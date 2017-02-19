NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.19.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Lost John Dean/ Crabtree & Mills/ Freedom/ Free and Easy Music

Proud to Be a Scot/ Chris Vaughan/ Freedom/ Mill Pond Music

Redwinged Blackbird/ Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer/ Get Up And Do Right/ Community Music, Inc.

Water Runs Red/ Mipso/ Coming Down the Mountain/ MIPSO Music

Richland Woman Blues/ Ruthie Foster/ Joy Comes Back/ Blue Corn Music

Harriet Tubman (Lifeline) Holly Near/ And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection / Calico Tracks

On The Rolling Sea/ Brooks Williams/ Brooks' Blues/ Red Guitar Blue Music

Grey Bird/ Rayna Gellert/ Workin's Too Hard/ Storysound Records

And It Was Good/ The Andrew Collins Trio/ And It Was Good/ Canada Council on the Arts

Donoughmore/ Rose Cousins/ Natural Conclusion/ Old Farm Pony Records

Dream On Sweet Dreamer/ Tom Paxton/ Boat In The Water/ Pax Records

Maggie's Farm/ Mountain Heart/ Blue Skies/ Compass Records

Work More/ Hayley Reardon/ Good/ Hayley Reardon

You are my Sunshine/ Ellis Paul/ The Dragonfly Races/ Blackwolf Records

Southbound Train/ Decatur Creek/ Decatur Creek/ Decatur Creek

Star Of Munster - Pigeon On The Gate - Mason's Apron/ Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio/ Return To The Castle/ Jordan Tirell-Wysocki Trio

Kathleen/ Bennett and Perkins/ House On Fire/ Bennet and Perkin

Small Dark Movie/ Lucy Kaplansky/ Going Driftless - An Artist's Tribute to Greg Brown/ Red House

Blue Skies/ David Francey/ So Say We All/ Laker Music

The Girl I Left Behind/ Joyce Andersen/ The Girl I Left Behind/ Joyscream Music

Columbine/ Joyce Andersen/ The Girl I Left Behind/ Joyscream Music

Blue Skies/ Jim Kweskin/ Lives Again/ Mountain Railroad

Girl with the Golden Hair/ David Mallett/ Celebration/ North Road Records

Mountain Air;Washington's March;Bonaparte's Retreat/ Dirk Powell And Tim O'Brien/ Songs From The Mountain/ Sugar Hill Records

Cold Winters/ High Range/ High Range-Shoulder To The Wheel/ Rural Roots Records

If You Could Read My Mind/ Rose Cousins/ Stray Birds/ Old Farm Pony Records

Traditional Medley/ David Surette/ Return To Kemper/ Madrina Music

Sunshine (Go Away Today)/ Jonathan Edwards/ Jonathan Edwards/ Atco

May There Always Be Sunshine/ Pete Seeger/ Live In '65/ Appleseed

Sunshine Billy/ Ron Block/ Walking Song/ New Rounder

Land Of Sunshine Set/ RUNA/ Current Affairs/ Runa

Railroad Man/ Ordinary Elephant/ Before I Go/ Berkalin Records

Ain't I A Woman/ Jack Williams/ Far Away, Long Ago/ Wind River Records

Rain and Sunshine/ Sam Shaber/ Eighty Numbered Streets/ SMG Records

The Lighthouse's Tale/ Nickel Creek/ Nickel Creek/ Sugar Hill Records

Billy in the Lowground/ Chris Thile & Michael Daves/ Sleep With One Eye Open/ Nonesuch

Swing Low Sweet Chariot/ Red And Frank Wakefield/ The Kitchen Tapes/ Acoustic Disc

California Cottonfields/ Hazel Dickens/ It's Hard To Tell The Singer From The Song/ New Rounder

Cottonfields/ Mustard's Retreat/ There... And Back Again: Snapshots From Life On The Road/ Yellow Room Records

Mary Ellen Carter/ Dave Rowe Trio/ Three's a Charm/ Outer Green

1952 Vincent Black Lightning/ Dick Gaughan/ Sail On/ Appleseed