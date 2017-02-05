NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 2.6.17

NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar Week of 2/6/17

By Kate McNally <http://nhpr.org/people/kate-mcnally> /•/ February 6, 2017

MUSIC EVENTS

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm

~ www.stonechurchrocks.com <http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~

www.salthillpub.com <http://www.salthillpub.com/>

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~

www.stonechurchrocks.com <http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com <http://www.harlowspub.com/>

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/ <http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/>

Every Wednesday

>>>Open Mike at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

www.delrossis.com <http://www.delrossis.com/> 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

<http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com <http://www.harlowspub.com/>

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

www.salthillpub.com <http://www.salthillpub.com/>

>>>Open Mike at Simple Gifts Coffeehouse ~ 58 Lowell Street ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:30pm

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272, www.bearairishbrew.com

<http://www.bearairishbrew.com/>

____________________________________________________________________

Monday, February 6

>>>Double Duo: Natalie Haas & Yann Falquet, Maeve Gilchrist & Nic

Gareiss at the Monadnock Congregational Church ~ Colebrook, NH ~

603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org <http://www.gnwca.org/>

Tuesday, February 7

>>>Colin Grant & Scott MacMIllan at One Longfellow~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm

~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

<https://onelongfellowsquare.com/>

Wednesday, February 8

Colin grant & Scott Macmillan at Green Church ~ Mexico, ME ~ 7pm ~

207-562-4445, www.necelticarts.com <http://www.necelticarts.com/>

Thursday, February 9

>>>Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~

8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com

<http://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/> 207-935-7292

>>>Colin Grant & Scott Macmillan at Old South Church ~ Farmington, ME

~ 7pm ~ 207-491-5919, www.necelticarts.com <http://www.necelticarts.com/>

Friday, February 10

>>>Troubadors & Folk Fusion at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~

7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

>>>Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~

www.stonemountainartscenter.com

<http://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/> 207-935-7292

>>>Honest Millie at the Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord, NH ~

8pm ~ www.ccanh.com <http://www.ccanh.com/>

<<<Gaslight Tinkers and the Bluebird Orchestra, Next Stage, Putney,

Vermont; 7:30 http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/

>>> The Grumbling Rustics at Meeting House Stage ~ Rindge Meeting House ~ Rindge, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://meetinghousestage.com/ http://meetinghousestage.com/

>>>Decatur Creek at The Hearing Room ~ Lowell, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek

Saturday, February 11

>>>Miss Maybelle & Slim Pickins at Tuckerman Brewing ~ Conway, NH ~

603-447-5400, www.tuckermanbrewing.com <http://www.tuckermanbrewing.com/>

>>>Laurie Berkner at the Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord, NH ~

11am ~ www.ccanh.com <http://www.ccanh.com/>

>>>The Bradford Bog People at Cole Gardens Winter Farmers Market ~

Concord, NH 10am ~ www.bradfordbogpeople.com

<http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/>

>>>Rumblefish at Simple Gifts Coffeehouse ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

www.simplegiftscoffeehouse.org <http://www.simplegiftscoffeehouse.org/>

>>>Rockin’ Road to Dublin, Irish Music and Dance amped up at the

Colonial Theater, Keene, 8 p.m. 352-2033.

>>>Doug Farrell at Round Room Coffeehouse ~ Mont Vernon, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

http://roundroomcoffeehouse.com/ <http://roundroomcoffeehouse.com/>

>>>Tom Rush at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~

https://onelongfellowsquare.com/ <https://onelongfellowsquare.com/>

Sunday, February 12

>>>Sacred Harp Sing at Nelson Library ~ Nelson, NH ~ 2pm to 4:30pm ~ monadnockfolk.org

<http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=%E2%98%BC-%E2%98%BC-%E2%98%BC-sacred-harp-sing-nelson-20-2017-02-12&eventDate=2017-02-12>

Monday, February 13

>>>Ramblin' Richard at Dover Public Library ~ 73 Locust Street ~ Dover, NH ~ 7pm ~ dovernh.org

http://www.dovernh.org/events/details/familiar-songs-unfamiliar-stories-beloved-historic-american-songs-and-their-amazing-stories-14524

Tuesday, February 14

>>>Martin Sexton at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com 207-935-7292

Thursday, February 16

>>>Catie Curtis At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm

(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

<http://www.flyinggoose/com>

Friday, February 17

>>>Zak Trojano at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

February 17th -19

>>> The 32nd Annual Joe Val Bluegrass Festival February 17 to 19 with

Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester (IBMA Entertainer of the Year!),

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Blue Highway,

The Grascals, Flashback Band, Sideline, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

(IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year!), Becky Buller Band (IBMA Female

Vocalist of the Year!), Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers,

Frank Solivan & Dirt Kitchen (IBMA Instrumental Group of the Year!) and

more. Sheraton Hotel, 1657 Worcester Road Framingham, MA 01701;

http://www.bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/

Saturday, February 18

>>>Rev. Robert Jones w/ openers Martin Grosswendt & Susan Salem-Schatz

at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134,

www.newmooncoffeehouse.org <http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/>

>>>Dala, Bass Hall, Peterborough, 7:30 ; http://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

or 827-2905

>>>David Surette & Susie Burke at Portsmouth Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-427-9197

Sunday, February 19

>>>Jim Prendergast & Ellen Carlson at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church ~ West Kennebunk, ME ~ 3pm ~ 207-985-6632, http://westkennebunkumc.net/

Friday, February 24

>>>Paul Amey & The Parker Hill Road Band (Bluegrass) at the Country

Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org <http://www.gnwca.org/>

>>>E.J.Tretter at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Sunday, February 26

>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Tamworth Lyceum ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 12:30pm ~

www.bennettandperkins.com <http://www.bennettandperkins.com/>

Thursday, March 2

>>>Lucy Kaplansky At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm

(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

<http://www.flyinggoose/com>

Friday, March 3

>>>Joyce Andersen at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Saturday, March 4

>>>Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell, Capitol Center for the Arts,

Concord, ccanh.org

Thursday, March 16

>>>John Gorka At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm

(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

<http://www.flyinggoose/com>

Friday, March 17

>>>Islay Mist Celidh at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998,

www.gnwca.org <http://www.gnwca.org/>

>>>Irish “Seisun” at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Saturday, March 18

>>>Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris at the Linden Tree Coffeehouse ~

Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org

<http://www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org/> 781-246-2836

>>>John Gorka w/ opener Sharar Sisters at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~

Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134, www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

<http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/>

Friday, March 24

>>>Terry Kitchen at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Friday, March 31

>>>Alex Smith at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Friday, April 7

>>>Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~

7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Sunday, April 9

>>>Tom Rush At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 3pm & 7pm

(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

<http://www.flyinggoose/com>

Thursday, April 13

>>>Patty Larkin At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm

(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

<http://www.flyinggoose/com>

Saturday, April 15

>>>Atwater- Donnelly w/ opener The Vox Hunters at the New Moon

Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-459-5134,

www.newmooncoffeehouse.org <http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/>

Thursday, April 27

>>>Ellis Paul At the Flying Goose ~ New Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm

(Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

<http://www.flyinggoose/com>

Friday, April 28

>>>Octopladd at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Friday, May 5

>>>Quentin Callewaert at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm

~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Friday, May 19

>>>Skinner & Twitch at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Saturday, May 20

>>>Lula Wiles at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~

978-459-5134, www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

<http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/>

Friday, May 26

>>>Rupert Watesat the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Friday, June 2

>>>David Rogers at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org <http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/>

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

<http://www.monadnockfolk.org/>

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

<http://f/mc/compose%3fto=Greenmtnclogger@aol.com>

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

<http://f/ym/Compose%3fTo=ljstravel@attibi.com>

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

<http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/> Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

<http://www.neskaya.com/> 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

_______________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, February 11

>>>Contra w/ Blind Squirrel & Lausanne Allen at Tracy Hall, Norwich,

VT., 8 PM,(All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled

shoes required, 802-785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu

<mailto:rbarrows@cs.dartmough.edu>

Sunday, February 12

>>>English Country Dance w/ Dave Bateman, Amy Cann & Ray Salvo at the

West Street Ward House ~ Concord, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.nhecds.org

<http://www.nhecds.org/> 603-397-0042

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~

www.brattcontra.org <http://www.brattcontra.org/> 802-257-9234

Friday, February 17

>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill, Manchester, NH, Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM, 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

>>> Contradance at the Town Hall, Warner, NH, 7:30PM, 603-456-3098

>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall ~ Franconia, NH ~ www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, February 18

>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039

>>>Contradance at the East Concord Community Center, Concord, NH, 8pm, 603-225-4917 , emaildwh@nhvt.net , website: http://homepage.nhvt.net/dwh/contra.htm