at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Oktoberfest with the live Polka of Gary Sredzienski at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm? ~ www.castlenh.com
>>>Scott Ainslie (Blues) at Town Hall ~ Wardsboro VT ~ doors 6:30pm music: 7pm ~ http://www.WardsboroCurtainCall.net/ or email kwkmdavis@yahoo.com http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2644/scott-ainslie/
>>>Blind Boy Paxton (Blues) at Next Stage Arts ~ Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2981/blind-boy-paxton/
>>>Red Tail Hawk (check out their Facebook page) at Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.facebook.com/RedTailHawkBand
Saturday, October 14
>>>Cosy Sheridan at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-
3305
>>>John Hall at Harvard Unitarian Universalist Church ~ 9 Ayer Road Harvard, MA ~ 978-365-2043 https://www.wachusettmusic.net/
>>>Bradford Bog People at The Backroom at the Mill ~ Bristol, NH. 7 PM ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/
>>>Patty Larkin at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm
~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Susie Burke and David Surette at Upper Valley Music Fall Festival ~ details http://uvmusic.org/
http://mailchi.mp/89eece7ffe6f/susie-david-fall-performance-schedule?e=a2ec8e7813
>>>The Sultans of String at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org
>>>Namoli Brennet (Folk Rock) at Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery ~ 139 Main St Brattleboro, VT ~ 7pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3069/namoli-brennett-live-a-fundraiser-for-green-mtn-crossroads/
>>>The Sidewalk Boys at Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://thesidewalkboys.bandcamp.com/
>>>David Mallett at the Mount Vernon Community Center ~ Mount Vernon, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.davidmallett.com
Sunday, October 15
>>>Hanz Araki Band at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church ~ 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk, ME 04043 ~ 3pm ~ 207-985-6632 http://westkennebunkumc.net/ http://brucemolsky.com
>>>Frame Drum Workshop: Rhythm & Songs of the TOF MIRIAM DRUM at Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, Congregation Shir Heharim ~ 151 Greenleaf St Brattleboro, VT ~ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2992/frame-drum-workshop-rhythm-songs-of-the-tof-miriam-drum/
Wednesday, October 18
>>>Slaid Cleaves at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm
~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Claude Bourbon (Medieval & Spanish Blues) at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm? ~ www.castlenh.com
>>>Noam Pikelny (bluegrass) at The Stone Church ~ 210 Main St Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3003/noam-pikelny-solo-tour/
>>>Diane Cluck, Sam Moss and Jerusha Robinson at Apohadian Theater ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ http://dianecluck.info/shows/ http://www.theapohadiontheater.com/
Thursday, October 19
>>>David Mallett at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]
~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/
>>>Rusted Root at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100
>>>Celtic Couples at 12 High St. Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-778-2006, www.farmingtonhistory.com
Friday, October 20
>>>The Mammals at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/mammals-peterborough-folk-music-society/
>>>Lula Wiles at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/
>>>Cheryl Wheeler at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
>>>Joyce Andersen at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.castlenh.com
>>>Nathan Bell at Red & Shorty’s ~ Rollinsford, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.elysiumarts.com
>>>David Mallett at the Sandwich Town Hall ~ sandwich, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-455-2557, www.davidmallett.com
Saturday, October 21
>>>Salt River at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-3305
>>>Colleen Kattau at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.colleenkattau.com/
>>>Bennett and Perkins (An evening of music of Richard and Linda Thompson) at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern ~ 94 Main Street, Jackson, New Hampshire 03846 ~ 7pm ~
603-228-4245, http://www.wildcattavern.com
>>>Chelsea Berry at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134
>>>J.Bird and the Sparrowhawk at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org
>>>Caravan of Thieves, with The Meadows Brothers at Bellows Falls Opera House ~ 7 The Square Bellows Falls, VT ~ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2986/caravan-of-thieves-with-the-meadows-brothers/
>>>Johnny Clegg at the Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/
>>>The River Sisters at Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.facebook.com/theriversisters
>>>David Mallett at One World Coffeehouse ~ Essex, MA ~ 7pm ~ www.davidmallett.com
>>>Tom Rush at the Cabot Performing Arts Center ~ Beverly, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.tomrush.com
>>>Diane Cluck, Sam Moss at Montague Bookmill ~ Montague MA ~ 7:30pm doors 8pm show ~ http://dianecluck.info/shows/ http://www.montaguebookmill.com/
Sunday, October 22
>>>Tom Rush at Jonathan’s of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/ 207-646-4777
>>>The Hanz Araki Band (Irish & Japanese Folk) at the Riverwalk Café ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.riverwalknashua.com
Wednesday, October 25
>>>Barrule at 49 Franklin ~ Rumford, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-369-0129, www.49franklin.com
Thursday, October 26
>>>Barrule at Old South Church ~ Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-491-5919
Friday, October 27
>>>Michael Jerome Browne at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org
>>>Castlebay at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org
>>>The Voices of 603 (a Capella) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/
Saturday, October 28
>>>Slambovian Circus of Dreams (Folk-Rock Satire) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100
>>>The Fretless (Celtic and Folk Quintet) at The Stone Church Center ~ 20 Church St., Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2937/the-fretless/
>>>Celia Woodsmith – Say Darling at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~
https://riverwalknashua.com/show/say-darling
>>>Karyn Ann at The Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 8:30pm https://skinnypancake.com/
>>>Cedar Mountain Bluegrass Band at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 5pm ~ www.castlenh.com
Monday, October 30, 2017
>>>Diane Cluck, Sam Moss at Light Club Lamp Shop ~ Burlington VT ~ 10am show, 2pm singing workshop ~ http://dianecluck.info/shows/ https://www.radiobean.com/
Thursday, November 2
>>>David Wilcox at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]
~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/
Friday, November 3 through Sunday, November 5
>>>Susie Burke and David Surette at Fiddle Hell ~ Westford MA ~ details: http://www.fiddlehell.org/
Friday, November 3
>>>Le Vent du Nord at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/
>>>Holly Near at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
>>>Tom Rush at the River Club ~ Scituate, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.tomrush.com
Saturday, November 4
>>>Craig & Ben Werth at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-
767-3305
>>>The King’s Singers (Choral) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/
Wednesday, November 8
>>>Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2925/lyle-lovett-and-john-hiatt/ http://colonial.org/
603-352-2033
Thursday, November 9
>>>Ari Hest at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]
~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/
Friday, November 10
>>>The Camp Backup All-Stars with Skip Gorman, Kate McLeod, Mike Compton, Joe Newberry and more at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/music-bass-hall-camp-backup-stars-2/
>>>Susie Burke and David Surette at Stone Church Fall Concert ~ Zion’s Hill, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/
>>>Tracey Grammer w/ Jim Henry at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org
Saturday, November 11
>>>Shawn Colvin at Lebanon Opera House ~ 51 North Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-448-0400 http://lebanonoperahouse.org/
>>>Mark Erelli at Deb’s House Concerts ~ Harrisville NH ~ potluck 6pm, concert 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/mark-erelli-0
>>>Castlebay at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2938/castlebay/
>>>Two Old Friends at Rogers Memorial library ~ Hudson, NH ~ 2pm ~ www.twooldfriends.com
>>>Don Campbell Band (patriotic music for Veterans’ Day) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Sunday, November 12, 2017
>>>Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas (celtic fiddle) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Tuesday, November 14
>>>Gobsmacked (a Capella) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/
Wednesday, November 15
>>>Leyla McCalla with Ahmed Hassan Muhammad (of Jaw Gems) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday, November 17
>>>Aztec Two Step at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm
~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Le Vent du Nord at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/le-vent-du-nord
>>>John Pousette-Dart Duo & Rachel McCartney at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm? ~ www.castlenh.com
Saturday, November 18
>>>No Fuss No Feathers at Harvard Unitarian Universalist Church ~ 9 Ayer Road Harvard, MA ~ 978-365-2043 https://www.wachusettmusic.net/
>>>Louise Mosrie at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.louisemosrie.com/
>>>Griffin House at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm
~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Joe Crookston w/ Emily Mure at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134
>>>Mike Agranoff at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org
Sunday, November 19
>>>Seth Glier at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Birds of Chicago at Bass Hall ~Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ 603-827-2905
Friday, November 24
>>>Frank Wallace at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432
Wednesday, November 29
>>>Susan Werner at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]
~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/
Thursday, November 30
>>>Susan Werner at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]
~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/
Friday, December 1
>>>Crowes Pasture at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org
Saturday, December 2
>>>Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Atlas Key at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/
Sunday, December 3
>>>Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ 2pm https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905
Friday, December 8
>>>Harmony Hotel at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org
>>>>>>Sweetback Sisters (singalong) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, December 9
>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen Holiday Concert at First Parish Church ~ York,
ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-363-1886, www.woodpecker.com
>>>Annie Patterson, Peter Blood, Two of a Kind at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 2pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ https://www.riseupandsing.org/anniepeter http://twoofakind.com/
>>>Aine Minogue (Celtic Harp and Vocals) at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2939/to-warm-a-winters-night-aine-minogue/
>>>Driftwood at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Low Lily, Katie McNally, and John Whelan (Celtic Christmas) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Thursday, December 14
>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at the Flying Goose Brew Pub ~ New London, NH
~ 8pm ~ 603-526-6899, www.woodpecker.com [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]
~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/
Monday, December 18, 2017
>>>Community Sigalong at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Friday, December 22
>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen Holiday Concert at Community Church ~
Durham, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 207-363-1886, www.woodpecker.com
>>>Sarah Hallie & Megan Jo Wilson at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday, December 29, 2017
>>>Ellis Paul at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
Saturday, January 20, 2018
>>>Lorraine & Bennett Hammond at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134
>>>Folksoul Duo at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org
Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2018
>>>Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at Sheraton Framingham ~ Framingham MA ~ lineup TBA ~ http://www.bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/
Saturday, February 17, 2018
>>>Susie Burke & David Surette at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134
>>>Low Lily at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org
Saturday, March 17, 2018
>>>Anna Egge Trio at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134
>>>Kip Ferguson at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org
Friday, March 23, 2018
>>>Dave Mallett at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Friday, April 13, 2018
>>>Adam Ezra Group at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Friday, April 20, 2018
>>>Jonathan Edwards at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, April 21, 2018
>>>Claudia Schmidt at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134
>>>Hilton Park at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org
Thursday, May 17, 2018
>>>Decatur Creek, Bradford Bog People at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432
Friday, May 18, 2018
>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, May 19, 2018
>>>Tim Grimm at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.timgrimm.com/
>>>Geoff Muldaur at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134
Thursday, August 9, 2018
>>>Santa Croce at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432
Dances
Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not
allow street shoes. Partners not required.
Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm
Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/
>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:
http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal
Every Monday
>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,
Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45
PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
Every Wednesday
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the
Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or
nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The
Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or
802-463-3078
>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,
781-385-1480
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel
at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or
GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)
>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~
603-524-6042
Every Friday
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,
NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist
Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org
http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4
Every Saturday
>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8
PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)
Every Sunday
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com
http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,
NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
_______________________________________________________________________________
Sunday, October 8
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234
Monday, October 9, 2017
>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042
>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078
Thursday, October 12, 2017
>>>Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church (Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed) ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30pm ~ Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com
>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org
Friday, October 13, 2017
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu
>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net
>>>Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496- 2523 www.queencitycontras.org
>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
>>>Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center ~Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm, 603-529- 1586, Email:weareampm@gsinet.net
Saturday, October 14, 2017
>>>Contradance at the Wescustogo Hall ~ North Yarmouth, ME ~ Potluck at 7:30, Dance at 8:30pm ~ 207-233-4325 or fiddle103@yahoo.com
>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ workshop:7:30PM, dance 8PM ~ www.monadnockfolk.org
>>>Contradance w/ Northern Spy, David Millstone calling, Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT.,7:45 PM All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required, 802- 785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu
>>>Contra at Old Town Hall ~ 1800 RT-140, Gilmanton Ironworks, NH ~ With: Burt Fientuch & Bill Zucker. Gale Wood; Calling~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-267-7227 603-793-5296 gtomwood@gmail.com
>>>Contra at The First Unitarian Society ~ Exeter, NH ~ 8:00 PM with workshop at 7:30 PM ~ 603-679-1915
>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org
Sunday, October 15, 2017
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
Monday, October 16, 2017
>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042
>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078
Friday, October 20, 2017
>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall ~ Franconia, NH ~ www.thedancegypsy.com
>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098
>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net
>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.wordworthy2.org/
Saturday, October 21, 2017
>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039
>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm, 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances
>>>Contradance at the East Concord Community Center ~ Concord, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-225- 4917 , dwh@nhvt.net , website: http://homepage.nhvt.net/dwh/contra.htm
Sunday, October 22, 2017
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234
Monday, October 23, 2017
>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042
>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078
Thursday, October 26, 2017
>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com
Friday, October 27, 2017
>>>Sacred Circle Dance at the Portsmouth Center for Yoga & the Arts ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 7 PM ~ amyla44@juno.com 603-664-2796
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu
>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net
>>>Contradance w/ Frank Woodward, Rich Hart & The Milford Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Milford, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-487-2480
>>>Mad Robin Contradance at the First Congregational Church ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ www.madrobincallers.org www.thedancegypsy.com
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
Saturday, October 28, 2017
>>>Contradance for GALA (Global Awareness Local Action) at the Town Hall ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-539-6460 www.galacommunity.org
>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com
>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ Beginners Class: 7:30 PM, Dance: 8pm
>>>Contradance w/ Cuckoo’s Nest, Various callers ~Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT ~ 8 PM, (All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785- 4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu
>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org
Sunday, October 29, 2017
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
Monday, October 30, 2017
>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org