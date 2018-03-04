NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.4.18

Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Mole's Moan/ Tom Rush/ Blues, Songs & Ballads/ Fantasy
Utha, Utha, Didi Bahini/ Libana/ Out of this World/ Spinning Records
Darlin' Cory/ Tim Grimm/ A Stranger In This Time/ Corazong
Deep River Blues with Jason Isbell/ Tommy Emmanuel/ Accomplice One/ CGP Sounds
Wichita [Outtake]/ Gillian Welch/ Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg / Acony Records
A Tune For Frankie/ Altan/ Blackwaterside/ Virgin
Pangaea/ I'm With Her/ See You Around/ Rounder
One-Way Ticket/ True North/ Open Road, Broken Heart/ True North
Bluegrass Train / Blackjack Crossing / Final Mix/ Blackjack Crossing
If I Had A Boat/ Lewis, Tom/ 360º/ Borealis
Emma/ Jonathan Edwards/ Live In Massachusetts/ Rising Records
Emma Rose/ Kate Wolf/ Weaver Of Visions - Anthology / Rhino
Sunday Morning Movies/ Bonnie Koloc/ Rediscovered/ Bonnie Koloc
War Movies and Westerns/ Mark Stepakoff/ The Story Behind the Story/ Mark Stepakoff
Movies/ Annie Gallup/ Little Five Points/ Waterbug
Drive-In Movie Picture Show/ Jim Henry/ The Wayback/ Moneysink Music
Lydia/ Slaid Cleaves/ Broke Down/ Philo
Louise/ Leo Kottke/ The Leo Kottke Anthology / Rhino
Loretta/ Stray Birds/ Echo Sessions/ Stray Birds
Joanne/ Cache Valley Drifters/ White Room/ CMH Records
Mary Tyler Moore/ Barbarba Kessler/ Stranger To This Land/ Eastern Front Records
Miss Mary Mack/ Heather Maloney/ Heather Maloney/ Signature Sounds Recording
Mother Mary/ Tim O'Brien/ Chicken & Egg/ Howdy Skies Records
Miss Otis Regrets/ The Sevens-/ Celtic Groove Brand/ The Sevens
Annie/ Breaking Grass/ Mountain Fever Music Sampler/ Mountain Fever
Annie Laurie/ Jed Marum with Hugh Morrison and Mason Brown/ Sands Of Aberdeen/ Jed Marum
Boxcar Betty/ Neptune's Car/ Letters From The Road/ Neptune's Car
Kathleen/ Pete's Posse/ Pete's Posse/ Pete's Posse
Iris and Pearl/ John Gorka/ True in Time/ Red House Records
Friend Of The Devil/ Lyle Lovett/ Deadicated/ Arista
Brokendown Palace/ Adrienne Young and little sadie/ The Art of Virtue/ Addie Belle
Boys of Ballinafad (jig)/U.S. Blues/Connaught Man's Rambles (jig)/Where's the Cat (slide)/The New Fiddle (jig)/ Wake The Dead/ Buckdancer's Choice/ Arista
Harriet Tubman / Holly Near/ And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection / Calico Tracks
Jennifer And Kate/ Tom Paxton/ Comedians & Angels/ Appleseed Records
Kathy's Song/ Shawn Colvin/ Live '88/ Plump Records
Crossing The Bar/ Jeff Warner/ Jolly Tinker/ Gumstump Records
Lorraine/ Lori McKenna/ Lorraine/ Signature Sounds Recording
Fish & Fowl/ The Andrew Collins Trio/ And It Was Good/ Sytesounds Music
Jane's A-Round/ Claudia Schmidt/ New Whirled Order/ Red House Records
Handsome Molly/ Mark Erelli/ Milltowns/ Hillbilly Pilgrim Records
Dark Eyed Molly/ Stan Rogers/ Turnaround/ Fogarty's Cove