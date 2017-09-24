NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.24.17

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm

~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

Sunday, September 24, 2017

>>>The Dancing Master of Canterbury (a musical, dance and theatre presentation in celebration of Dudley Laufman) at Next Stage Arts ~ Putney VT ~ 8pm ~ http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3022950

>>>American Music and Harvest Festival ~ Newbury, Massachusetts ~ http://www.newburyportef.org/what-we-do/events/music-festival/ ~ Performers: Freevolt, Das Pintos, Watts, The Fawns, Soggy Po Boys, King Carubia’s Hot Society Band, Encore, Portermen and more.

>>>Decatur Creek at Meadow Ledge Farm ~ Loudon NH ~ 12:30pm ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek http://meadowledgefarm.com/

>>>A Song for India (Betty Johnson Gray, her acclaimed daughter Lydia Gray, and master fiddler Patrick Ross) at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 4pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

>>>Revels North Kickoff with Lydia Ievens and Jennifer Turbes at East Thetford Pavilion ~ 140 Pavillion Road, East Thetford, Vermont 05043 ~ 4pm ~ http://revelsnorth.org/ 1-866-556-3083

Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24

>>>Portsmouth Maritime Festival ~ Portsmouth, New Hampshire ~ http://pmffest.org/

Performers include: Cindy Kallet, Pint & Dale, The Vox Hunters, Audi & Peter Souza, David Jones, Nicole Singer, John Roberts, Castlebay, Great Bay Sailor, Two Old Friends, London Julie, Mudhook, Tim Radford.

Tuesday, September 26

>>>Pint & Dale (maritime folk) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Wednesday, September 27

Thursday, September 28

>>>Graham Nash at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/

>>>Gracie Curran and The Highfalutin Band at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/gracie-curran-band

>>>Decatur Creek, Bradford Bog People, Frank Wallace, Santa Croce, David William Ross, Trade, Jonathan Lorentz, Adam Levin, Mark Shilansky, Danika and the Jeb at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek www.bradfordbogpeople.com

>>>David Rowe at Byrne’s Irish Pub ~ Brunswick, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.davidrowemusic.com

>>>The Wiyos w/ Miss Maybell & Slim Pickins opening at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson. NH

Friday, September 29

>>>Martin Barre (formerly of Jethro Tull, unplugged) at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>David Surette & Susie Burke at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.castlenh.com http://mailchi.mp/89eece7ffe6f/susie-david-fall-performance-schedule?e=a2ec8e7813

>>>Ken Bonfield at the Sunapee Coffeehouse ~ Sunapee Harbor, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>Goldenoak with Appleseed Collective at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Los Sugar Kings at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/los-sugar-kings-3

>>>The Nordic Fiddlers at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

>>>Adam Karch at The Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 8pm https://skinnypancake.com/

Saturday, September 30

>>>New England Roots Festival at the River Casino and Sports Bar ~ Nashua NH ~ noon-10pm ~ http://downtownnashua.org/nerootsfest/ ~ Performers include: The Jacob Jolliff Band, The Appleseed Collective, Twisted Pine, Say Darling, Julie Rhodes, Bill Scorzari, Young Frontier, Decatur Creek (4pm).

>>>Chris Smither at Next Stage Arts ~ Putney, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://nextstagearts.org/calendar/

>>>David Surette & Susie Burke at McClary Hill House Concerts ~ Epsom, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.mcclaryhillfarm.com http://mailchi.mp/89eece7ffe6f/susie-david-fall-performance-schedule?e=a2ec8e7813

>>>Jez Lowe at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com

>>>The Soggy po’Boys at the Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

>>>Slambovian Circus of Dreams (Folk-Rock Satire) at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/slambovian-circus-dreams

>>>Cris Williamson at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Decatur Creek at Lamson Farm Day ~ Mont Vernon NH ~ https://www.facebook.com/LamsonFarmNH https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek

>>>Seth Glier at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Sunday, October 1

>>>Will Dailey at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/will-dailey

Sunday October 1 through Sunday, October 8

[Fryeburg Fair, Fryeburg ME http://www.fryeburgfair.org/ ]

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Fryeburg Fair, Draft Horse Stage, Fryeburg, ME – [TBA] ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

Thursday, October 5

>>>Hardtacks at Jaffrey Library ~ Jaffrey, NH ~ 6:30 PM ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/

>>>Maria Muldaur with Jonah Tolchin at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/maria-muldaur-w-jonah-tolchin

>>>The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Wren Kitz and EDT at ArtsRiot ~ Burlington VT ~ 8pm ~ http://www.sevendaystickets.com/events/46113304/the-huntress-amp-holder-of-hands

Friday, October 6

>>>Pat Foley at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.castlenh.com

>>>Folk Extravaganza with Tom Paxton, David Mallett, Schooner Fare, Makem and Spain & Tristan Ormand at Palace Theater ~ Manchester NH ~ http://www.palacetheatre.org/event-detail/2017-10-06/folk-extravaganza-2nd-annual/86800/

>>>Elliis Paul at Deb’s House Concerts ~ Harrisville NH ~ 6pm potluck, 7pm concert ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/ellis-paul

>>>Wild Ponies and Goldenoak at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/wild-ponies-w-goldenoak

>>>Kaitlyn Raitz & Ben Plotnick at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>Garrison Kiellor with Robin & Linda Williams at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Saturday, October 7

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Nantucket Atheneum ~ Nantucket, MA - 7 pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

>>>Bradford Bog People at Norwich Farmers' Market ~ Norwich, VT 10 - 12:30 ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/

>>>Dan Blakeslee at Light Club Lamp Shop ~ Burlington, VT ~ 9pm ~ www.danblakeslee.com

>>>Cosy Sheridan at the Simple Gifts Coffeehouse ~ Nashua, NH ~ www.simplegiftscoffeehouse.org

Sunday, October 8

>>>Odds Bodkins (stories with songs “heartpounders”) at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/odds-bodkin-heartpounders

>>>Julie Fowlis (Scots Gaelic singer) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Wednesday, October 11

>>>The Brother Brothers and Oliver the Crow at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, October 12

>>>The Temptations at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Friday, October 13

>>>Sam Amidon at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Oktoberfest with the live Polka of Gary Sredzienski at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm? ~ www.castlenh.com

>>>Scott Ainslie (Blues) at Town Hall ~ Wardsboro VT ~ doors 6:30pm music: 7pm ~ http://www.WardsboroCurtainCall.net/ or email kwkmdavis@yahoo.com http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2644/scott-ainslie/

>>>Blind Boy Paxton (Blues) at Next Stage Arts ~ Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2981/blind-boy-paxton/

Saturday, October 14

>>>Cosy Sheridan at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-

3305

>>>John Hall at Harvard Unitarian Universalist Church ~ 9 Ayer Road Harvard, MA ~ 978-365-2043 https://www.wachusettmusic.net/

>>>Bradford Bog People at The Backroom at the Mill ~ Bristol, NH. 7 PM ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/

>>>Patty Larkin at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm

~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Susie Burke and David Surette at Upper Valley Music Fall Festival ~ details http://uvmusic.org/

http://mailchi.mp/89eece7ffe6f/susie-david-fall-performance-schedule?e=a2ec8e7813

>>>The Sultans of String at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

>>>Namoli Brennet (Folk Rock) at Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery ~ 139 Main St Brattleboro, VT ~ 7pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3069/namoli-brennett-live-a-fundraiser-for-green-mtn-crossroads/

Sunday, October 15

>>>Hanz Araki Band at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church ~ 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk, ME 04043 ~ 3pm ~ 207-985-6632 http://westkennebunkumc.net/ http://brucemolsky.com

>>>Frame Drum Workshop: Rhythm & Songs of the TOF MIRIAM DRUM at Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, Congregation Shir Heharim ~ 151 Greenleaf St Brattleboro, VT ~ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2992/frame-drum-workshop-rhythm-songs-of-the-tof-miriam-drum/

Wednesday, October 18

>>>Slaid Cleaves at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm

~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Claude Bourbon (Medieval & Spanish Blues) at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm? ~ www.castlenh.com

>>>Noam Pikelny (bluegrass) at The Stone Church ~ 210 Main St Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3003/noam-pikelny-solo-tour/

Thursday, October 19

>>>David Mallett at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

>>>Rusted Root at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Celtic Couples at 12 High St. Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-778-2006, www.farmingtonhistory.com

Friday, October 20

>>>The Mammals at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/mammals-peterborough-folk-music-society/

>>>Lula Wiles at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

>>>Cheryl Wheeler at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Joyce Andersen at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.castlenh.com

Saturday, October 21

>>>Salt River at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-3305

>>>Colleen Kattau at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.colleenkattau.com/

>>>Bennett and Perkins (An evening of music of Richard and Linda Thompson) at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern ~ 94 Main Street, Jackson, New Hampshire 03846 ~ 7pm ~

603-228-4245, http://www.wildcattavern.com

>>>Chelsea Berry at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>J.Bird and the Sparrowhawk at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

>>>Caravan of Thieves, with The Meadows Brothers at Bellows Falls Opera House ~ 7 The Square Bellows Falls, VT ~ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2986/caravan-of-thieves-with-the-meadows-brothers/

>>>Johnny Clegg at the Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Sunday, October 22

>>>Tom Rush at Jonathan’s of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/ 207-646-4777

>>>The Hanz Araki Band (Irish & Japanese Folk) at the Riverwalk Café ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.riverwalknashua.com

>>>Barrule at 49 Franklin ~ Rumford, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-369-0129, www.49franklin.com

Thursday, October 26

>>>Barrule at Old South Church ~ Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-491-5919

Friday, October 27

>>>Michael Jerome Browne at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

>>>Castlebay at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>The Voices of 603 (a Capella) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Saturday, October 28

>>>Slambovian Circus of Dreams (Folk-Rock Satire) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>The Fretless (Celtic and Folk Quintet) at The Stone Church Center ~ 20 Church St., Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2937/the-fretless/

>>>Celia Woodsmith – Say Darling at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/say-darling

>>>Karyn Ann at The Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 8:30pm https://skinnypancake.com/

>>>Cedar Mountain Bluegrass Band at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 5pm ~ www.castlenh.com

Thursday, November 2

>>>David Wilcox at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Friday, November 3 through Sunday, November 5

>>>Susie Burke and David Surette at Fiddle Hell ~ Westford MA ~ details: http://www.fiddlehell.org/

Friday, November 3

>>>Le Vent du Nord at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

>>>Holly Near at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, November 4

>>>Craig & Ben Werth at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-

767-3305

>>>The King’s Singers (Choral) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Wednesday, November 8

>>>Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2925/lyle-lovett-and-john-hiatt/ http://colonial.org/

603-352-2033

Thursday, November 9

>>>Ari Hest at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Friday, November 10

>>>The Camp Backup All-Stars with Skip Gorman, Kate McLeod, Mike Compton, Joe Newberry and more at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/music-bass-hall-camp-backup-stars-2/

>>>Susie Burke and David Surette at Stone Church Fall Concert ~ Zion’s Hill, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Tracey Grammer w/ Jim Henry at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

Saturday, November 11

>>>Shawn Colvin at Lebanon Opera House ~ 51 North Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-448-0400 http://lebanonoperahouse.org/

>>>Mark Erelli at Deb’s House Concerts ~ Harrisville NH ~ potluck 6pm, concert 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/mark-erelli-0

>>>Castlebay at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2938/castlebay/

>>>Two Old Friends at Rogers Memorial library ~ Hudson, NH ~ 2pm ~ www.twooldfriends.com

>>>Don Campbell Band (patriotic music for Veterans’ Day) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, November 12, 2017

>>>Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas (celtic fiddle) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tuesday, November 14

>>>Gobsmacked (a Capella) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Wednesday, November 15

>>>Leyla McCalla with Ahmed Hassan Muhammad (of Jaw Gems) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, November 17

>>>Aztec Two Step at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm

~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Le Vent du Nord at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/le-vent-du-nord

>>>John Pousette-Dart Duo & Rachel McCartney at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm? ~ www.castlenh.com

Saturday, November 18

>>>No Fuss No Feathers at Harvard Unitarian Universalist Church ~ 9 Ayer Road Harvard, MA ~ 978-365-2043 https://www.wachusettmusic.net/

>>>Louise Mosrie at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.louisemosrie.com/

>>>Griffin House at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm

~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Joe Crookston w/ Emily Mure at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Mike Agranoff at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Sunday, November 19

>>>Seth Glier at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Birds of Chicago at Bass Hall ~Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ 603-827-2905

Friday, November 24

>>>Frank Wallace at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

Wednesday, November 29

>>>Susan Werner at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Thursday, November 30

>>>Susan Werner at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Friday, December 1

>>>Crowes Pasture at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Saturday, December 2

>>>Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Atlas Key at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

Sunday, December 3

>>>Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ 2pm https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

Friday, December 8

>>>Harmony Hotel at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>>>>Sweetback Sisters (singalong) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, December 9

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen Holiday Concert at First Parish Church ~ York,

ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-363-1886, www.woodpecker.com

>>>Annie Patterson, Peter Blood, Two of a Kind at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 2pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ https://www.riseupandsing.org/anniepeter http://twoofakind.com/

>>>Aine Minogue (Celtic Harp and Vocals) at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2939/to-warm-a-winters-night-aine-minogue/

>>>Driftwood at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Low Lily, Katie McNally, and John Whelan (Celtic Christmas) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, December 14

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at the Flying Goose Brew Pub ~ New London, NH

~ 8pm ~ 603-526-6899, www.woodpecker.com [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Monday, December 18, 2017

>>>Community Sigalong at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Friday, December 22

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen Holiday Concert at Community Church ~

Durham, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 207-363-1886, www.woodpecker.com

>>>Sarah Hallie & Megan Jo Wilson at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, December 29, 2017

>>>Ellis Paul at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday, January 20, 2018

>>>Lorraine & Bennett Hammond at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Folksoul Duo at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2018

>>>Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at Sheraton Framingham ~ Framingham MA ~ lineup TBA ~ http://www.bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/

Saturday, February 17, 2018

>>>Susie Burke & David Surette at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Low Lily at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Saturday, March 17, 2018

>>>Anna Egge Trio at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Kip Ferguson at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Friday, March 23, 2018

>>>Dave Mallett at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Friday, April 13, 2018

>>>Adam Ezra Group at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Friday, April 20, 2018

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, April 21, 2018

>>>Claudia Schmidt at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Hilton Park at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Thursday, May 17, 2018

>>>Decatur Creek, Bradford Bog People at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

Friday, May 18, 2018

>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, May 19, 2018

>>>Tim Grimm at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.timgrimm.com/

>>>Geoff Muldaur at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

Thursday, August 9, 2018

>>>Santa Croce at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Sunday, September 24

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~

www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, September 25

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, September 27

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

Thursday, September 28

>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Friday, September 29

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, September 30

>>>1941 Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ Beginners Class: 7:30 PM, Dance: 8pm

>>>Contradance w/ Pete’s Posse & Steve Zakon-Anderson at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369

Sunday, October 1, 2017

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, October 2, 2017

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

Thursday, October 5, 2017

>>>Contradance w/ The Lamprey River Band at the City Hall ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603- 664-2513 www.nhcountrydance.com Email: peter.yarensky@unh.edu

Friday, October 6, 2017

>>>Keene Family Dance at Heberton Hall ~ Keene Public Library ~ Keene, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org , http://keenepubliclibrary.org

>>>Contra & Scandinavian Dance w/ Steve Zakon-Anderson & Moving Violations at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ Scandi 8pm, contra 8:30pm ~ 403-549-1913

www.themovingviolations.com

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Traditional Square Dance at the Town Hall, Wentworth, NH, 8 PM, 603-764-9993

Saturday, October 7, 2017

>>>Contradance at the Town House ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30PM:workshop, 8PM:dance ~ www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contra w/ George Marshall & Wild Asparagus at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ wkshp 8pm, dance 8:30pm ~ www.wildasparagus.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Deerfield, NH ~ 8PM ~ 603-463-4182, 603-679- 1915

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

Sunday, October 8

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, October 9, 2017

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

Thursday, October 12, 2017

>>>Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church (Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed) ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30pm ~ Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org

Friday, October 13, 2017

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496- 2523 www.queencitycontras.org

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center ~Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm, 603-529- 1586, Email:weareampm@gsinet.net

Saturday, October 14, 2017

>>>Contradance at the Wescustogo Hall ~ North Yarmouth, ME ~ Potluck at 7:30, Dance at 8:30pm ~ 207-233-4325 or fiddle103@yahoo.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ workshop:7:30PM, dance 8PM ~ www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contradance w/ Northern Spy, David Millstone calling, Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT.,7:45 PM All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required, 802- 785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu

>>>Contra at Old Town Hall ~ 1800 RT-140, Gilmanton Ironworks, NH ~ With: Burt Fientuch & Bill Zucker. Gale Wood; Calling~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-267-7227 603-793-5296 gtomwood@gmail.com

>>>Contra at The First Unitarian Society ~ Exeter, NH ~ 8:00 PM with workshop at 7:30 PM ~ 603-679-1915

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, October 15, 2017

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179