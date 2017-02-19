NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2/19/17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

That's The Way Love Goes/ Harmony Sisters/ The Early Years/ Harmony Sound

Paper Wings And Halo/ Lori McKenna/ Paper Wings & Halo / The Orchard

Life/ Tom Paxton/ Boat In The Water/ Pax Records

Hard to Live These Country Songs/ David Mallett/ Celebration/ North Road Records

Gentle on My Mind/ Alison Krauss/ Windy City/ Capitol Records

Ruby's Shoes/ Lori McKenna/ Paper Wings & Halo/ The Orchard

I'm Bound for the Promised Land/ Rayna Gellert/ Workin's Too Hard/ StorySound Records

James Alley Blues/ Laurie Lewis And The Right Hands/ The Hazel and Alice Sessions/ Spruce and Maple Music

Factory Girl/ Rhiannon Giddens/ Factory Girl - EP/ Nonesuch Records

Humble & Kind/ Lori McKenna/ The Bird & the Rifle/ CN Records

Things Are Coming My Way/ Harmony Sisters/ The Early Years/ Harmony Sounds

Home Before Dark/ Judy Collins & Ari Hest/ Silver Skies Blue/ Wildflower Records

St. James Infirmary Blues/ Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble/ Sing Me Home/ Masterworks

House Of Mercy/ Sarah Jarosz/ Undercurrent/ Sugar Hill

Jerusalem Ridge/ O'Connor Band Coming Home/ Rounder

Sweet Spot/ Meg Hutchinson with Antje Duvkot/ For The Love Of The Music/ Ezzie Films

Wayfarin' Stranger/ Maria McKee/ Songcatcher: Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture/ Vanguard

Follow The Music/ Alice Gerrard/ Follow The Music/ Tompkins Square

Valentine's In Nantes/ Rodney Miller & Elvie Miller Spyglass Waltzes/ Brimstone Corner Records

Milltown/ John Gorka/ Live At Caffè Lena: Music From America's Legendary Coffeehouse, 1967-2013/ Tompkins Square

Barbed Wire/ Artie Traum, Pat Alger, Roly Salley, Rory Block and Lee Berg/ Woodstock Mountains: More Music from Mud Acres/ Mountain Railroad

Green Rolling Hills/ Utah Phillips/ Live At Caffè Lena: Music From America's Legendary Coffeehouse, 1967-2013/ Tompkins Square

Won't You Be My Valentine/ High Range/ Shoulder To The Wheel/ Rural Root Records

Valentine Girl/ Craig Werth/ The Spokes Man/ Craig Werth

Valentine/ Ruth Moody/ The Garden / Red House Records

Hesitation Blues/ Brooks Williams/ Brooks' Blues/ Red Guitar Blue Music

Valentine's day/ Steve Earle with the Fairfield Four/ Live From Mountain Stage/ Blue Plate

Numbered Doors/ Lori McKenna/ Numbered Doors/ Hoodie Songs

In The Shape of a Heart/ Tracy Grammer/ Book Of Sparrows/ Tracy Grammer Music

First Love/ Dala/ Best Day/ Compass Records

I Know What Love Is/ Don White/ The Best Of Don White 1992-2009/ Don White

Like I Used to Do/ Susie Burke And David Surette/ Waiting For The Sun/ Madrina Music

Just Waitin'/ John Prine/ For Better, Or Worse/ Oh Boy Records

Music Is My Lover/ Atwater & Donnelly/ Each Other's Story/ Rabbit Island Music

I Know What Kind Of Love This Is/ Cry Cry Cry/ Cry Cry Cry/ Razor and Tie

Who Will Sing For Me/ The Earls Of Leicester/ The Earls of Leicester/ New Rounder

Mine Fields (From Years To Hours)/ Catie Curtis/ From Years To Hours/ Sam the Pug Records

The Butterfly/ James Pendergrast, Bill Verdier, John Mock/ That's An Irish Lullaby/ James Prendergast