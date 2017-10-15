NHPR Folk Show Playlist 10.15.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Late in the Day/ Carla Sciaky/ The Undertow/ Green Linnet

Nobody Wins/ Brooks Williams/ My Turn Now/ Red Guitar Blue Music

Love is Our Cross to Bear/ Jonn Gorka/ I Know/ Red House Records

There's a Light Beyond These Woods, Mary Margaret/ Nanci Griffith/ There's a Light Beyond These Woods/ Philo

My Old Man/ Steve Goodman/ Say in in Private/ Red Pajamas

Take Me to Harlan/ Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn/ Echo in the Valley/ Rounder

Darkest Hour/ Arlo Guthrie/ In Times Like These/ Rising Son Records

The Poor Girl's Story/ Eilen Jewell/ Down Hearted Blues/ Signature Sounds

Music of Healing/ Smailovic & Sands/ Sarajevo Belfast/ Appleseed

Between the Wars/ Molsky's Mountain Drifters/ Molsky's Mountain Drifters/ Tree Frog Music

Salt Water/ Charlie Parr/ Dog/ Red House Records

Two Of Us/ John Reischman & The Jaybirds/ On That Other Green Shore/ Corvus

Wayfaring Stranger/ Anonymous 4, Darol Anger, Mike Marshall/ Gloryland/ Harmonia Mundi

Poor Man/ Jeffrey Martin/ One Go Around/ Fluff and Gravy

I Feel The Blues Moving In/ Slaid Cleaves/ Broke Down/ New Rounder

Woodys Fire/ Katie Dahl Eric Lewis And Rich Higdon/ Solid Ground The Songs Of Fred Alley/ Leaky Boat Records

Three Fishers/ Stan Rogers/ For The Family/ Fogarty's Cove

Same Boat Now/ Magpie/ When We Stand Together/ Long Tail

Things Are Coming My Way/ Sisters Of Harmony/ The Early Years/ Flying Fish

Light Of A Clear Blue Morning/ The Wailin' Jennys/ Fifteen/ Red House Records

I'm Troubled/ Riley Baugus/ Long Steel Rail/ Sugar Hill

Wings/ Josh Ritter/ Hello Starling/ Josh Ritter

Salty Sheep/ Billy Strings/ Turmoil And Tinfoil/ Apostol Recording Company

The Rearview Mirror/ Sometimes Why / Sometimes Why/ Sometymes Why

America / Misner And Smith/ Headwaters/ Misner and Smith

Once in a Very Blue Moon Mary Black/ 25 Years, 25 Songs/ Sony

Northern Lights/ KC Groves/ Happy Little Trees/ thebluegrassgirl.com

Drifting Too Far From The Shore/ Annie Savage and Tracy Lynn/ Two Coats/ savagehearts.com

Mercy/ Joe Jencks/ Poets, Philosophers, Workers and Wanderers/ Turtle Bear Music

Everybody Gets the Blues/ Joe Jencks/ Poets, Philosophers, Workers and Wanderers/ Turtle Bear Music

Man of Constant Sorrow/ Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, Tony Rice/ Pizza Tapes/ Acoustic Disc

Had I Paid/ The Small Glories/ Wondrous Traveler/ thesmallglories.com

Embryonic Journey/ Lord Franklin Group/ Franklin's Travail/ Lord Franklin's Productions

Swallow Tail/ Smith, Struthers, Herrmann, Stiles, Tolman/ The Greengate Music Collection/ Greengate Music

Watching the River Roll By/ John Hartford/ Tribute to John Hartford/ Blue Plate Music

In Tall Buildings/ Gillian Welch/ Tribute to John Hartford/ Blue Plate Music

To Be With You Again/ Steeldrivers/ The Steeldrivers/ New Rounder

Second Cup of Coffee/David Mallett/The Horse I Rode in On/North Road Records

Give Yourself to Love/ Kate Wolf/ The Wind Blows Wild/ The Wind Blows Wild