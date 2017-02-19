NHPR Folk Show Calendar 2.19.17

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~ jrbenjamin@gmail.com

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~ Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.delrossis.com 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ Portland, ME

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-924-6365, www.harlowspub.com

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272, www.bearairishbrew.com

____________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, February 22

>>>The Brothers Blue at the Salt Hill pub ~ Lebanon, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.thebrothersblue.com

Thursday, February 23

>>>Damn Tall Buildings & Honeysuckle at Riverwalk ~ Nashua NH ~ 8:00pm http://riverwalknashua.com/show/damn-tall-buildings-w-honeysuckle/

>>> Rose Cousins, The Press Room, 77 Daniel Street, Portsmouth @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 24

>>>Paul Amey & The Parker Hill Road Band (Bluegrass) at the Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

>>>E.J.Tretter at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>Matt Andersen at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com 207-935-7292

>>>Miss Maybelle & Slim Pickins at Blue ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm

>>>Jordan Tirell Wysocki, Portsmouth Book and Bar, 7:30; http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Saturday, February 25

>>>Session Americana at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com 207-935-7292

>>>Decatur Creek at the Concord Winter Farmers’ Market at Cole Gardens ~ Concord, NH ~ 10am-1:30pm ~ www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek or www.concordwintermarket.com/

>>>Miss Maybelle & Slimpickins at the Fitzwilliam Inn ~ Fitzwilliam, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-585-9000, www.fitzwilliaminn.com

>>>Jonathan Edwards & Barrere & Tackett at the Flying Monkey ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-536-2551, www.flyingmonkeynh.com

Sunday, February 26

>>>Bennett & Perkins at the Tamworth Lyceum ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 12:30pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com

Thursday, March 2

>>>Lucy Kaplansky At the Flying Goose ~ New London NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899, www.flyinggoose/com

Friday, March 3

>>>Joyce Andersen at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>David Mallett at the First Universalist Church ~ Auburn, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.davidmallett.com

Saturday, March 4

>>>Teada at Stone Mountain Arts ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Mandolin Festival Concert at Concord Community Music School ~ Concord, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-228-1196 http://www.ccmusicschool.org/index.php/music-school-concerts-events-calendar/event-calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2017/03/04/428/-/march-mandolin-festival-concert

>>>Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell at the Capitol Center for the Arts ~

Concord ~ http://ccanh.org/

>>>High Range, Portsmouth Book and Bar; 9 p.m. http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Sunday, March 5

>>>Quebecois Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 3pm ~ amandawitman@gmail.com

>>>New England Irish Harp Orchestra at Bedford Public Library ~ Bedford NH ~ 2:30 pm ~ http://www.neiho.org/

>>>Lennie Gallant at One Longfellow ~ Portland ME ~ 7pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall, Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM, 781-385-1480

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

_______________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, February 23

>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church . Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Friday, February 24

>>>Sacred Circle Dance at the Portsmouth Center for Yoga & the Arts, Portsmouth, NH, 7 PM, amyla44@juno.com 603-664-2796

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Mad Robin Contradance at the First Congregational Church ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ www.madrobincallers.org www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Contradance w/ Frank Woodward, Rich Hart & The Milford Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Milford, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-487-2480

Saturday, February 25

>>>Contradance w/ Gypsy Minor & Nils Fredland at Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT., 8 PM,(All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required, 802-785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu

Sunday, February 26

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Thursday, March 2

>>>Contradance w/ The Lamprey River Band at the City Hall, Dover, NH, 8pm, 603-664-2513, www.nhcountrydance.com Email: peter.yarensky@unh.edu (year ‘round)

Friday, March 3

>>>Traditional Square Dance at the Town Hall, Wentworth, NH, 8 PM, 603-764-9993

>>>Contra & Scandinavian Dance w/ Steve Zakon-Anderson & Moving Violations at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield, MA , Scandi 8pm, contra 8:30pm, 403-549-1913, www.themovingviolations.com

>>>Keene Family Dance at Heberton Hall ~ Keene Public Library ~ Keene, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org , http://keenepubliclibrary.org

Saturday, March 4

>>>Contradance at the Town House, Peterborough, NH, 7:30PM:workshop, 8PM:dance, www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contra w/ George Marshall & Wild Asparagus at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield, MA, wkshp 8pm, dance 8:30pm, www.wildasparagus.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Deerfield, NH ~ 8PM ~ 603-463-4182, 603-679-1915

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange, Montpelier, VT, 8pm, 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances