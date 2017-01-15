NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.15.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

God's Gift To Women/ Claudia Schmidt/ Spinning/ Claudia Schmidt

The Times They Are A-Changin'/ Bob Dylan/ Dylan/ Columbia

Times Are Not What They Used to Be/ Hazel Dickens, Carol Elizabeth Jones & Ginny Hawker/ Heart of a Singer/ Rounder

Farewell, Angelina/ Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem/ Big Old Life/ Signature Sounds

Don't Go In The Water/ Cosy Sheridan/ The Women Of Kerrville, Vol. 2/ Silverwolf

By My Silence/ Ellen Bukstel And Nick Annis/ Songs From Sing Out! V.53#4/ www.singout.org

I'm Gonna Be An Engineer/ Robin Greenstein/ Images of Women Vol II / Windy Records

My Favorite Women/ Bob Franke/ The Other Evening in Chicago/ Waterbug Records

God Made Woman/ The Burns Sisters/ The Women Of Kerrville, Vol. 2/ Silverwolf

Ordinary Women And Men/ Don White/ The Best Of Don White 1992-2009/ Don White

Shallow End Of The Gene Pool/ Emily Kaitz/ The Women Of Kerrville, Vol. 2/ Silverwolf

Women Planting Trees/ David Roth/ So Far, So Good/ Wind River

Ignorance/ Various/ Signature Sounds 10th Anniversary/ Signature Sounds

Willful Ignorance/ Sally Rogers & Claudia Schmidt/ We Are Welcomed/ Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers

The Great Peace March/ Holly Near/ And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection/ Calico Tracks

Andrea Beaton's March;The Laird o' Thrums Strathspey;Hoch Hey Johnny Lad;Sir Reginald MacDonald Reel;Traditional Laddie Reel/Traditional Reel/ The Beaton Family Of Mabou/ Cape Breton Fiddle and Piano Music/ Smithsonian Folkways

Testimony/ Sweet Honey In The Rock/ Selections 1976-1988 / Flying Fish

Wise Old Woman/ Alice DiMicele/ If I Were An Otter: Songs For Kids Of All Ages/ Otter Music

You Can't Keep A Good Woman Down / Greg Greenway/ Standing on the Side of Love/ Greg Greenway

Truck Drivin' Woman/ Si Kahn/ New Wood/ Rounder

There Once Was A Woman Who Swallowed A Lie/ Pete Seeger/ Headlines And Footnotes/ Smithsonian Folkways

Hope/ Tim Eriksen/ Soul of the January Hills/ Appleseed

In China or a Woman's Heart/ Rosalie Sorrels/ Treasures left behind: Remembering Kate Wolf/ Red House Records

Sister, Thou Art Mild And Lovely/ The Waxwing Four/ The Waxwing Four/ The Waxwing Four

Turn This Ship Around_PKM/ Christine Lavin/ Turn This Ship Around/ Christine Lavin

We The People/ Schooner Fare/ We the People/ Outer Green

Both Sides Now/ Joni Mitchell/ Both Sides Now/ Reprise

Freedom/ Melissa Ferrick/ Freedom/ What Are Records

Sit Down Servant/ Wayfaring Strangers/ This Train/ Rounder

Wade In The Water/ Kim & Reggie Harris/ In The Heat Of The Summer/ Wind River

Crossing The Bar/ Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem/ Big Old Life/ Signature Sounds

It's A Hard Life Where You Go & Abraham, Martin & John/ Emmylou Harris/ At The Ryman/ Reprise

Folk Is The New Black/ Janis Ian/ Folk Is The New Black/ Sony

Find The Cost Of Freedom/ Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young/ 4 Way Street / Atlantic

Birmingham Sunday/ Chris Vallillo/ Oh Freedom! Songs Of The Civil Rights Movement/ Chris Vallillo

House Of The Rising Sun/ Joan Baez/ 75th Birthday Celebration/ Joan Baez

Ella's Song (We Who Believe in Freedom)/ Holly Near/ And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection/ Calico Tracks

Dance With a Hole in Your Shoe/ Chip Taylor/ New Songs of Freedom/ Trainwreck Records

Circle Of Friends/ McCaslin, Mary/ Things We Said Today/ Philo