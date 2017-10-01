NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 10.1.17

Every Monday

>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm

~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

jrbenjamin@gmail.com <mailto:jrbenjamin@gmail.com>

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

____________________

Sunday, October 1

>>>Will Dailey at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/will-dailey

Sunday October 1 through Sunday, October 8

[Fryeburg Fair, Fryeburg ME http://www.fryeburgfair.org/ ]

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Fryeburg Fair, Draft Horse Stage, Fryeburg, ME – [TBA] ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

Thursday, October 5

>>>Hardtacks at Jaffrey Library ~ Jaffrey, NH ~ 6:30 PM ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/

>>>Maria Muldaur with Jonah Tolchin at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/maria-muldaur-w-jonah-tolchin

>>>The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Wren Kitz and EDT at ArtsRiot ~ Burlington VT ~ 8pm ~ http://www.sevendaystickets.com/events/46113304/the-huntress-amp-holder-of-hands

>>>Parsonsfield at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm

Friday, October 6

>>>Pat Foley at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.castlenh.com

>>>Folk Extravaganza with Tom Paxton, David Mallett, Schooner Fare, Makem and Spain & Tristan Ormand at Palace Theater ~ Manchester NH ~ http://www.palacetheatre.org/event-detail/2017-10-06/folk-extravaganza-2nd-annual/86800/

>>>Elliis Paul at Deb’s House Concerts ~ Harrisville NH ~ 6pm potluck, 7pm concert ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/ellis-paul

>>>Wild Ponies and Goldenoak at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/wild-ponies-w-goldenoak

>>>Kaitlyn Raitz & Ben Plotnick at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>Garrison Kiellor with Robin & Linda Williams at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Careless Love with John Ross at Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Saturday, October 7

>>>Bennett & Perkins at Nantucket Atheneum ~ Nantucket, MA - 7 pm ~ www.bennettandperkins.com 603-305-7156

>>>Bradford Bog People at Norwich Farmers' Market ~ Norwich, VT 10 - 12:30 ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/

>>>Dan Blakeslee at Light Club Lamp Shop ~ Burlington, VT ~ 9pm ~ www.danblakeslee.com

>>>Cosy Sheridan at the Simple Gifts Coffeehouse ~ Nashua, NH ~ www.simplegiftscoffeehouse.org

>>>Young Frontier at Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html http://www.youngfrontierband.com/

>>>David Mallett at the Cultural Center ~ Windham, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.davidmallett.com

Saturday, October 7 – Monday, October 9

>>>The Sandwich Fair, Sandwich, NH w/ The Don Campbell Band (Sunday, 2:30pm) & The Crunchy Western Boys (Monday, 1:30pm) more. www.thesandwichfair.com

Sunday, October 8

>>>Odds Bodkins (stories with songs “heartpounders”) at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/odds-bodkin-heartpounders

>>>Julie Fowlis (Scots Gaelic singer) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Wednesday, October 11

>>>The Brother Brothers and Oliver the Crow at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, October 12

>>>The Temptations at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Steve Schuch at Birds and Bees Coffee House, Mclane Audobaon Center ~ 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/ 603-224-9909

Friday, October 13

>>>Sam Amidon at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Oktoberfest with the live Polka of Gary Sredzienski at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm? ~ www.castlenh.com

>>>Scott Ainslie (Blues) at Town Hall ~ Wardsboro VT ~ doors 6:30pm music: 7pm ~ http://www.WardsboroCurtainCall.net/ or email kwkmdavis@yahoo.com http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2644/scott-ainslie/

>>>Blind Boy Paxton (Blues) at Next Stage Arts ~ Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2981/blind-boy-paxton/

>>>Red Tail Hawk (check out their Facebook page) at Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.facebook.com/RedTailHawkBand

Saturday, October 14

>>>Cosy Sheridan at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-

3305

>>>John Hall at Harvard Unitarian Universalist Church ~ 9 Ayer Road Harvard, MA ~ 978-365-2043 https://www.wachusettmusic.net/

>>>Bradford Bog People at The Backroom at the Mill ~ Bristol, NH. 7 PM ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/

>>>Patty Larkin at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm

~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Susie Burke and David Surette at Upper Valley Music Fall Festival ~ details http://uvmusic.org/

http://mailchi.mp/89eece7ffe6f/susie-david-fall-performance-schedule?e=a2ec8e7813

>>>The Sultans of String at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

>>>Namoli Brennet (Folk Rock) at Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery ~ 139 Main St Brattleboro, VT ~ 7pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3069/namoli-brennett-live-a-fundraiser-for-green-mtn-crossroads/

>>>The Sidewalk Boys at Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://thesidewalkboys.bandcamp.com/

>>>David Mallett at the Mount Vernon Community Center ~ Mount Vernon, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.davidmallett.com

Sunday, October 15

>>>Hanz Araki Band at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church ~ 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk, ME 04043 ~ 3pm ~ 207-985-6632 http://westkennebunkumc.net/ http://brucemolsky.com

>>>Frame Drum Workshop: Rhythm & Songs of the TOF MIRIAM DRUM at Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, Congregation Shir Heharim ~ 151 Greenleaf St Brattleboro, VT ~ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2992/frame-drum-workshop-rhythm-songs-of-the-tof-miriam-drum/

Wednesday, October 18

>>>Slaid Cleaves at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm

~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Claude Bourbon (Medieval & Spanish Blues) at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm? ~ www.castlenh.com

>>>Noam Pikelny (bluegrass) at The Stone Church ~ 210 Main St Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/3003/noam-pikelny-solo-tour/

Thursday, October 19

>>>David Mallett at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

>>>Rusted Root at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Celtic Couples at 12 High St. Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-778-2006, www.farmingtonhistory.com

Friday, October 20

>>>The Mammals at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/mammals-peterborough-folk-music-society/

>>>Lula Wiles at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

>>>Cheryl Wheeler at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Joyce Andersen at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.castlenh.com

>>>Nathan Bell at Red & Shorty’s ~ Rollinsford, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.elysiumarts.com

>>>David Mallett at the Sandwich Town Hall ~ sandwich, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-455-2557, www.davidmallett.com

Saturday, October 21

>>>Salt River at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-767-3305

>>>Colleen Kattau at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.colleenkattau.com/

>>>Bennett and Perkins (An evening of music of Richard and Linda Thompson) at The Wildcat Inn and Tavern ~ 94 Main Street, Jackson, New Hampshire 03846 ~ 7pm ~

603-228-4245, http://www.wildcattavern.com

>>>Chelsea Berry at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>J.Bird and the Sparrowhawk at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

>>>Caravan of Thieves, with The Meadows Brothers at Bellows Falls Opera House ~ 7 The Square Bellows Falls, VT ~ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2986/caravan-of-thieves-with-the-meadows-brothers/

>>>Johnny Clegg at the Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>The River Sisters at Book & Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.facebook.com/theriversisters

>>>David Mallett at One World Coffeehouse ~ Essex, MA ~ 7pm ~ www.davidmallett.com

>>>Tom Rush at the Cabot Performing Arts Center ~ Beverly, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.tomrush.com

Sunday, October 22

>>>Tom Rush at Jonathan’s of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/ 207-646-4777

>>>The Hanz Araki Band (Irish & Japanese Folk) at the Riverwalk Café ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7pm ~ www.riverwalknashua.com

Wednesday, October 25

>>>Barrule at 49 Franklin ~ Rumford, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-369-0129, www.49franklin.com

Thursday, October 26

>>>Barrule at Old South Church ~ Farmington, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-491-5919

Friday, October 27

>>>Michael Jerome Browne at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

>>>Castlebay at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>The Voices of 603 (a Capella) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Saturday, October 28

>>>Slambovian Circus of Dreams (Folk-Rock Satire) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>The Fretless (Celtic and Folk Quintet) at The Stone Church Center ~ 20 Church St., Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2937/the-fretless/

>>>Celia Woodsmith – Say Darling at Riverwalk cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~

https://riverwalknashua.com/show/say-darling

>>>Karyn Ann at The Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 8:30pm https://skinnypancake.com/

>>>Cedar Mountain Bluegrass Band at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 5pm ~ www.castlenh.com

Thursday, November 2

>>>David Wilcox at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Friday, November 3 through Sunday, November 5

>>>Susie Burke and David Surette at Fiddle Hell ~ Westford MA ~ details: http://www.fiddlehell.org/

Friday, November 3

>>>Le Vent du Nord at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

>>>Holly Near at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Tom Rush at the River Club ~ Scituate, MA ~ 8pm ~ www.tomrush.com

Saturday, November 4

>>>Craig & Ben Werth at Red & Shorty’s House Concerts ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-

767-3305

>>>The King’s Singers (Choral) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Wednesday, November 8

>>>Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2925/lyle-lovett-and-john-hiatt/ http://colonial.org/

603-352-2033

Thursday, November 9

>>>Ari Hest at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Friday, November 10

>>>The Camp Backup All-Stars with Skip Gorman, Kate McLeod, Mike Compton, Joe Newberry and more at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/music-bass-hall-camp-backup-stars-2/

>>>Susie Burke and David Surette at Stone Church Fall Concert ~ Zion’s Hill, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Tracey Grammer w/ Jim Henry at the Colebrook Country Club ~ Colebrook, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-246-8998, www.gnwca.org

Saturday, November 11

>>>Shawn Colvin at Lebanon Opera House ~ 51 North Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-448-0400 http://lebanonoperahouse.org/

>>>Mark Erelli at Deb’s House Concerts ~ Harrisville NH ~ potluck 6pm, concert 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/mark-erelli-0

>>>Castlebay at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2938/castlebay/

>>>Two Old Friends at Rogers Memorial library ~ Hudson, NH ~ 2pm ~ www.twooldfriends.com

>>>Don Campbell Band (patriotic music for Veterans’ Day) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, November 12, 2017

>>>Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas (celtic fiddle) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tuesday, November 14

>>>Gobsmacked (a Capella) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Wednesday, November 15

>>>Leyla McCalla with Ahmed Hassan Muhammad (of Jaw Gems) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, November 17

>>>Aztec Two Step at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm

~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Le Vent du Nord at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/le-vent-du-nord

>>>John Pousette-Dart Duo & Rachel McCartney at the Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ 8pm? ~ www.castlenh.com

Saturday, November 18

>>>No Fuss No Feathers at Harvard Unitarian Universalist Church ~ 9 Ayer Road Harvard, MA ~ 978-365-2043 https://www.wachusettmusic.net/

>>>Louise Mosrie at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.louisemosrie.com/

>>>Griffin House at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm

~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Joe Crookston w/ Emily Mure at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Mike Agranoff at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Sunday, November 19

>>>Seth Glier at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Birds of Chicago at Bass Hall ~Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ 603-827-2905

Friday, November 24

>>>Frank Wallace at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

Wednesday, November 29

>>>Susan Werner at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Thursday, November 30

>>>Susan Werner at the Flying Goose ~ New London, NH [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ 8pm ~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Friday, December 1

>>>Crowes Pasture at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Saturday, December 2

>>>Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Atlas Key at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

Sunday, December 3

>>>Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ 2pm https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

Friday, December 8

>>>Harmony Hotel at the Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>>>>Sweetback Sisters (singalong) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, December 9

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen Holiday Concert at First Parish Church ~ York,

ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-363-1886, www.woodpecker.com

>>>Annie Patterson, Peter Blood, Two of a Kind at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 2pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ https://www.riseupandsing.org/anniepeter http://twoofakind.com/

>>>Aine Minogue (Celtic Harp and Vocals) at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://blacksheepradio.org/WOOL/bulletinboard/2939/to-warm-a-winters-night-aine-minogue/

>>>Driftwood at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Low Lily, Katie McNally, and John Whelan (Celtic Christmas) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, December 14

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at the Flying Goose Brew Pub ~ New London, NH

~ 8pm ~ 603-526-6899, www.woodpecker.com [Reservations required! (603) 526-6899]

~ http://www.flyinggoose.com/music/

Monday, December 18, 2017

>>>Community Sigalong at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Friday, December 22

>>>Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen Holiday Concert at Community Church ~

Durham, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 207-363-1886, www.woodpecker.com

>>>Sarah Hallie & Megan Jo Wilson at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, December 29, 2017

>>>Ellis Paul at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday, January 20, 2018

>>>Lorraine & Bennett Hammond at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Folksoul Duo at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2018

>>>Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at Sheraton Framingham ~ Framingham MA ~ lineup TBA ~ http://www.bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/

Saturday, February 17, 2018

>>>Susie Burke & David Surette at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Low Lily at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Saturday, March 17, 2018

>>>Anna Egge Trio at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Kip Ferguson at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Friday, March 23, 2018

>>>Dave Mallett at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Friday, April 13, 2018

>>>Adam Ezra Group at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Friday, April 20, 2018

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, April 21, 2018

>>>Claudia Schmidt at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

>>>Hilton Park at Acoustic Café, Wadleigh Memorial Library ~ Milford, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-249-0645, www.wadleighlibrary.org

Thursday, May 17, 2018

>>>Decatur Creek, Bradford Bog People at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

Friday, May 18, 2018

>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, May 19, 2018

>>>Tim Grimm at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting House ~ Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/ http://www.timgrimm.com/

>>>Geoff Muldaur at New Moon Coffee House ~ Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland St, Haverhill MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/ 978-459-5134

Thursday, August 9, 2018

>>>Santa Croce at The Hatbox Theatre's Music out of the Box Showcase ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=76432

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

_______________________________________________________________________________

