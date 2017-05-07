NHPR Folk Show Calendar 5.7.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm

~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

_____________________

Monday, May 8

>>>Pierre Bensusan at Plate Restaurant ~ STOWE, VT ~ 7:30 PM ~ (802) 598-2278 - markro1967@gmail.com http://www.platestowe.com/

Tuesday, May 9

>>>Le Bruit Court dans la Ville at Kauffman Theatre Tillotson Center ~ Colebrook, NH ~ time TBA ~ http://lebruitcourtdanslaville.com/en/ https://tillotsoncenter.wildapricot.org/Theater

>>>The Wailin’ Jennys at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, http://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/

>>>Cheryl Wheeler & Kenny White at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, http://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/

Wednesday, May 10

>>>Tom Paxton & The Don Juans at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-646-

4777, www.jonathansogunquit.com

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Flatbread Company, North Conway, NH – 7pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

>>>Jacob Joliff Band at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>Bow Thayer at The Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://skinnypancake.com/

Thursday, May 11

>>>The Jacob Joliff Band at Riverwalk ~ Nashua, NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/jacob-jolliff-band

>>> Le Bruit Court dans la Ville at North Church ~ Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-778-2006, www.farmingtonhistory.org

Saturday, May 12

>>>Slaid Cleaves at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Irish Mythen w/opener Pesky J Nixon at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~

Marblehead, MA ~ 8pm ~ 781-631-8987, www.meandthee.org

>>>Peter Heimlich at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Jordan Tirell-WysockiTrio, Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8 to 11pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html 603 344-0400 http://www.jordantwmusic.com/

>>>Jonathan Edwards at New Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Eric Bettencourt and Ben Balmer at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Saturday, May 13

>>>Arc Iris Reimagines Joni Mitchell’s Blue at One Longfellow Square, Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>Lucy Wainwright-Roche with Suzzy Roche at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://nextstagearts.org/event/lucy-wainwright-roche-with-special-guest-suzzy-roche/ 802 387–0102

>>>The Tarbox Ramblers and Spotted Tiger at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua, NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/tarbox-ramblers

>>> Pete’s Posse, McClary Hill Farm concerts, in Epsom NH; 7:30 http://mcclaryhillfarm.com/

Mcclaryhillfarmconcerts@gmail.com

>>>Jenna Lotti at Union Coffee ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

>>>Scott Wolfson and Other Heroes at Simple Gifts Coffee House, UU Church of Nashua, 58 Lowell St, Nashua, NH 03064 ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://simplegiftscoffeehouse.org/

>>>David Mallet at the First Congregational Church ~ south Portland, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.davidmallett.com

Sunday, May 14

>>>Lula Wiles at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>Trio Balkan Strings at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/trio-balkan-strings

>>>Nice & Naughty at the Dunbarton Arts on the Common Festival ~ Dunbarton, NH ~ 2:00 – 4:00 pm ~ http://www.dunbartonartsonthecommon.com/index.html https://www.facebook.com/pegncheryl/

>>>Le Bruit Court dans la Ville at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church ~ 160 Alfred Road

West Kennebunk, ME 04043 ~ 3-5pm ~ http://lebruitcourtdanslaville.com/en/ http://westkennebunkumc.net/ 207-985-6632

Tuesday, May 16

>>>Ozere at One Longfellow Square ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Thursday, May 18

>>>Caroline Spence and Connor Garvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>Jerry Tillett at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8 to 11pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Pete’s Posse at Skinny Pancake ~ Burlington, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.petespossevt.com

>>>Ozere at Old South Church ~ Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-491-5919, www.necelticarts.com

May 19-21, 2017

>>>Dandelion Fiddle Fest ~ Newport, Vermont ~ Performers include: Reckless Breakfast, and Scott Campbell & Friends, Rick Donna Commo. ~

http://kingdomgames.co/dandelion-fiddlefest/

Friday, May 19

>>>Skinner & Twitch at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Gurf Morlix at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-

3305

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Ogunquit Performing Arts ~ Ogunquit, ME

` 8pm ~ 207-646-6170, www.woodpecker.com

>>>Town Meeting with Timothy Jackson Scott at Riverwalk ~ Nashua NH ~ 8:00pm http://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Cindy Duchin at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Ozere at The Chocolate Chrch ~ Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/current-season2017/

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Side Door Coffeehouse, Brunswick, ME – 7pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

Saturday, May 20

>>>Lula Wiles at the New Moon Coffeehouse ~ Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~

978-459-5134 ~

http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Steve hicks & Linda Goulbourn at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~

8pm ~ 603-767-3305

>>>David Surette & Susie Burke at the One World Coffeehouse ~ Essex, MA ~ 8pm ~

978-768-3690

>>>The Appleseed Collective at Riverwalk ~ Nashua NH ~ 8:00pm http://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Hardtacks at the Antrim Grange ~ Hillsborough, NH ~ time: TBA~ www.bradfordbogpeople.com

>>>The Oak Ridge Boys at New Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Flair-Sumoto (featured act) at Living Room Coffee House ~ Mason NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.flairsongs.com/ https://thelivingroomcoffeehouse.wordpress.com/

Wednesday, May 21

>>>Ozere and Cold Chocolate at Union Coffee ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

Wednesday, May 24

>>>Miss Maybell & slimpickins at Flatbread ~ North Conway, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.missmaybellandslimpickins.com

Thursday, May 25

>>>The Kukuleles at Union Coffee ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.unioncoffee.co/events/

>>>Shawn Colvin at New Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

Friday, May 26

>>>Rupert Wates at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Kristin Andreassen Trio at Riverwalk ~ Nashua NH ~ 8:00pm http://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Antje Duvekot at One Longfellow Square, Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>Jill Ducsai at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, May 27

>>>Kristin Andreassen Trio at One Longfellow Square, Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

>>>Bradford Bog People at the Norwich Farmers’ Market ~ Norwich, VT ~ 10am ~ www.bradfordbogpeople.com

Sunday, May 28th

>>>Kyle Carey—‘Gaelic Americana’ at the Dixville Notch Festival

at Mohawk Falls from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion.

Dixville Notch Music, Arts & Crafts Festival http://www.mohawkfalls.com/dixvillenotchfestival.html

Friday, June 2

>>>David Rogers at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Peter Lawlor at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>The Lonely Heartstring Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, June 3

>>>Schooner Fare at The Chocolate Chrch ~ Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/current-season2017/

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Back Room at the Mill Fudge Factory, Bristol, NH – 7:30pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

Sunday, June 4

>>>Hannah and Maggie at Riverwalk ~ Nashua NH ~ 8:00pm http://riverwalknashua.com/

Wednesday, June 7 – Sunday, June 11

>>>The Thing in the Spring Festival in Peterborough NH ~ feat.(e.g) Milford Graves, Steve Gunn, Josephine Foster,Lisa Liza, Diane Cluck, Liv Carrow… . ~ https://www.thethinginthespring.com/

Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11

>>>Roots on the River Festival ~ Bellows Falls, VT ~ Details to come. The lineup so far:

Mary Gauthier, Bill Kirchen, Roger Marin, Dan Weber, Suitcase Junket, Ghosts of the American Road, Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem, Dayna Kurtz, The Meadows Brothers, The Boxcar Lilies, Woodsmith and Hersch, Ian Foster ~ http://www.rootsontheriver.com/Thursday, June 8>>>Bradford Bog People at the Laebanon Farmers’ Market ~ Lebanon, NH ~ 4pm ~ www.bradfordbogpeople.comFriday, June 9

>>>The Sweetbloods - Phil & Janet Sanguedolce at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Arc Iris, Sarah Blacker, Aaron Z Katz at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua, NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/arc-iris

>>>Cheryl Wheeler & Kenny White at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, June 10

>>>Cheryl Wheeler and John Gorka at The Chocolate Church ~ Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/current-season2017/

>>>Abrielle Scharff at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>The David Bromberg Quintet at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, June 16

>>>Tom Fleischman and Hans Stafford at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Joe K Walsh and Sweet Loam, Twisted Pine at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/joe-k-walsh-and-sweet-loam

Saturday, June 17

>>>Antjie Duvekot at Deb’s House Concerts ~ Harrisville NH ~ 7:00pm ~ http://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>Tom Ghent at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-3305

Sunday, June 18 through 24

>>>David Surette at Northeast Heritage Music Camp,

Common Ground Center ~ Starksboro, VT ~ http://www.northeastheritagemusiccamp.com for more info.

Sunday, June 18

>>>Joe K. Walsh & Sweet loam (Bluegrass) at the West Kennebunk United Methodist

Church ~ West Kennebunk, ME ~ 3pm ~ 207-985-6632, http://westkennebunkumc.net/

>>>Lula Wiles, Ari & Mia at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/show/lula-wiles-w-ari-mia

Monday, June 19

>>>The Jeremiahs at North Church ~ Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-778-2006, www.farmingtonhistory.org

Tuesday, June 20

>>>The Jeremiahs at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.necelticarts.com

Thursday, June 22

>>>Parsonfield at Market Days ~ Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/parsonsfield/ 603-225-1111

>>>The Jeremiahs at the Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.necelticarts.com

Friday June 23

>>>Tom Bartlett at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, June 24

Martin Grosswendt and Susanne Salem-Schatz at Upper Valley Music Center ~ 63 Hanover Street, Lebanon NH ~ 2:30 pm workshops, 7:00 pm concert ~ http://uvarts.org/blues-roots-duo-martin-grosswendt-and-susanne-salem-schatz-teach-workshops-and-play-an-intimate-concert-at-the-upper-valley-music-center/

>>>Mike Rogers at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-

3305

>>>Cormac McCarthy at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Friday, June 30

>>>Paul Hubert at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>John Gorka at Deb’s House Concerts ~Chesham, NH ~ 7:30 ~ deb@pfmsconcerts.org

Wednesday, July 5

>>>The Steel Wheels at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org

Friday, July 7

>>>Brian Hastings at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Tuesday July 11

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Bradley Park Summer Concert Series, Fryeburg, ME – 7:00pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

Friday, July 14

>>>Doug Hazard at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Mark O’Connor and the O’Connor Band at Lowell Summer Music Series ~ Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.lowellsummermusic.org/page.php?wpage=home/home.htm

Saturday, July 15

>>>Revels Pub Sing at the Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 6pm ~ https://skinnypancake.com/event/revels-pub-sing/

Wednesday, July 19 through 15

>>>Susie Burke & David Surette at Summer Acoustic Music Week, Geneva Point Center ~ Lake Winnipesaukee, NH ~ http://www.wumb.org/samw/ for more info

Friday, July 21

>>>Tim Hazelton & David Young at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Graham Nash at Lowell Summer Music ~ Lowell, MA ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://lowellsummermusic.org/

Thursday, July 27

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Jonathan’s ~ Ogunquit, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-646-4777,

www.jonathansogunquit.com

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at the Ossipee Valley Bluegrass Festival ~ Hiram,

ME ~ (Also July 28, times TBA)

Saturday, September 30

>>>Jez Lowe Henry at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-

3305

Friday, July 28

>>>Audrey Drake at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Friday, August 4

>>>Adam Nudd-Homeyer at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Thursday, August 10

>>>Gordon Lightfoot at New Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

Friday, August 11

>>>Cindy Duchin at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, August 12

>>>Suzanne Vega at New Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Lowell Summer Music ~ Lowell, MA ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://lowellsummermusic.org/

Friday, August 18

>>>The Sweetbloods at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, August 19

>>>David Grisman Sextet at Lowell Summer Music ~ Lowell, MA ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://lowellsummermusic.org/

Sunday, August 20

>>>Stephen Stills and Judy Collins at Lowell Summer Music ~ Lowell, MA ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://lowellsummermusic.org/

Friday, August 25

>>>Peter Heimlich at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, August 26

>>>Don Mclean at New Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

Friday, September 1

>>>Roseanne Cash at Lowell Summer Music ~ Lowell, MA ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://lowellsummermusic.org/

>>>Peter Lawlor at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, September 2

>>>Revels Pub Sing at the Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 6pm ~ https://skinnypancake.com/event/revels-pub-sing/

Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10

>>>Susie Burke & David Surette at Fiddleheads Acoustic Jam Camp, Camp Methodios ~ Contoocook, NH ~ http://www.fiddleheadscamp.com for more info

Friday, September 8

>>>Doug Hazard at The Corner House Inn, ~ Sandwich, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, September 16

>>>Neptune’s Car at Wardsboro VT Town Hall ~ 7pm ~ http://neptunescar.com/shows/2017/9/16/vt-wardsboro-curtain-call http://www.wardsborocurtaincall.net/

Wednesday, September 20

>>>David Francey at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Saturday, September 23

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Brookfield Old Town Hall, Brookfield, VT – evening ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

Thursday, September 21

>>>David Francey at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

October 1-8

[Fryeburg Fair, Fryeburg ME http://www.fryeburgfair.org/ ]

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Fryeburg Fair, Draft Horse Stage, Fryeburg, ME – [TBA] ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

Saturday, October 7

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Nantucket Atheneum, Nantucket, MA - 7 pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

Saturday, October 14

>>>Cosy Sheridan at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-

3305

>>>John Hall at Harvard Unitarian Universalist Church ~ 9 Ayer Road Harvard, MA ~ 978-365-2043 https://www.wachusettmusic.net/

Saturday, October 15

Thursday, October 19

>>>David Mallett at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Saturday, October 21

>>>Salt River at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-3305

Thursday, November 2

>>>David Wilcox at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Saturday, November 4

>>>Craig & Ben Werth at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-

767-3305

Thursday, November 9

>>>Ari Hest at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Saturday, November 18

>>>No Fuss No Feathers at Harvard Unitarian Universalist Church ~ 9 Ayer Road Harvard, MA ~ 978-365-2043 https://www.wachusettmusic.net/

http://www.wadleighlibrary.org/acoustic-cafe/

Wednesday, November 29

>>>Susan Werner at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Thursday, November 30

>>>Susan Werner at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Saturday, December 9

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen Holiday Concert at First Parish Church ~ York,

ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-363-1886, www.woodpecker.com

Thursday, December 14

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at the Flying Goose Brew Pub ~ New London, NH

~ 8pm ~ 603-526-6899, www.woodpecker.com [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Friday, December 22

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen Holiday Concert at Community Church ~

Durham, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 207-363-1886, www.woodpecker.com

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, May 7

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-

5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~

603-536-1179

Monday, May 8

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall, Nelson, NH, 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, May 10

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 6:45 PM, 781-385-

1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good

Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center

School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

Thursday, May 11

>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church . Every dance is taught

and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone

number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822,

www.guidingstargrange.org

Friday, May 12

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM

~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-

352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center, Londonderry, NH, 8pm, 603-529-

1586, Email:weareampm@gsinet.net

>>>Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496-

2523 www.queencitycontras.org

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00

PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822,

www.guidingstargrange.org

Saturday, May 13

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall, Nelson, NH workshop:7:30PM, dance 8PM,

www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contradance at the Wescustogo Hall, North Yarmouth, ME, Potluck at 7:30, Dance

at 8:30pm, 207-233-4325 or fiddle103@yahoo.com

>>>Contradance w/ Northern Spy, David Millstone calling, Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT.,7:45 PM All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required, 802-

785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July

& August ~ 603-323-8023

>>>Contra at The First Unitarian Society ~ Exeter, NH ~ 8:00 PM with workshop at

7:30 PM ~ 603-679-1915

>>>Contra at Old Town Hall ~ 1800 RT-140, Gilmanton Ironworks, NH ~ With: Burt

Fientuch & Bill Zucker. Gale Wood; Calling~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-267-7227 603-793-5296

gtomwood@gmail.com

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield, MA, 8pm, 413-369-4369,

www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, May 14

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-

5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~

603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~

www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, May 15

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall, Nelson, NH, 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wenesday, May 17

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 6:45 PM, 781-385-

1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good

Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center

School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078

Friday, May 19

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM

~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall

~ Franconia, NH ~ www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall, Warner, NH, 7:30PM, 603-456-3098

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00

PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill, Manchester, NH, Beginners workshop

7:30Pm, dance, 8PM, 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~

www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, May 20

>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No

partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8 PM ~ July

& August ~ 603-323-8023

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange, Montpelier, VT, 8pm,

802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

>>>Contradance at the East Concord Community Center, Concord, NH, 8pm, 603-225-

4917 , emaildwh@nhvt.net , website: http://homepage.nhvt.net/dwh/contra.htm

Sunday, May 21

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-

5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~

603-536-1179

Monday, May 22

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall, Nelson, NH, 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org