NHPR Folk Show Calendar 12.24.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm

~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

Thursday, December 28, 2107

>>>Dave Rowe at Byrne’s Irish Pub ~ Brunswick, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.daverowemusic.com/schedule.html

>>>The Van Burens at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Friday, December 29, 2017

>>>Ellis Paul with Laurie Macallister at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Celia Woodsmith (Say Darling Christmas Show) at The Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 9pm ~ https://skinnypancake.com/

Saturday, December 30, 2017

>>>Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 9pm ~ www.daverowemusic.com/schedule.html

>>>Julie Rhodes with Town Meeting at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Sunday, December 31

>>>LeVent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-936-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Jeff Warner at First Night ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 8pm-11:15pm ~ 603-433-4398 https://www.proportsmouth.org/firstnight.cfm First Night Portsmouth also includes: T.J. Wheeler and Company at the North Church, Rock My Soul Gospel at South Church/Unitarian Universalist Church, The Cormac McCarthy Band, Great Bay Sailor, Randy Armstrong & Genevieve Aichele and others. www.proportsmouth.org/EntertainmentandActivities.cfm

>>>Say Darling with Dan Blakeslee at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 9pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018

>>>Bradford Bog People at the Open Door Coffeehouse ~ Hillsborough, NH ~ www.bradfordbogpeople.com

Thursday, January 4, 2018

>>>The Promise is Hope and Justin Cohn at Union Coffee Company ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/ http://www.thepromiseishope.com/

Friday, January 5, 2018

>>>New England Bluegrass Band at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 9pm ~ www.greatbaysailor.com

Saturday, January 6, 2018

>>>Southern Rail at Linden Tree Coffee House ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~781-246-2836, www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org

>>>Suitcase Junket at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>Bennett and Perkins at MWV Supports Recovery/New Life House Concert - Center Conway, NH - 6pm - http://www.bennettandperkins.com/

>>>Elizabeth Rogers (singer-songwriter) at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Thursday, January 11, 2018

>>>Neko Case at Academy of Music Theatre ~ 274 Main St, Northampton, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3364/neko-case/

>>>Dwight & Niclole with Ross Martin and Grant Gordy at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Friday, January 12, 2018

>>>John Roberts and Debra Cowan at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30 p.m ~ (603) 924-3235 http://monadnockcenter.org

>>>Dar Williams at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

Saturday, January 13, 2108

>>>Beverly Woods at Franklin Opera House ~ Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.franklinoperahouse.org/

>>>Revels Singers and Band of Fools at Revels North ~ Tracy Hall, 300 S Main St, Norwich, VT ~ four performances per day ~ http://revelsnorth.org/

>>>Windborne Trio (a cappella, protest, polyphonic) at workshop in a priovate home ~ Ashfield, MA ~ workshop 2pm, concert 7pm ~ RSVP required https://www.cheesemaking.com/store/p/455-Windborne-Singers-January2018.html 413-628-4568

>>>Lena Rich with Plywood Cowboy at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>The Pine Hill boys & The Lied To’s at Simple Gifts Coffee House ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.simplegiftscoffeehouse.org

>>>Dwight & Niclole with Jay Psaros at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Sunday, January 14, 2018

>>>Bennett and Perkins at Tuckerman Brewing Company Music Series ~ Conway, NH ~ 2-5 pm http://www.bennettandperkins.com/

>>>Matthew Lister (guitar) at St. Kieran Arts Center, Berlin, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stkieranarts.org/ http://stkieranarts.org/series.html

>>>Jack Martini, Hayley Reardon, Humbird at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

>>>Grant Gordy and Ross Martin (acoustic guitars) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, January 18, 2018

>>>Birds and Beans Coffeehouse Presents: Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at NH Audubon’s McLane Center~ 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH ~ 7-9 pm ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/events-and-news/birds-and-beans-coffeehouse/ 603-224-9909

>>>Patty Larkin at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Birds of Chicago with Hayley Reardon at Bellows Falls Opera House ~ Bellows Falls, VT ~ 7pm ~ http://bocbfoperahouse.brownpapertickets.com http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3317/birds-of-chicago-w-hayley-reardon/

Friday, January 19, 2018

>>>Dolunay and Cesni Trio (Turkish music) at Mariposa Museum ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://mariposamuseum.org/events/ ~ http://www.dolunaynyc.com http://www.tevstevig.com/cesni-trio

>>>Duke Robillard (Blues) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Becca Stevens at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Saturday, January 20, 2018

>>>Lorraine & Bennett Hammond at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Folksoul Duo at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

>>>Bennett and Perkins at New Moon Coffee House ~ Haverhill MA ~ 8pm http://www.bennettandperkins.com/

>>>TONY TRISCHKA & TERRITORY and THE STOCKWELL BOTHERS BAND at NEXT STAGE Arts ~ 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ 802-387-0102. http://www.nextstagearts.org http://www.tonytrischka.com http://www.stockwellbrothers.com

>>>Dolunay and Cesni Trio at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church St, Bellows Falls, VT ~ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm ~ http://www.dolunaynyc.com http://www.tevstevig.com/cesni-trio http://www.stonechurcharts.org

Sunday, January 21, 2018

>>>Nic Gareiss (Solo Square Dance) ~ Hildreth House,13 Ayer Road, Harvard, Massachusetts 01451 ~ 3:00pm ~ 978-226-8862 notlobreservations@gmail.com http://notlobmusic.com/ http://nicgareiss.com/



>>>Rick Charette >>>Chris Smither at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 4pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

>>>The Novel Ideas with Hayley Sabella at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, January 25, 2018

>>>AfroBeat Masters: Haitian artist, Wesli and ILAM from Senegal at the Dana Center, St. Anselm College ~ Manchester, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-641-7700, dana@anselm.edu https://www.anselm.edu/sites/default/files/dana/sea_index.html

>>>Pub Sing (participatory) at Union Coffee ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

Friday, January 26, 2018

>>>April Verch & Emeralds Rae at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Saturday, January 27, 2018

>>>Howie Day at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Bill Staines at Del Rossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ www.delrossis.com 603-563-7195

Sunday, January 28, 2018

>>>Night Tree at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Monday, January 29, 2018

>>>Hardtacks at the Tillotson Center ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm www.bradfordbogpeople.com

Thursday, February 1, 2018

>>>Vance Gilbert at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, February 2, 2018

>>>The Boxcar Lilies at Me & Thee Coffee House ~ Marblehead, MA ~ 781-631-8987, www.meandthee.org

>>>Le Vent du Nord at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Driftwood at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows

Thursday, February 8, 2018

>>>Ellis Paul at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, February 9, 2018

>>>Chelsea Berry at Me & Thee Coffee House ~ Marblehead, MA ~ 781-631-8987, www.meandthee.org

>>>David Mallett at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Heather Pierson Trio at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, February 10, 2018

>>>Ellis Paul at the Ivy Chord Coffee House ~ Reading, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.uureading.org/concerts/ 781-308-7702

>>>Joan & Joni at Linden Tree Coffee House ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~781-246-2836, www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org

>>>Inanna – Sisters in Rhythm at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, February 15, 2018

>>>Millard Charles with special guest Samoa Wilson at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, February 16, 2018

>>>Cecilia Zabala (singer-songwriter) at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2018

>>>Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at Sheraton Framingham ~ Framingham MA ~ lineup includes: Miners Creek, The Deborah McDonnell Band, Bolt Hill Band, Bluegrass: The Band, Merrimack Valley Bluegrass, Hedgerow ~ http://www.bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/ http://www.sheratonframingham.com/

>>>Flurry Festival 2018 at Saratoga City Center and Hilton Hotel ~ Saratoga Springs, NY ~ http://flurryfestival.org/ ~ Performers include: Eloise & Co, Clayfoot Strutters, Pete's Posse, Nova. Buddy System, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Lisa Greenleaf, Sarah VanNorstrand, Ron Blechner, Bob Isaacs, CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisanna Band, Green Mountain Playboys, Glenn Crytzer's New Yorkers, The Fried Bananas, The Piggly Wigglies, The Graham Tichy Band, Brian & Samantha Lawton, Jorge Gomez & Alta Havana, DeWitt Flemming & Vintage Gold, Anna Patton & Andrew VanNorstrand, Michael Ginsburg, Marakeff Express, Hold The Mustard, Brad Foster, Joanna Reiner, The Turning Stile, Joakim Lartey, The Storycrafters, The Ivy Vine Players, New York Women Singing for Suffrage

Saturday, February 17, 2018

>>>Susie Burke & David Surette at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134 soozendave@surfglobal.net

>>>Low Lily at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

>>>Tarbox Ramblers at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunday, February 18, 2018

>>>Martin Sexton at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit, ME ~ 207-646-4777

Thursday, February 22, 2018

>>>Pub Sing (participatory) at Union Coffee ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

Friday, February 23, 2018

>>>Guy Van Duser & Billy Novick at Me & Thee Coffee House ~ Marblehead, MA ~ 781-631-8987, www.meandthee.org

>>>Cherish the Ladies at the Dana Center, St. Anselm College ~ Manchester, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-641-7700, dana@anselm.edu https://www.anselm.edu/sites/default/files/dana/sea_index.html

>>>Tom Rush at Chandler Music hall ~ Randolph, VT~ 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org/

Saturday, February 24, 2018

>>>JOHNNY FIRESEED AND THE JUNKYARD DOGS at Alumni Recital Hall Redfern Arts Center - Keene State College ~ Keene NH ~ 11am ~ http://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/

Thursday, March 1, 2018

>>>Peter Mulvey at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, March 2, 2018

>>>March Mandolin Festival concert featuring Marla Fibish, Will Patton, Matt Shipman, and David Surette, with special guest Susie Burke at Stone Church Music Club ~ Zion’s Hill, Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com 603-659-7700 or 603-659-6321 soozendave@surfglobal.net

>>>Tom Rush at the Firehouse Center for the Arts ~ Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-462-7336, http://firehouse.org/

>>>Del (McCoury) & Dawg (David Grisman) at the Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.ccanh.com 603-225-1111

Saturday, March 3, 2018

>>>March Mandolin Festival concert featuring Marla Fibish, Will Patton, Matt Shipman, and David Surette, with special guest Susie Burke at Concord Community Music School, ~ 23 Wall St. Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.ccmusicschool.org 603-228-1196 soozendave@surfglobal.net

>>>Tom Rush at the Firehouse Center for the Arts ~ Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ~ 978-462-7336, http://firehouse.org/

>>>Three Ravens at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, March 4, 2018

>>>Runa (Irish folk) at St. Kieran Arts Center, Berlin, NH ~ 2pm ~ http://stkieranarts.org/ http://stkieranarts.org/series.html

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

>>>Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki (Songs of Emigration -Traditional Irish) at First Baptist Church ~ Plaistow NH ~ 12 noon ~ 603-382-5843

Friday, March 9, 2018

>>>Tracy Grammer at Me & Thee Coffee House ~ Marblehead, MA ~ 781-631-8987, www.meandthee.org

Saturday, March 10, 2018

>>>Mist Covered Mountains at Linden Tree Coffee House ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~781-246-2836, www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

>>>Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki (Songs of Emigration -Traditional Irish) at Goodlife ~ 254 North State Street, Concord NH ~ 12 noon ~ 603-228-6630

Saturday, March 17, 2018

>>>Anna Egge Trio at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Kip Ferguson at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

>>>Zoe and Cloyd at St. Kieran Arts Center, Berlin, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://stkieranarts.org/ http://stkieranarts.org/series.html

Thursday, March 22, 2018

>>>J.P. Cormier at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-

767-3305 redandshortys@gmail.com



>>>Pub Sing (participatory) at Union Coffee ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

>>>Aztec Two Step at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, March 23, 2018

>>>Dave Mallett at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>April Verch (fiddle and step dance) at St. Kieran Arts Center, Berlin, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://stkieranarts.org/ http://stkieranarts.org/series.html

Saturday, March 24, 2018

>>>Bold Riley and Pumpkin Bread at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

>>>Two Old Friends (Emery Hutchins & Jim Prendergast) at Wiggin Library ~ Stratham, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ www.twooldfriends.com

Saturday, March 31, 2018

>>>Seth Glier and Susan Werner at Peterborough Players Theater ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, April 8, 2018

>>>Joe Crookston at Peterborough Players Theater ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:00pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, April 12, 2018

>>>Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, April 13, 2018

>>>Adam Ezra Group at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Alastair Moock & Spook Handy at Linden Tree Coffee House ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~781-246-2836, www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org

Saturday, April 14, 2018

>>>Two Old Friends (Emery Hutchins & Jim Prendergast) at Along the Way Coffeehouse ~ Ipswich, MA ~ 7pm ~ www.twooldfriends.com

Friday, April 20, 2018

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, April 21, 2018

>>>Claudia Schmidt at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Hilton Park at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

>>>Sultans of String at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, April 26, 2018

>>>Pub Sing (participatory) at Union Coffee ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

>>>John Gorka at The Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Saturday, April 28, 2018

>>>John Gorka at the Ivy Chord Coffee House ~ Reading, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.uureading.org/concerts/ 781-308-7702

>>>Joe Jencks at Linden Tree Coffee House ~ Wakefield, MA ~ 8pm ~781-246-2836, www.lindentreecoffeehouse.org

Saturday, May 5, 2018

>>>Harpeth Rising (Chamber Folk) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, May 12, 2018

>>>Anais Mitchell at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, May 17, 2018

>>>Decatur Creek, Bradford Bog People at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

Friday, May 18, 2018

>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Arlo Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie, and Abe Guthrie at The Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ https://www.arloguthrie.com/

Saturday, May 19, 2018

>>>Tim Grimm at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.timgrimm.com/

>>>Geoff Muldaur at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

Sunday, May 20, 2018

>>>Ellis Paul at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-

767-3305 redandshortys@gmail.com



>>>Ellis Paul Songwriting Workshop at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 2pm ~ 603-

767-3305 redandshortys@gmail.com



Thursday, May 24, 2018

>>>Pub Sing (participatory) at Union Coffee ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

Saturday, July 21, 2018

>>>Last Train to Zinkov (appalachian, russian, gypsy) at St. Kieran Arts Center, Berlin, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stkieranarts.org/ http://stkieranarts.org/series.html

Thursday, August 9, 2018

>>>Santa Croce at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Sunday, December 24, 2017

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, December 25, 2017

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Christmas Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

It’s the 19th annual Christmas Night dance at the Nelson Town Hall. Festivities begin at 8:00 pm. We’ll stop dancing early because there will be a dessert potluck afterwards so bring treats. Admission is free — the Monadnock Folklore Society sponsors this dance as a gift to the community.

Once upon a time, in the town of Nelson, a wonderful tradition was born.

Some years ago or so, the callers and dancers at a Monday Nite Contra Dance realized that Christmas was going to fall on a Monday that year. Imagine the dilemma! Nelson has always held a public contra dance on Monday nights. If they were to skip Christmas, then the world record would end. Not wishing to jeopardize the record, and wishing to see good friends and family again, the tradition began!

It’s a Christmas night dance. It starts at the usual 8pm time. This year it will probably be Carol Compton on piano and we’ll shed a tear for Bob McQuillen. Amy Cann will be on fiddle. It’s always a good night!

"One year we had three feet of snow. But Bob McQuillen drove up for the dance, Don Primrose showed up to call and there was a family visiting from New York that wanted to dance on Christmas Day. We couldn’t get into the hall because of the snow, so we moved the furniture from our living room and

Bob played his accordion. That night was my favorite of all the Christmas dances.”

This story about one of Nelson’s traditions was submitted by Val Van Meier.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, December 28, 2017

>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Friday, December 29, 2017

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, December 30, 2017

>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ Beginners Class: 7:30 PM, Dance: 8pm

Sunday, December 31, 2017

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at Tracy Hall ~ Norwich VT ~ 8pm-11:59pm ~ http://uvdm.org ~ What better way to celebrate the start of a fresh year than by contradancing to live music, under the guidance of iconic New England caller Tony Parkes? Come to Tracy Hall in Norwich on Sunday, December 31, 8-11:59 PM. Dress in your favorite celebratory dance clothes to step and swirl to live music by talented local band "Cuckoo's Nest". Tony Parkes will coach and call. Everyone is welcome – no partner or experience necessary. Regular dance starts at 8 - but newcomers may arrive at 7:45 for a walk-through. Anticipate a special celebration at midnight! Please bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing, to preserve the well-finished floor. Admission $15, students $9, under 16 free; additional contributions welcomed to help make 2018 financially strong for this dance series. Event is sponsored by Muskeg Music; more info at uvdm.org. Pot-luck snacks at the break – please bring finger food to share!

Monday, January 1, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

Thursday, January 4, 2018

>>>Contradance w/ The Lamprey River Band at the City Hall ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603- 664-2513 www.nhcountrydance.com Email: peter.yarensky@unh.edu

Friday, January 5, 2018

>>>Keene Family Dance at Heberton Hall ~ Keene Public Library ~ Keene, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org , http://keenepubliclibrary.org

>>>Contra & Scandinavian Dance w/ Steve Zakon-Anderson & Moving Violations at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ Scandi 8pm, contra 8:30pm ~ 403-549-1913 www.themovingviolations.com

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Traditional Square Dance at the Town Hall, Wentworth, NH, 8 PM, 603-764-9993

Saturday, January 6, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Town House ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30PM:workshop, 8PM:dance ~ www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contra w/ George Marshall & Wild Asparagus at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ wkshp 8pm, dance 8:30pm ~ www.wildasparagus.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Deerfield, NH ~ 8PM ~ 603-463-4182, 603-679- 1915

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

Sunday, January 7, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, January 8, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, January 11, 2018

>>>Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church (Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed) ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30pm ~ Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822 www.guidingstargrange.org

Friday, January 12, 2018

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496- 2523 www.queencitycontras.org

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center ~Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-529- 1586, Email:weareampm@gsinet.net

Saturday, January 13, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Wescustogo Hall ~ North Yarmouth, ME ~ Potluck at 7:30, Dance at 8:30pm ~ 207-233-4325 or fiddle103@yahoo.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ workshop:7:30PM, dance 8PM ~ www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contradance w/ Northern Spy, David Millstone calling, Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT.,7:45 PM All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required, 802- 785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu

>>>Contra at The First Unitarian Society ~ Exeter, NH ~ 8:00 PM with workshop at 7:30 PM ~ 603-679-1915

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, January 14, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, January 15, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, January 19, 2018

>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall ~ Franconia, NH ~ www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, January 20, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm, 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

>>>Contradance at the East Concord Community Center ~ Concord, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-225- 4917 , dwh@nhvt.net , website: http://homepage.nhvt.net/dwh/contra.htm

Sunday, January 21, 2018



>>>Nic Gareiss (Solo Square Dance, performance) ~ Hildreth House,13 Ayer Road, Harvard, Massachusetts 01451 ~ 3:00pm ~ 978-226-8862 notlobreservations@gmail.com http://notlobmusic.com/ http://nicgareiss.com/



>>>English Country Dance at Keene Universalist Church ~ Keene NH ~ 2-5pm ~ (603) 876-4211 http://www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2018

>>>Flurry Festival 2018 at Saratoga City Center and Hilton Hotel ~ Saratoga Springs, NY ~ http://flurryfestival.org/ ~ This is a dance and song festival.