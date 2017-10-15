NHPR Folk Show Playlist 10.15.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Late in the Day/ Carla Sciaky/ The Undertow/ Green Linnet
Nobody Wins/ Brooks Williams/ My Turn Now/ Red Guitar Blue Music
Love is Our Cross to Bear/ Jonn Gorka/ I Know/ Red House Records
There's a Light Beyond These Woods, Mary Margaret/ Nanci Griffith/ There's a Light Beyond These Woods/ Philo
My Old Man/ Steve Goodman/ Say in in Private/ Red Pajamas
Take Me to Harlan/ Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn/ Echo in the Valley/ Rounder
Darkest Hour/ Arlo Guthrie/ In Times Like These/ Rising Son Records
The Poor Girl's Story/ Eilen Jewell/ Down Hearted Blues/ Signature Sounds
Music of Healing/ Smailovic & Sands/ Sarajevo Belfast/ Appleseed
Between the Wars/ Molsky's Mountain Drifters/ Molsky's Mountain Drifters/ Tree Frog Music
Salt Water/ Charlie Parr/ Dog/ Red House Records
Two Of Us/ John Reischman & The Jaybirds/ On That Other Green Shore/ Corvus
Wayfaring Stranger/ Anonymous 4, Darol Anger, Mike Marshall/ Gloryland/ Harmonia Mundi
Poor Man/ Jeffrey Martin/ One Go Around/ Fluff and Gravy
I Feel The Blues Moving In/ Slaid Cleaves/ Broke Down/ New Rounder
Woodys Fire/ Katie Dahl Eric Lewis And Rich Higdon/ Solid Ground The Songs Of Fred Alley/ Leaky Boat Records
Three Fishers/ Stan Rogers/ For The Family/ Fogarty's Cove
Same Boat Now/ Magpie/ When We Stand Together/ Long Tail
Things Are Coming My Way/ Sisters Of Harmony/ The Early Years/ Flying Fish
Light Of A Clear Blue Morning/ The Wailin' Jennys/ Fifteen/ Red House Records
I'm Troubled/ Riley Baugus/ Long Steel Rail/ Sugar Hill
Wings/ Josh Ritter/ Hello Starling/ Josh Ritter
Salty Sheep/ Billy Strings/ Turmoil And Tinfoil/ Apostol Recording Company
The Rearview Mirror/ Sometimes Why / Sometimes Why/ Sometymes Why
America / Misner And Smith/ Headwaters/ Misner and Smith
Once in a Very Blue Moon Mary Black/ 25 Years, 25 Songs/ Sony
Northern Lights/ KC Groves/ Happy Little Trees/ thebluegrassgirl.com
Drifting Too Far From The Shore/ Annie Savage and Tracy Lynn/ Two Coats/ savagehearts.com
Mercy/ Joe Jencks/ Poets, Philosophers, Workers and Wanderers/ Turtle Bear Music
Everybody Gets the Blues/ Joe Jencks/ Poets, Philosophers, Workers and Wanderers/ Turtle Bear Music
Man of Constant Sorrow/ Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, Tony Rice/ Pizza Tapes/ Acoustic Disc
Had I Paid/ The Small Glories/ Wondrous Traveler/ thesmallglories.com
Embryonic Journey/ Lord Franklin Group/ Franklin's Travail/ Lord Franklin's Productions
Swallow Tail/ Smith, Struthers, Herrmann, Stiles, Tolman/ The Greengate Music Collection/ Greengate Music
Watching the River Roll By/ John Hartford/ Tribute to John Hartford/ Blue Plate Music
In Tall Buildings/ Gillian Welch/ Tribute to John Hartford/ Blue Plate Music
To Be With You Again/ Steeldrivers/ The Steeldrivers/ New Rounder
Second Cup of Coffee/David Mallett/The Horse I Rode in On/North Road Records
Give Yourself to Love/ Kate Wolf/ The Wind Blows Wild/ The Wind Blows Wild