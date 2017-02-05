NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.5.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
That Kind Of Grace/ Anne Hills And David Roth/ Rhubarb Trees/ Wind River Music
Homeless/ Paul Simon/ Graceland/ Legacy Recordings
A Little Gracefulness/ Dan Schatz With Magpie, Carly Gewirz, Lisa Null, Charlie Pilzer, George Stephens/ The Song And The Sigh/ Thirty Six String
Walk Like Grace/ Bob McCarthy/ Wounded, Mercy and Sudden Light/ Wandra Music
Freedom/ Rising Appalachia/ The Sails Of Self/ Rising Appalachia
I Have Seen Freedom/ Si Kahn/ Thanksgiving/ Strictly Country
Hills Of Mexico/ Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby/ Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby/ Legacy Recordings
Ballad Of A Runaway Horse/ Emmylou Harris/ Cowgirl's Prayer/ Warner Brothers
All I Want/ Joni Mitchell/ Blue/ Reprise
February/ Dar Williams/ Many Great Companions/ Razor & Tie
February Naomi Sommers Gentle As The Sun American Melody
8th Of February (H.H.) /Quadrille De Mont-Cäns/ Hope Hoffman & Kittlish/ Inifite Winter Squash/ Hope Hoffman & Kittlish
The February March/ Peter And Lou Berryman/ What Again/ Cornbelt Recording
February Thaw/ Smith, Struthers, Herrmann, Stiles, Tolman/ The Greengate Music Collection/ Smith, Struthers, Herrmann, Stiles, Tolman
Solo Le Pido A Dios/ The Mammals/ Departure/ Signature Sounds
Well May The World Go/ Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer/ Get Up and Do Right/ Community Music Inc.
Whatever You Say, Say Nothing/ Tommy Makem & Liam Clancy/ Makem And Clancy At The National Concert Hall - Live/ Shanachie Records
Games People Play/ Dick Gaughan/ A Different Kind Of Love Song/ Appleseed
Help Somebody/ Susan Werner/ The Gospel Truth/ Sleeve Dog Records
The Last Hobo/ Tom Paxton/ Boat in the Water/ Pax Records
Willin'/ John Starling And Carolina Star/ Slidin' Home/ Rebel Records
Hard Times/ Dirk Powell And Tim O'Brien/ Songs From The Mountain/ Sugar Hill Records
Bright Morning Stars/ The Wailin' Jennys/ Bright Morning Stars/ Red House Records
Tangled Up In Blue/ Bob Dylan/ Blood On The Tracks/ Columbia
Who's Watching The Man/ Si Kahn/ Thanksgiving/ Strictly Country
Singing For Our Lives/ Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert/ Harp - A Time To Sing!/ Calico Tracks
Gracias A La Vida/ Joan Baez/ 75th Birthday Celebration/ Joan Baez
Oh! Susannah / Ruthie Foster/ Stages/ Blue Corn Music
Workin's Too Hard/ Rayna Gellert/ Workin's Too Hard/ Storysound
ACRES OF CLAMS/ Makem And Spain/ Sessions Vol. 2/ Redbiddy Music
Hitch to My Gitalong/ Tom Paxton/ Boat in the Water/ Pax