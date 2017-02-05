NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.29.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Fox on the Town/ Eric McDonald/ Rove/ Riverview Sound

When First Unto This Country/ Jerry Garcia & David Grisman/ Not For Kids Only/ Acoustic Disc

If I Had A Hammer (The Hammer Song)/ Nanci Griffith/ Other Voices, Too (A Trip Back To Bountiful)/ Elektra Records

When The Curfew Blows/ Joel Rafael Band/ Woodeye: Songs Of Woody Guthrie/ Nine Yards Records

Hope Dies Last/ John McCutcheon/ This Fire- Politics, Love, And Other Small Miracles/ Sony Legacy

There Is Hope/ Various/ Sowing The Seeds - The 10th Anniversary/ Appleseed Records

Deportee/ Ani DiFranco With Ry Cooder And Dan Gellert/ Woody Guthrie: At 100! (Live At The Kennedy Center)/ Sony Legacy

Walls and Windows/ Priscilla Herdman/ Darkness Into Light/ New Rounder

Let Them In/ John Gorka/ The Kennebunk Coffeehouse/ Kennebunk Coffeehouse

I Hope for You/ Ellen Carlson/ People I Play With/ Ellen Carlson

Hope/ Tim Eriksen/ Soul of the January Hills/ Appleseed Recordings

Hope for One and All/ Dave Mallet/ … In the Falling Dark/ Vanguard

In The Sweet By & By/ Jerry Douglas/ Lookout For Hope/ Sugar Hill Records

Why We Build the Wall/ Anais Mitchell/ Xoa/ Wilderland Records

I Hope/ Dixie Chicks/ Taking the Long Way/ Sony Legacy

I Hope/ Cordwood/ Names in Stone/ Cordwood

I Ain't Afraid/ Holly Near/ And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection / Calico Tracks

Social Justice (Spoken Word)/ Theodore Bikel/ While I'm Here/ Red House Records

Freedom/ Tret Fure/ Rembrandt Afternoons/ Tomboy Girl Records

The Freedom Song Medley/ Sweet Honey In The Rock/ Best Of WoodSongs Volume 3/ Poetman Records

Sanctuary/ Red Horse/ Red Horse/ Red House

I See Freedom/ Pete Seeger/ Tomorrow's Children/ Appleseed

Chimes Of Freedom / Bob Dylan/ No Direction Home: The Soundtrack (The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7)/ Columbia

My Name Joe/ David Massengill Coming Up For Air/ Flying Fish

Freedom of Religion/ Rod MacDonald/ Songs of Freedom/ Blue Flute Music

Refugee/ Emma's Revolution/ One X 1,000,000 = Change/ Big W Productions

By My Silence/ Sam Weiser and Sonia Rutstein/ Sam I Am/ disappear records

Ring Them Bells/ Joan Baez Ring Them Bells/ Razor & Tie

Blue Ridge Mountain Refugee/ Si Kahn & The Looping Brothers/ Aragon Mill - The Bluegrass Sessions/ Joe Hill Music, Inc.

Mexico/ James Taylor/ Greatest Hits/ Rhino, Warner

Reason To Believe (Featuring Inishowen Gospel Choir)/ The Henry Girls/ Louder Than Words/ The Henry Girls

Ballad For The Gulf Of Mexico/ Rita Hosking/ Burn/ Rh Records

Run Sister Run/ The Sevens-/ The Sevens/ The Sevens

4000 Reasons To Run/ Kenny White/ Long List Of Priors/ MVP Music

Virginia Woolf/ Dala/ Best Day/ Compass Records

Ain't No Grave/ RUNA/ Current Affairs/ Runa

The Times They are A-Changin'/ Johnsmith/ Gravity of Grace/ johnsmith

Tell Her I Am: Mist Covered Mountain;Tell Her I Am/ Heaton, Matt And Shannon/ Dearga/ Eats Records

Go in Peace/ Sam Baker/ Say Grace/ Sam Baker

Oh Grace/ Kasey Chambers/ Bittersweet/ Sugar Hill Records