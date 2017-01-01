NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.1.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Piedmont Melody Makers Theme/ The Piedmont Melody Makers/ Wonderful World Outside/ Piedmont Melody Makers
First Frost/ Alex Kehler & Nicholas Williams/ First Frost/ Kehler-Williams
Sixteen Tons, Hit The Road, Jack/ Schooner Fare/ The First Ten Years Outer Green Music Company
First Tear/ Akira Otsuka/ First Tear/ Patuxent Music
The First Time (Ever I Saw Your Face)/ The Highwaymen/ Michael, Row The Boat Ashore: The Best Of The Highwaymen Goldrush
And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda/ Joan Baez/ Ring Them Bells/ Razor & Tie
Farewell/ Bob Dylan/ Inside Llewyn Davis Original Soundtrack Recording/ Nonesuch
Haul On The Bowline/ Dave Van Ronk/ Down In Washington Square: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection/ Smithsonian Folkways
Farewell, Angelina/ Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem Big Old Life/ Signature Sounds
Turning Toward the Morning/ Gordon Bok/ Because You Asked/ Timberhead
Prodigal Son/ Marley's Ghost/ The Woodstock Sessions/ Sage Arts
Jordan is a Hard Road/ The Hardtacks/ Global Banjar/ The Hardtacks
Brush My Teeth/ Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott/ Short Order Sessions/ Short Order Sessions
Gandhi;Buddha/ Cheryl Wheeler/ Different Stripe/ Philo
Haul Away Snow/ Fred Gosbee/ The Night The Whiskey Froze ... And Other Winter Tales/ Castlebay
Quite Early Morning/ Makem And Spain/ Sessions, Vol II/ New Folk Records
More Wood/ Herdman Hills And Mangsen/ Voices of Winter/ Gadfly Records
House on Fire/ Bennett and Perkins/ House On Fire/ Bennett and Perkins
Ridgeline/ Bennett and Perkins/ The Kitchen Music Sessions/ Bennett and Perkins
The Scroll's Return ; Le voyage/ The Bombadils/ New Shoes/ Borealis Records
World Turning/ Leo Kottke/ Standing In My Shoes/ Private Music
One Voice/ The Wailin' Jennys/ 40 Days/ The Wailin' Jennys
Wee Pot Stove/ Geoff Kaufman/ Sea Song Sampler - Ballads, Chanteys, & More/ Geoff Kaufman
Nixon's Farewell-Jeff Davis/ The Grumbling Rustics/ Fiddle Tunes For Banjo And Guitar/ The Grumbling Rustics
2000 Friends/ Chuck Brodsky/ Tell Tale Heart/ Chuckbrodsky.Com Records
Password/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Pete's Posse
The Gartan Mother's Lullaby/ James Prendergast , Bill Verdier, and John Mack/ ….that's an Irish Lullaby/ James Prendergast
Wayside (Back In Time)/ Chris Thile/ How To Grow A Woman From The Ground/ Sugar Hill Records
Hard Times/ Erik Balkey/ Everything Is Great/ Hudson Harding
The Way It Goes/ Gillian Welch/ The Harrow & The Harvest/ Acony Records
Sweet Tooth/ Dave Rawlings Machine/ A Friend Of A Friend/ Acony Records
Big Rock Candy Mountain/ John Hartford/ Down From The Mountain: Live Concert Performances By The Artists & Musicians Of "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"/ Lost Highway
Loretta/ Stray Birds/ Echo Sessions/ The Stray Birds
Hollywood/ Heather Masse/ Recorded Live at NHPR/ Heather Masse
Traveling On/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles
Little Boxes/ Pete Seeger/ Headlines And Footnotes/ Smithsonian Folkways
Beulah Land/ Greg Brown, Pete Heitzman, Garnet Rogers & Karen Savoca/ Live At The Black Sheep/ Greg Brown, Pete Heitzman, Garnet Rogers & Karen Savoca
Homeless/ Shawn Camp/ This One's For Him: A Tribute To Guy Clark/ Icehouse Music
Turtle Dove & The Crow/ Mandolin Orange/ This Side Of Jordan/ Yep Roc
Kate Taylor - Auld Lang Syne/ Hudson Harding/ Happy Holidays, Volume 10/ Hudson Harding
The Parting Glass/ Molly Hebert-Wilson, Max Cohen, Donna Hebert/ The Distant Shore/ Molly Hebert-Wilson, Max Cohen, Donna Hebert
Love No More/ The Battlefield Band/ Leaving Friday Harbour/ Temple Music