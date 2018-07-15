NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 7.15.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm

~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Friday

>>>Open Mic at Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/UnionCoffeeCompany/events/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

First Sunday of each month:

>>>Pub Sing at in Crust Pizza ~ 135 Main Street, Marlbororugh NH ~ 3-5pm ~ http://www.maincrustpizza.net/

Etc. :

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

____________________

Monday, July 16, 2018

>>>Colin Vadenburgh at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 6pm http://eartheaglebrewings.com/

Wednesday July 18, 2018

>>>Tab Benoit Band (Blues) at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 877-536-7190

Thursday, July 19, 2018

>>>Birds and Beans Coffeehouse Presents: Bill Staines at NH Audubon’s McLane Center~ 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH ~ 7-9 pm ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/events-and-news/birds-and-beans-coffeehouse/ 603-224-9909

Sunday, July 15 through Sunday, July 22, 2018

>>>World Fellowship Center Ukulele Workshop and Festival art World Fellowship Center ~ Albany NH ~ http://worldfellowship.org/ (603) 447-2280 ~ featuring Molly and Daniel Watt

>>>The Quebe Sisters at the Strand Theatre ~ 345 Maine Street, Rockland ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://quebesisters.com/ http://rocklandstrand.com/

>>>David Bromberg at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Friday, July 20, 2018

>>> Bumper Jacksons at Stone Mountain Center for the Performing Arts ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292 www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Alan Doyle at Lowell Summer Music ~Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30 ~ http://www.lowellsummermusic.org/

>>>Maybe April and Paul Driscoll at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>The Laurie Goldsmith Project (cd release party) at The Wild Fern ~ Stockbridge, VT ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.thelauriegoldsmithproject.com

Saturday, July 21, 2018

>>>David Mallett & Friends at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

>>> Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Center for the Performing Arts ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292 www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Volkert & The Walking Antiques at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/852905771576673/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

>>>Last Train to Zinkov (appalachian, russian, gypsy) at St. Kieran Arts Center, Berlin, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stkieranarts.org/ http://stkieranarts.org/series.html

>>>The Hardtacks at Civil War Ball ~ Ashland NH ~ [times TBA] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>The Quebe Sisters at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://quebesisters.com/ http://rockportmusic.org/quebe-sisters/

>>>Melanie at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Lindsay Lou at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>The Kingston Trio at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Hiroya Tsukamoto at Town Hall ~ Temple NH ~ 7pm ~ wjlservo@gmail.com

>>>Lindsay Lou and Strangers by Accident at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Sunday, July 22, 2018

>>>Tom Rush at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Patty Griffin at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Hiroya Tsukamoto and Lyle Brewer at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/hiroya-tsukamoto-and-lyle-brewer

Monday, July 23, 2018

>>>Joe Young at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 6pm http://eartheaglebrewings.com/

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

>>>Billy Strings at Prescott Park ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/billy-strings

Thursday, July 26, 2018

>>>Celtic Thunder X at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Bella’s Bartok (Klezmer fusion) at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Thursday, July 26- Sunday, July 29, 2018

>>>Ossipee Valley Music Festival ~ South Hiram, Maine ~

http://www.ossipeevalley.com

Performers include: Susie Burke & David Surette, THE WOOD BROTHERS, BILLY STRINGS, DUSTBOWL REVIVAL, ALASH, THE SUITCASE JUNKET, THE LONELY HEARTSTRING BAND, LAKOU MIZIK, UPSTATE RUBDOWN, TOWN MOUNTAIN. MILE TWELVE, TWISTED PINE, THE WIYOS, LULA WILES, MOLSKY’S MOUNTAIN DRIFTERS, THE LADLES, THE BAGBOYS, NEW ENGLAND BLUEGRASS, AND MORE.

>>>Arlo Guthrie at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

Friday, July 27- Sunday, July 29, 2018

>>>The Lowell Folk Festival

Lowell, Massachusetts

http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org

Performers include: Bernard Allison (France), Big Country Bluegrass (Va. USA), Cora Harvey Armstrong (Va. USA), Corazon de Granada (Spain), Greek Rebetiko Trio (Boston MA), Iberi Choir (Georgia), Kahulanui (Hawaii USA), Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club (USA), Mary Jane Lamond and Wendy MacIsaac (Canada), Neuza (Cape Verde), Orquesta SCC (NY USA). Rahzel (NY USA), SalarNadar & Mustafa Saeed (USA), Sidi Toure (Mali), Tribu Baharu (Colombia)

Friday, July 27, 2018

>>> Freddy and Francine at Stone Mountain Center for the Performing Arts ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292 www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Goldenoak at Emery Arts Center ~ Farmington, ME~ [Time TBA] ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/tour/

>>>Arlo Guthrie at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

>>>Carbon Leaf at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Bruce Mandel at Wardsboro Town Hall Cafe ~ 71 Main St., Wardsboro VT ~ 6:30 ~ http://www.wardsborocurtaincall.net kwkmdavis@yahoo.com 802-896-6810

>>>The Kenny Brothers at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan St, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 ~ 8pm ~ info@3sarts.org (603) 766-3330 http://www.3sarts.org/

>>>Hot Club of Cowtown at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 877-536-7190

Saturday, July 28, 2018

>>>Matt Chace at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://experiencematt.com/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

>>>Brothers Four at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Uplift Festival (multi-genre festival) at Oak Park ~ 791 Forest Road, Greenfield NH ~ 12 noon – 11pm ~ https://upliftmusicfest.org/ ~ Performers include Vapors of Morphine, Adam and the Flood, Dub Apocalypse, Hug the Dog, Party of the Sun, Varsity Material, Joe Sambo, Senie Hunt.

Sunday, July 29, 2018

>>>Ruthie Foster at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 7pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

>>>Odds Bodkin (Hercules in Hell, music and storytelling) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Monday, July 30, 2018

>>>Eric Fernald at Earth Eagle Brewings ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 6pm http://eartheaglebrewings.com/

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

>>>Jake Shimabukuro at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

Tuesday, July 31 through Thursday, August 2 2018

>>>Sweet Chariot Music and Art Festival ~ Swan’s Island, Maine

~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com ~ Performers include: Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Larry Kaplan

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

>>>Julien Baker at Prescott Park ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/julien-baker

Thursday, August 2, 2018

>>>The Lonely Heartstrings Band at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5, 2018

>>>Falcon Ridge Folk Festival ~ Hillsdale, New York ~ http://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ Performers include: Dar Williams, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Tempest, Greg Greenway, Great Bear, The Clayfoot Strutters, Adam Ezra Group, Annie Wenz, The Storycrafters, The Falcon Ridge House Band feat Mark Dann, Rad Lorkovic and Eric Lee, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Vance Gilbert, Tracy Grammer, Dan Navarro, Sloan Wainwright

Friday, August 3, 2018 through Sunday August 5, 2018

>>>Adventurous Bluegrass Festival with The Page Turners, Carolyn Kendrick and Jake Howard at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ Page Turners 4pm Friday, Page Turners 1pm Sunday, see venue website for additional times ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

Friday, August 3, 2018

>>>Say Darling at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan St, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 ~ 7pm ~ info@3sarts.org (603) 766-3330 http://www.3sarts.org/

>>>Lord Huron at Prescott Park ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/lord-huron

>>>Janiva Magness (blues) at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 877-536-7190

Saturday, August 4, 2018

>>>Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at Bull Run Restaraunt ~ 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ dinner 6pm, show 8pm ~ http://www.claudiaschmidt.com/ http://www.bullrunrestaurant.com or call 978-425-4311

>>>Jeff Daniels and Ben Daniels Band at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Matt Newberg at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 6pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Justin Hayward at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Senie Hunt at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/seniehuntmusic/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

Sunday, August 5, 2018

>>>John Sebastian at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Seven Times Salt (music of the Plimoth Colony Settlers, 1490-1650) at Monadnock Summer Lyceum ~ Peterborough NH ~ 10:30am ~ http://monadnocklyceum.org/

>>>Handmade Moments at the Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

>>>David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, August 9, 2018

>>>Santa Croce at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

>>>Neptune’s Car at Noble House Inn ~ 81 Highland Road, Bridgton ME ~ 6:30 – 8:30 pm ~ http://neptunescar.com/shows/2018/8/9/me-noble-house-inn

>>>The Hardtacks at Old Home Day ~ Francestown NH ~ 7:30pm [location TBA] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Friday, August 10, 2018

>>> Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Center for the Performing Arts ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292 www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Howie Day at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Jim Rioux at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan St, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 ~ 7pm ~ info@3sarts.org (603) 766-3330 http://www.3sarts.org/

>>>Heather Pierson Trio and Ordinary Elephant (multi-genre) at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Saturday, August 11, 2018

>>>The Bradford Bog People at Camp Calumet Summer Concert Series ~ Freedom NH ~ [times TBA] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Lowell Summer Music ~ Boarding House Park, Lowell, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.lowellsummermusic.org/

>>>Rust Never Sleeps (Neil Young covers) at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Pretty Girls Sing Soprano at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 6pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Decatur Creek at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/Decatur-Creek-527233737349141/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

Sunday, August 12, 2018

>>>Mandolin Festival Ensemble with August Watters at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ [contact venue for time] ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Devonsquare and Aztec Two-Step at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>The Arcadian Wild at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

>>>Della Mae at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

Thursday, August 16, 2018

>>>Women of Song (Emila Dahlin, Sorcha Cribben-Merrill & Ronda Dale) at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Friday, August 17, 2018

>>> Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Stone Mountain Center for the Performing Arts ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292 www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Eilen Jewell at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan St, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 ~ 8pm ~ info@3sarts.org (603) 766-3330 http://www.3sarts.org/

Saturday, August 18 through Sunday August 19, 2018

>>>Solarfest (Multi-genre festival, including some folk, with alternative energy workshops) ~ Stratton Mountain, VT ~ http://www.solarfest.org/ ~ Lineup [TBA] "Exploring and enjoying new and different music and art has been at the core of SolarFest for over two decades. Our new home at SVAC in Manchester demonstrates our commitment to high quality, and accessible, music and art. This year our stage will be graced by an eclectic mix of folk, rock, blues, jazz and reggae, as well as the very popular Singer Songwriter Showcase."

Saturday, August 18, 2018

>>>Red Beans and Rice at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 6pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Sweet Crude (neo-Cajun) at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan St, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 ~ 8pm ~ info@3sarts.org (603) 766-3330 http://www.3sarts.org/

>>>Cheryl Wheeler at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

>>>Ken Rokicki at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

Sunday, August 19, 2018

>>>Peter Yarrow at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Thursday, August 23, 2018

>>> Shawn Colvin at Stone Mountain Center for the Performing Arts ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292 www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>The T Sisters and Goldenoak at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, August 24, 2018

>>> Your Rhythm, Your Life Concert at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ [contact venue for time] ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>The Hardtacks at Tuftonboro Central School ~ Tuftonboro NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Saturday, August 25, 2018

>>>Pan Fried Steel (Steel Drums) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 6pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Bella’s Bartok at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan St, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 ~ 8pm ~ info@3sarts.org (603) 766-3330 http://www.3sarts.org/

>>>Kota at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/Kota-Music-1879555678984211/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

Sunday, August 26, 2018

>>>Celtic Roots and Branches with Brian O’Donovan at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 5pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

Thursday, August 30, 2018

>>>Goldenoak at Port City Music Hall ~ 504 Congress St., Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/tour/

>>>Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

Friday, August 31, 2018

>>>Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at Hammond Hall ~ 427 Main street, Winter Harbor ME ~ 7pm ~ http://www.claudiaschmidt.com/ 207-963-2569 or www.schoodicartsforall.org

>>>Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

Saturday, September 15 through Sunday, September 16

>>>The Hardtacks at Civil War Encampment ~ Lawrence MA ~ [times TBA] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Saturday, September 1, 2018

>>>Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Lowell Summer Music ~ Boarding House Park, Lowell, MA ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.lowellsummermusic.org/

>>>Melodious Zach at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

>>>Session Americana at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, September 7, 2018

>>>Ricky Lee Jones at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

>>>Chris Smither at 3S Artspace ~ 319 Vaughan St, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 ~ 8pm ~ info@3sarts.org (603) 766-3330 http://www.3sarts.org/

Saturday, September 8, 2018

>>>38th annual; Bajo and Fiddle Contest at Lowell Summer Music ~Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 10am to 6pm ~ http://www.lowellsummermusic.org/

Thursday, September 13, 2018

>>>Blackberry Smoke (Blues-Country-Folk fusion) at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Saturday, September 15, 2018

>>>Volkert & The Walking Antiques at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

Thursday, September 20, 2018

>>>Rodney Crowell (Folk-Country Singer-Songwriter) at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Friday, September 21, 2018

>>>John Gorka at the Firehouse Center for the Arts ~ Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.firehouse.org

>>>Upstate Rubdown with Honeysuckle at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.upstaterubdown.com https://honeysuckleband.bandcamp.com

Saturday, September 22, 2018

>>>Tret Fure (CD Release) at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 877-536-7190

>>>Crazy Cowz at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/crazycowz/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

Sunday, September 23, 2018

>>>Coig (Nova Scotia Celtic) at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 7pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 877-536-7190

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

>>>Celtic Thunder X at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Friday, September 28, 2018

>>>Red Molly at the Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ http://rockportmusic.org/jazz-pop-folk-world/

Saturday, September 29, 2018

>>>Red Molly at Peterborough Players Theater ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>Linda Radtke (Vermont History in Song) at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Gale Wade Trio at Wardsboro Town Hall Cafe ~ 71 Main St., Wardsboro VT ~ 6:30 ~ http://www.wardsborocurtaincall.net kwkmdavis@yahoo.com 802-896-6810 www.gailwademusic.com

>>>Paul Thorn (Gospel, Roots) at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 877-536-7190

>>>Matt Chace at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://experiencematt.com/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

Saturday, September 29 through Sunday, 30 [Last Weekend in Sept], 2018

>>>Portsmouth Maritime Festival ~ Portsmouth, New Hampshire ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ Performers include: Tim Eriksen, David Jones, Great Bay Sailor, A.J. Wright, Craig Edwards, Two Old Friends, Jeff Warner, Ken Schatz, London Julie, The Johnson Girls, Mudhook, Spitzer and Mareva, John Roberts, Gina Dunlap

Sunday, September 30, 2018 through October 7, 2018

>>>Fryeburg Fair ~ Fryeburg, Maine ~ http://fryeburgfair.org ~ Performers include: [TBA] not announced as of July 12.

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

>>>The Hardtacks at Wright Museum of World War II ~ Wolfeboro NH NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html https://www.wrightmuseum.org/

Friday, October 5, 2018

>>>Garnet Rogers and Archie Fisher at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.pfmsconcerts.org

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

>>>Snatam Kaur (Sacred Chant) at the Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/event/snatams-light-beloved-tour/

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

>>>Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull, Acoustic) at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Friday, October 19, 2018

>>>Cris Williamson at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, October 20, 2018

>>>Sound an Echo, Rachael Kilgour and Sara Pajunen, folk duo

at Immanuel Episcopal Church ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org/

>>>Dan Frechette and Laurel Thomsen at Wardsboro Town Hall Cafe ~ 71 Main St., Wardsboro VT ~ 6:30 ~ http://www.wardsborocurtaincall.net kwkmdavis@yahoo.com 802-896-6810

>>>Volkert & The Walking Antiques at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

Saturday, October 27, 2018

>>>Kota at Keene Farmers’ Market ~ Gilbo Avenue, Keene NH ~ 9am – 1pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/Kota-Music-1879555678984211/ http://www.keenefarmersmarket.com/

Friday, November 16, 2018

>>>Adam Ezra Group at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ https://www.adamezra.com

Sunday, November 25, 2018

>>>Soweto Gospel Choir at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Friday, November 30, 2018

>>>Lui Collins at Hammond Hall ~ 427 Main street, Winter Harbor ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-963-2569 or www.schoodicartsforall.org http://www.luicollins.com/

Saturday, December 1, 2018

>>>The Hardtacks at Rindge Historical Society (for 250th anniversary) ~ Rindge NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>Lui Collins House Concert at [TBA] ~ Portland ME ~ http://www.luicollins.com/

Friday, January 18, 2019

>>>Lula Wiles at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.lulawiles.com

Thursday, March 14, 2019

>>>Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Friday, March 15, 2019

>>>Berklee College Showcase at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/

Friday, May 10, 2019

>>>Castro at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.castroofficial.com

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

_______________________________________________________________________________

Monday, July 16, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, July 20, 2018

>>> Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098

>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.wordworthy2.org/

>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, July 21, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm, 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

Sunday, July 22, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, July 23, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, July 26, 2018

>>>Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Friday, July 27, 2018

>>>Sacred Circle Dance at the Portsmouth Center for Yoga & the Arts ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 7 PM ~ amyla44@juno.com 603-664-2796

>>>Contradance w/ Frank Woodward, Rich Hart & The Milford Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Milford, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-487-2480

>>>Mad Robin Contradance at the First Congregational Church ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ www.madrobincallers.org www.thedancegypsy.com

>>> Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, July 28, 2018

>>>An Evening Of Chestnuts and Classic Contra Dances at Town Hall ~ Kingston NH ~ 8-11pm ~ 603 793 5296 gtomwood@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/events/415376962277268/

>>>Contradance for GALA (Global Awareness Local Action) at the Town Hall ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-539-6460 www.galacommunity.org

>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, July 29, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, July 30, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org