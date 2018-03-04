NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.4.18

Song/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Mole's Moan/ Tom Rush/ Blues, Songs & Ballads/ Fantasy

Utha, Utha, Didi Bahini/ Libana/ Out of this World/ Spinning Records

Darlin' Cory/ Tim Grimm/ A Stranger In This Time/ Corazong

Deep River Blues with Jason Isbell/ Tommy Emmanuel/ Accomplice One/ CGP Sounds

Wichita [Outtake]/ Gillian Welch/ Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg / Acony Records

A Tune For Frankie/ Altan/ Blackwaterside/ Virgin

Pangaea/ I'm With Her/ See You Around/ Rounder

One-Way Ticket/ True North/ Open Road, Broken Heart/ True North

Bluegrass Train / Blackjack Crossing / Final Mix/ Blackjack Crossing

If I Had A Boat/ Lewis, Tom/ 360º/ Borealis

Emma/ Jonathan Edwards/ Live In Massachusetts/ Rising Records

Emma Rose/ Kate Wolf/ Weaver Of Visions - Anthology / Rhino

Sunday Morning Movies/ Bonnie Koloc/ Rediscovered/ Bonnie Koloc

War Movies and Westerns/ Mark Stepakoff/ The Story Behind the Story/ Mark Stepakoff

Movies/ Annie Gallup/ Little Five Points/ Waterbug

Drive-In Movie Picture Show/ Jim Henry/ The Wayback/ Moneysink Music

Lydia/ Slaid Cleaves/ Broke Down/ Philo

Louise/ Leo Kottke/ The Leo Kottke Anthology / Rhino

Loretta/ Stray Birds/ Echo Sessions/ Stray Birds

Joanne/ Cache Valley Drifters/ White Room/ CMH Records

Mary Tyler Moore/ Barbarba Kessler/ Stranger To This Land/ Eastern Front Records

Miss Mary Mack/ Heather Maloney/ Heather Maloney/ Signature Sounds Recording

Mother Mary/ Tim O'Brien/ Chicken & Egg/ Howdy Skies Records

Miss Otis Regrets/ The Sevens-/ Celtic Groove Brand/ The Sevens

Annie/ Breaking Grass/ Mountain Fever Music Sampler/ Mountain Fever

Annie Laurie/ Jed Marum with Hugh Morrison and Mason Brown/ Sands Of Aberdeen/ Jed Marum

Boxcar Betty/ Neptune's Car/ Letters From The Road/ Neptune's Car

Kathleen/ Pete's Posse/ Pete's Posse/ Pete's Posse

Iris and Pearl/ John Gorka/ True in Time/ Red House Records

Friend Of The Devil/ Lyle Lovett/ Deadicated/ Arista

Brokendown Palace/ Adrienne Young and little sadie/ The Art of Virtue/ Addie Belle

Boys of Ballinafad (jig)/U.S. Blues/Connaught Man's Rambles (jig)/Where's the Cat (slide)/The New Fiddle (jig)/ Wake The Dead/ Buckdancer's Choice/ Arista

Harriet Tubman / Holly Near/ And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection / Calico Tracks

Jennifer And Kate/ Tom Paxton/ Comedians & Angels/ Appleseed Records

Kathy's Song/ Shawn Colvin/ Live '88/ Plump Records

Crossing The Bar/ Jeff Warner/ Jolly Tinker/ Gumstump Records

Lorraine/ Lori McKenna/ Lorraine/ Signature Sounds Recording

Fish & Fowl/ The Andrew Collins Trio/ And It Was Good/ Sytesounds Music

Jane's A-Round/ Claudia Schmidt/ New Whirled Order/ Red House Records

Handsome Molly/ Mark Erelli/ Milltowns/ Hillbilly Pilgrim Records

Dark Eyed Molly/ Stan Rogers/ Turnaround/ Fogarty's Cove