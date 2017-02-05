NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.5.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

That Kind Of Grace/ Anne Hills And David Roth/ Rhubarb Trees/ Wind River Music

Homeless/ Paul Simon/ Graceland/ Legacy Recordings

A Little Gracefulness/ Dan Schatz With Magpie, Carly Gewirz, Lisa Null, Charlie Pilzer, George Stephens/ The Song And The Sigh/ Thirty Six String

Walk Like Grace/ Bob McCarthy/ Wounded, Mercy and Sudden Light/ Wandra Music

Freedom/ Rising Appalachia/ The Sails Of Self/ Rising Appalachia

I Have Seen Freedom/ Si Kahn/ Thanksgiving/ Strictly Country

Hills Of Mexico/ Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby/ Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby/ Legacy Recordings

Ballad Of A Runaway Horse/ Emmylou Harris/ Cowgirl's Prayer/ Warner Brothers

All I Want/ Joni Mitchell/ Blue/ Reprise

February/ Dar Williams/ Many Great Companions/ Razor & Tie

February Naomi Sommers Gentle As The Sun American Melody

8th Of February (H.H.) /Quadrille De Mont-Cäns/ Hope Hoffman & Kittlish/ Inifite Winter Squash/ Hope Hoffman & Kittlish

The February March/ Peter And Lou Berryman/ What Again/ Cornbelt Recording

February Thaw/ Smith, Struthers, Herrmann, Stiles, Tolman/ The Greengate Music Collection/ Smith, Struthers, Herrmann, Stiles, Tolman

Solo Le Pido A Dios/ The Mammals/ Departure/ Signature Sounds

Well May The World Go/ Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer/ Get Up and Do Right/ Community Music Inc.

Whatever You Say, Say Nothing/ Tommy Makem & Liam Clancy/ Makem And Clancy At The National Concert Hall - Live/ Shanachie Records

Games People Play/ Dick Gaughan/ A Different Kind Of Love Song/ Appleseed

Help Somebody/ Susan Werner/ The Gospel Truth/ Sleeve Dog Records

The Last Hobo/ Tom Paxton/ Boat in the Water/ Pax Records

Willin'/ John Starling And Carolina Star/ Slidin' Home/ Rebel Records

Hard Times/ Dirk Powell And Tim O'Brien/ Songs From The Mountain/ Sugar Hill Records

Bright Morning Stars/ The Wailin' Jennys/ Bright Morning Stars/ Red House Records

Tangled Up In Blue/ Bob Dylan/ Blood On The Tracks/ Columbia

Who's Watching The Man/ Si Kahn/ Thanksgiving/ Strictly Country

Singing For Our Lives/ Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert/ Harp - A Time To Sing!/ Calico Tracks

Gracias A La Vida/ Joan Baez/ 75th Birthday Celebration/ Joan Baez

Oh! Susannah / Ruthie Foster/ Stages/ Blue Corn Music

Workin's Too Hard/ Rayna Gellert/ Workin's Too Hard/ Storysound

ACRES OF CLAMS/ Makem And Spain/ Sessions Vol. 2/ Redbiddy Music

Hitch to My Gitalong/ Tom Paxton/ Boat in the Water/ Pax