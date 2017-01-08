NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.8.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Singing As We Rise/ Gibson Brothers/ Help My Brother/ Compass Records
March of the Ents, The Diplodocus, Kid on the Mountain/ Popcorn Behavior/ Journeyworks/ Popcorn Behavior
Never More Will Roam/ Joe K. Walsh/ Borderland/ Skinny Elephant Music
Slow Burn/ Judy Collins & Ari Hest/ Silver Skies Blue/ Wildflower; Cleopatra Records
Five Sheep, Four Goats/ Mads La Cour/ Wood Works/ Stunt Records
In the Pines/ Charlie Louvin/ The Longest Train/ Texas Music Group
The Scotsman/ Mike Cross/ Best of the Funny Stuff - Crème de la Cross/ Sugar Hill Records
Lucky Lucky Day/ Donal Lunny Coolfin/ EMI
Down on Penny's Farm/ Jim Kweskin & Geoff Muldaur/ Penny's Farm/ Kingswood Records
Vegan Meal/ Pete's Posse/ Parting "Friends"/ Pete's Posse
Red Rocking Chair/ Daniel Koulack & Karnnel Sawitsky/ Fiddle And Banjo/ Kos Green Music
Promised Land/ The Steel Wheels/ Leave Some Things Behind/ Big Ring Records
Lead Us Home To The Promised Land/ Spook Handy/ Keep The Flame Alive/ Akashic Records
Funk 42/ Sam Bush/ Howlin' at the Moon/ Sugar Hill Records
Satellites/ Richard Shindell/ Careless/ Amalgamated Balladry
Goin' Back to Arkansas/ Ivas John/ Good Days a Comin'/ Ivas John
Ned Of The Hill/ James Pendergrast, Bill Verdier, John Mock/ That's An Irish Lullaby/ James Pendergrast
Train Station/ Ilya Toshinskiy/ Red Grass/ Hadley Music Group
By The Rio Grande/ Quiles & Cloud/ Beyond The Rain/ Slow Hunt Records
Little Birdie/ Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble/ Sing Me Home/ Masterworks
Cup Of Tea! ;A Loaf Of Bread ; Miss Monahan's/ Fairport Convention/ The Five Seasons/ HTD Records
The Exile Song/ Marry Waterson/ Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl/ Ewan MacColl Limited
Keg of Brandy/ Cherish The Ladies/ New Day Dawning/ Green Linnet
Kilkelly/ Keane, Moloney & O'Connell/ Kilkelly/ Green Linnet
High, Wide, And Handsome/ Solas/ Shamrock City/ THL Records
Last Steam Engine Train/ Leo Kottke/ The Leo Kottke Anthology/ Rhino
Whippoorwill/ Heather Maloney & Darlingside/ Woodstock/ Signature sounds
For A Dancer/ Jackson Browne/ Solo Acoustic, Vol. 1 Inside Recordings
No One Knows Nothing Anymore/ Billy Bragg/ Tooth & Nail/ Cooking Vinyl
Poor Ellen Smith/ Crooked Still/ Still Crooked/ Signature sounds
Wheel Hoss (feat. Mike Bub, Stuart Duncan, Ronnie McCoury & Bryan Sutton)/ Noam Pikelny/ Noam Pikelny Plays Kenny Baker Plays Bill Monroe (feat. Mike Bub, Stuart Duncan, Ronnie McCoury & Bryan Sutton)/ Compass Records
Swing Me Down/ Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem/ Violets Are Blue/ Signature sounds
What Gold Could Never Buy/ The Bombadils/ New Shoes Borealis Records
Columbus Stockade Bues/ Blackjack Crossing/ Blackjack Crossing/ Blackjack Crossing
Ohio/ Dietrich Strause/ Laborsongs & Barkingdogs/ Dietrich Strause
Birmingham/ The Del McCoury Band/ Sail Away: The Songs Of Randy Newman/ Sugar Hill Records
The January Man/ Close Enough/ Toward Winter/ Close Enough
Drowsy Sleeper/ Tim Eriksen/ Soul of the January Hills/ Appleseed
John Johanna/ Mike Seeger/ Dawg Duos/ Acoustic Disc