NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.29.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Fox on the Town/ Eric McDonald/ Rove/ Riverview Sound
When First Unto This Country/ Jerry Garcia & David Grisman/ Not For Kids Only/ Acoustic Disc
If I Had A Hammer (The Hammer Song)/ Nanci Griffith/ Other Voices, Too (A Trip Back To Bountiful)/ Elektra Records
When The Curfew Blows/ Joel Rafael Band/ Woodeye: Songs Of Woody Guthrie/ Nine Yards Records
Hope Dies Last/ John McCutcheon/ This Fire- Politics, Love, And Other Small Miracles/ Sony Legacy
There Is Hope/ Various/ Sowing The Seeds - The 10th Anniversary/ Appleseed Records
Deportee/ Ani DiFranco With Ry Cooder And Dan Gellert/ Woody Guthrie: At 100! (Live At The Kennedy Center)/ Sony Legacy
Walls and Windows/ Priscilla Herdman/ Darkness Into Light/ New Rounder
Let Them In/ John Gorka/ The Kennebunk Coffeehouse/ Kennebunk Coffeehouse
I Hope for You/ Ellen Carlson/ People I Play With/ Ellen Carlson
Hope/ Tim Eriksen/ Soul of the January Hills/ Appleseed Recordings
Hope for One and All/ Dave Mallet/ … In the Falling Dark/ Vanguard
In The Sweet By & By/ Jerry Douglas/ Lookout For Hope/ Sugar Hill Records
Why We Build the Wall/ Anais Mitchell/ Xoa/ Wilderland Records
I Hope/ Dixie Chicks/ Taking the Long Way/ Sony Legacy
I Hope/ Cordwood/ Names in Stone/ Cordwood
I Ain't Afraid/ Holly Near/ And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection / Calico Tracks
Social Justice (Spoken Word)/ Theodore Bikel/ While I'm Here/ Red House Records
Freedom/ Tret Fure/ Rembrandt Afternoons/ Tomboy Girl Records
The Freedom Song Medley/ Sweet Honey In The Rock/ Best Of WoodSongs Volume 3/ Poetman Records
Sanctuary/ Red Horse/ Red Horse/ Red House
I See Freedom/ Pete Seeger/ Tomorrow's Children/ Appleseed
Chimes Of Freedom / Bob Dylan/ No Direction Home: The Soundtrack (The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7)/ Columbia
My Name Joe/ David Massengill Coming Up For Air/ Flying Fish
Freedom of Religion/ Rod MacDonald/ Songs of Freedom/ Blue Flute Music
Refugee/ Emma's Revolution/ One X 1,000,000 = Change/ Big W Productions
By My Silence/ Sam Weiser and Sonia Rutstein/ Sam I Am/ disappear records
Ring Them Bells/ Joan Baez Ring Them Bells/ Razor & Tie
Blue Ridge Mountain Refugee/ Si Kahn & The Looping Brothers/ Aragon Mill - The Bluegrass Sessions/ Joe Hill Music, Inc.
Mexico/ James Taylor/ Greatest Hits/ Rhino, Warner
Reason To Believe (Featuring Inishowen Gospel Choir)/ The Henry Girls/ Louder Than Words/ The Henry Girls
Ballad For The Gulf Of Mexico/ Rita Hosking/ Burn/ Rh Records
Run Sister Run/ The Sevens-/ The Sevens/ The Sevens
4000 Reasons To Run/ Kenny White/ Long List Of Priors/ MVP Music
Virginia Woolf/ Dala/ Best Day/ Compass Records
Ain't No Grave/ RUNA/ Current Affairs/ Runa
The Times They are A-Changin'/ Johnsmith/ Gravity of Grace/ johnsmith
Tell Her I Am: Mist Covered Mountain;Tell Her I Am/ Heaton, Matt And Shannon/ Dearga/ Eats Records
Go in Peace/ Sam Baker/ Say Grace/ Sam Baker
Oh Grace/ Kasey Chambers/ Bittersweet/ Sugar Hill Records