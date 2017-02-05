NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 2.6.17

NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar Week of 2/6/17
By Kate McNally <http://nhpr.org/people/kate-mcnally> /•/ February 6, 2017
MUSIC EVENTS
Every Monday
>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm
~ www.stonechurchrocks.com <http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>
>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~
www.salthillpub.com <http://www.salthillpub.com/>
>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~
jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>
Every Tuesday
>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~
www.stonechurchrocks.com <http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>
>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~
603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com <http://www.harlowspub.com/>
>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~
Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861
>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~
wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/ <http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/>
Every Wednesday
>>>Open Mike at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:30pm ~
>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~
www.delrossis.com <http://www.delrossis.com/> 603-563-7195
>>>The Squid Jiggers at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210
Every Thursday
>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~
Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com
<http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>
>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~
603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com <http://www.harlowspub.com/>
>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~
www.salthillpub.com <http://www.salthillpub.com/>
>>>Open Mike at Simple Gifts Coffeehouse ~ 58 Lowell Street ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:30pm
Every Saturday & Sunday
>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH
~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272, www.bearairishbrew.com
<http://www.bearairishbrew.com/>
____________________________________________________________________
Monday, February 6
>>>Double Duo: Natalie Haas & Yann Falquet, Maeve Gilchrist & Nic
Gareiss at the Monadnock Congregational Church ~ Colebrook, NH ~
603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org <http://www.gnwca.org/>
Tuesday, February 7
>>>Colin Grant & Scott MacMIllan at One Longfellow~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm
~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
<https://onelongfellowsquare.com/>
Wednesday, February 8
Colin grant & Scott Macmillan at Green Church ~ Mexico, ME ~ 7pm ~
207-562-4445, www.necelticarts.com <http://www.necelticarts.com/>
Thursday, February 9
>>>Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~
8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com
<http://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/> 207-935-7292
>>>Colin Grant & Scott Macmillan at Old South Church ~ Farmington, ME
~ 7pm ~ 207-491-5919, www.necelticarts.com <http://www.necelticarts.com/>
Friday, February 10
>>>Troubadors & Folk Fusion at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~
7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
>>>Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~
www.stonemountainartscenter.com
<http://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/> 207-935-7292
>>>Honest Millie at the Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord, NH ~
8pm ~ www.ccanh.com <http://www.ccanh.com/>
<<<Gaslight Tinkers and the Bluebird Orchestra, Next Stage, Putney,
Vermont; 7:30 http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/
>>> The Grumbling Rustics at Meeting House Stage ~ Rindge Meeting House ~ Rindge, NH ~ 7pm ~
http://meetinghousestage.com/ http://meetinghousestage.com/
>>>Decatur Creek at The Hearing Room ~ Lowell, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek
Saturday, February 11
>>>Miss Maybelle & Slim Pickins at Tuckerman Brewing ~ Conway, NH ~
603-447-5400, www.tuckermanbrewing.com <http://www.tuckermanbrewing.com/>
>>>Laurie Berkner at the Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord, NH ~
11am ~ www.ccanh.com <http://www.ccanh.com/>
>>>The Bradford Bog People at Cole Gardens Winter Farmers Market ~
Concord, NH 10am ~ www.bradfordbogpeople.com
<http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/>
>>>Rumblefish at Simple Gifts Coffeehouse ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:30pm ~
www.simplegiftscoffeehouse.org <http://www.simplegiftscoffeehouse.org/>
>>>Rockin’ Road to Dublin, Irish Music and Dance amped up at the
Colonial Theater, Keene, 8 p.m. 352-2033.
>>>Doug Farrell at Round Room Coffeehouse ~ Mont Vernon, NH ~ 7:30pm ~
http://roundroomcoffeehouse.com/ <http://roundroomcoffeehouse.com/>
>>>Tom Rush at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~
https://onelongfellowsquare.com/ <https://onelongfellowsquare.com/>
Sunday, February 12
>>>Sacred Harp Sing at Nelson Library ~ Nelson, NH ~ 2pm to 4:30pm ~ monadnockfolk.org
<http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=%E2%98%BC-%E2%98%BC-%E2%98%BC-sacred-harp-sing-nelson-20-2017-02-12&eventDate=2017-02-12>
Monday, February 13
>>>Ramblin' Richard at Dover Public Library ~ 73 Locust Street ~ Dover, NH ~ 7pm ~ dovernh.org
http://www.dovernh.org/events/details/familiar-songs-unfamiliar-stories-beloved-historic-american-songs-and-their-amazing-stories-14524
Tuesday, February 14
>>>Martin Sexton at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com 207-935-7292
Thursday, February 16
>>>Catie Curtis At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm
(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com
<http://www.flyinggoose/com>
Friday, February 17
>>>Zak Trojano at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
February 17th -19
>>> The 32nd Annual Joe Val Bluegrass Festival February 17 to 19 with
Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester (IBMA Entertainer of the Year!),
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Blue Highway,
The Grascals, Flashback Band, Sideline, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass
(IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year!), Becky Buller Band (IBMA Female
Vocalist of the Year!), Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers,
Frank Solivan & Dirt Kitchen (IBMA Instrumental Group of the Year!) and
more. Sheraton Hotel, 1657 Worcester Road Framingham, MA 01701;
http://www.bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/
Saturday, February 18
>>>Rev. Robert Jones w/ openers Martin Grosswendt & Susan Salem-Schatz
at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134,
www.newmooncoffeehouse.org <http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/>
>>>Dala, Bass Hall, Peterborough, 7:30 ; http://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
or 827-2905
>>>David Surette & Susie Burke at Portsmouth Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-427-9197
Sunday, February 19
>>>Jim Prendergast & Ellen Carlson at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church ~ West Kennebunk, ME ~ 3pm ~ 207-985-6632, http://westkennebunkumc.net/
Friday, February 24
>>>Paul Amey & The Parker Hill Road Band (Bluegrass) at the Country
Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org <http://www.gnwca.org/>
>>>E.J.Tretter at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Sunday, February 26
>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Tamworth Lyceum ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 12:30pm ~
www.bennettandperkins.com <http://www.bennettandperkins.com/>
Thursday, March 2
>>>Lucy Kaplansky At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm
(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com
<http://www.flyinggoose/com>
Friday, March 3
>>>Joyce Andersen at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Saturday, March 4
>>>Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell, Capitol Center for the Arts,
Concord, ccanh.org
Thursday, March 16
>>>John Gorka At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm
(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com
<http://www.flyinggoose/com>
Friday, March 17
>>>Islay Mist Celidh at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998,
www.gnwca.org <http://www.gnwca.org/>
>>>Irish “Seisun” at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Saturday, March 18
>>>Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~
Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org
<http://www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org/> 781-246-2836
>>>John Gorka w/ opener Sharar Sisters at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~
Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134, www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
<http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/>
Friday, March 24
>>>Terry Kitchen at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Friday, March 31
>>>Alex Smith at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Friday, April 7
>>>Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~
7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Sunday, April 9
>>>Tom Rush At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 3pm & 7pm
(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com
<http://www.flyinggoose/com>
Thursday, April 13
>>>Patty Larkin At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm
(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com
<http://www.flyinggoose/com>
Saturday, April 15
>>>Atwater- Donnelly w/ opener The Vox Hunters at the New Moon
Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134,
www.newmooncoffeehouse.org <http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/>
Thursday, April 27
>>>Ellis Paul At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm
(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com
<http://www.flyinggoose/com>
Friday, April 28
>>>Octopladd at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Friday, May 5
>>>Quentin Callewaert at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm
~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Friday, May 19
>>>Skinner & Twitch at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Saturday, May 20
>>>Lula Wiles at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~
978-459-5134, www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
<http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/>
Friday, May 26
>>>Rupert Watesat the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Friday, June 2
>>>David Rogers at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~
www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>
Dances
Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not
allow street shoes. Partners not required.
Every Monday
>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,
Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
<http://www.monadnockfolk.org/>
>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45
PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
<http://f/mc/compose%3fto=Greenmtnclogger@aol.com>
Every Wednesday
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the
Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or
nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The
Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or
802-463-3078
>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,
781-385-1480
>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~
603-524-6042
Every Friday
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,
NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
<http://f/ym/Compose%3fTo=ljstravel@attibi.com>
>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist
Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org
<http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/> Thru Dec 4
Every Saturday
>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8
PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023
Every Sunday
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com
<http://www.neskaya.com/> 603-823-5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,
NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
_______________________________________________________________________________
Saturday, February 11
>>>Contra w/ Blind Squirrel & Lausanne Allen at Tracy Hall, Norwich,
VT., 8 PM,(All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled
shoes required, 802-785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu
<mailto:rbarrows@cs.dartmough.edu>
Sunday, February 12
>>>English Country Dance w/ Dave Bateman, Amy Cann & Ray Salvo at the
West Street Ward House ~ Concord, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.nhecds.org
<http://www.nhecds.org/> 603-397-0042
>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~
www.brattcontra.org <http://www.brattcontra.org/> 802-257-9234
Friday, February 17
>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill, Manchester, NH, Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM, 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu
>>> Contradance at the Town Hall, Warner, NH, 7:30PM, 603-456-3098
>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall ~ Franconia, NH ~ www.thedancegypsy.com
>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.wordworthy2.org/
Saturday, February 18
>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039
>>>Contradance at the East Concord Community Center, Concord, NH, 8pm, 603-225-4917 , emaildwh@nhvt.net , website: http://homepage.nhvt.net/dwh/contra.htm