NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.1.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Piedmont Melody Makers Theme/ The Piedmont Melody Makers/ Wonderful World Outside/ Piedmont Melody Makers

First Frost/ Alex Kehler & Nicholas Williams/ First Frost/ Kehler-Williams

Sixteen Tons, Hit The Road, Jack/ Schooner Fare/ The First Ten Years Outer Green Music Company

First Tear/ Akira Otsuka/ First Tear/ Patuxent Music

The First Time (Ever I Saw Your Face)/ The Highwaymen/ Michael, Row The Boat Ashore: The Best Of The Highwaymen Goldrush

And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda/ Joan Baez/ Ring Them Bells/ Razor & Tie

Farewell/ Bob Dylan/ Inside Llewyn Davis Original Soundtrack Recording/ Nonesuch

Haul On The Bowline/ Dave Van Ronk/ Down In Washington Square: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection/ Smithsonian Folkways

Farewell, Angelina/ Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem Big Old Life/ Signature Sounds

Turning Toward the Morning/ Gordon Bok/ Because You Asked/ Timberhead

Prodigal Son/ Marley's Ghost/ The Woodstock Sessions/ Sage Arts

Jordan is a Hard Road/ The Hardtacks/ Global Banjar/ The Hardtacks

Brush My Teeth/ Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott/ Short Order Sessions/ Short Order Sessions

Gandhi;Buddha/ Cheryl Wheeler/ Different Stripe/ Philo

Haul Away Snow/ Fred Gosbee/ The Night The Whiskey Froze ... And Other Winter Tales/ Castlebay

Quite Early Morning/ Makem And Spain/ Sessions, Vol II/ New Folk Records

More Wood/ Herdman Hills And Mangsen/ Voices of Winter/ Gadfly Records

House on Fire/ Bennett and Perkins/ House On Fire/ Bennett and Perkins

Ridgeline/ Bennett and Perkins/ The Kitchen Music Sessions/ Bennett and Perkins

The Scroll's Return ; Le voyage/ The Bombadils/ New Shoes/ Borealis Records

World Turning/ Leo Kottke/ Standing In My Shoes/ Private Music

One Voice/ The Wailin' Jennys/ 40 Days/ The Wailin' Jennys

Wee Pot Stove/ Geoff Kaufman/ Sea Song Sampler - Ballads, Chanteys, & More/ Geoff Kaufman

Nixon's Farewell-Jeff Davis/ The Grumbling Rustics/ Fiddle Tunes For Banjo And Guitar/ The Grumbling Rustics

2000 Friends/ Chuck Brodsky/ Tell Tale Heart/ Chuckbrodsky.Com Records

Password/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Pete's Posse

The Gartan Mother's Lullaby/ James Prendergast , Bill Verdier, and John Mack/ ….that's an Irish Lullaby/ James Prendergast

Wayside (Back In Time)/ Chris Thile/ How To Grow A Woman From The Ground/ Sugar Hill Records

Hard Times/ Erik Balkey/ Everything Is Great/ Hudson Harding

The Way It Goes/ Gillian Welch/ The Harrow & The Harvest/ Acony Records

Sweet Tooth/ Dave Rawlings Machine/ A Friend Of A Friend/ Acony Records

Big Rock Candy Mountain/ John Hartford/ Down From The Mountain: Live Concert Performances By The Artists & Musicians Of "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"/ Lost Highway

Loretta/ Stray Birds/ Echo Sessions/ The Stray Birds

Hollywood/ Heather Masse/ Recorded Live at NHPR/ Heather Masse

Traveling On/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles

Little Boxes/ Pete Seeger/ Headlines And Footnotes/ Smithsonian Folkways

Beulah Land/ Greg Brown, Pete Heitzman, Garnet Rogers & Karen Savoca/ Live At The Black Sheep/ Greg Brown, Pete Heitzman, Garnet Rogers & Karen Savoca

Homeless/ Shawn Camp/ This One's For Him: A Tribute To Guy Clark/ Icehouse Music

Turtle Dove & The Crow/ Mandolin Orange/ This Side Of Jordan/ Yep Roc

Kate Taylor - Auld Lang Syne/ Hudson Harding/ Happy Holidays, Volume 10/ Hudson Harding

The Parting Glass/ Molly Hebert-Wilson, Max Cohen, Donna Hebert/ The Distant Shore/ Molly Hebert-Wilson, Max Cohen, Donna Hebert

Love No More/ The Battlefield Band/ Leaving Friday Harbour/ Temple Music