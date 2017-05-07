NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5/7/17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
This Old Man/ Pete Seeger/ American Folk, Game & Activity Songs for Children/ Smithsonian Folkways
Did You Hear John Hurt?/ Tom Paxton, Anne Hills & Bob Gibson/ Best Of Friends/ Appleseed Recordings
Mississippi Blues/ David Surette/ Return To Kemper/ Madrina Music
Sharecropper's Son/ John McCutcheon/ Trolling For Dreams/ Appalsongs
Further Down the Line/ Scott Cook/ Further Down the Line/ scottcook.net
Mississippi Summer/ Si Kahn/ In My Heart: A Retrospective/ Strictly Country
Mississippi/ Bob Dylan/ The Bootleg Series, Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs/ Columbia
Sing Me Like A Folk Song/ The Steel Wheels/ Wild As We Came Here/ Big Ring Records
A Man With A Cardboard Sign/ Byrd and Street/ This Much Is True/ Byrd & Street
Mississippi You're on My Mind/ Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen/ The Great Sad River/ Woodpecker Records
Somebody's Doing Something Somewhere/ Greg Whitfield/ Songswarm Vol. 1/ Puff Bunny
Mississippi Moon/ Greg Brown/ One More Goodnight Kiss / Red House Records
April May/ Peter And Lou Berryman/ What Again/ Cornbelt Recording
Ghosts of Mississippi/ The SteelDrivers/ Reckless/ New Rounder
Mississippi Waltz/ Chris Thile & Michael Daves/ Sleep With One Eye Open/ Nonesuch
The Mary Ellen Carter/ Stan Rogers/ Between the Breaks...Live!/ Fogarty's Cove
Miss The Mississippi And You/ Billy Strings & Don Julin/ Fiddle Tune X/ Billy Strings and Don Julin
By Way of Sorrow/ Bennett and Perkins/ The Kitchen Music Sessions/ Bennett and Perkins
Between The Devil and The Deep/ Band Of Ruhks/ Band Of Ruhks / 101 Ranch Records
Skippin' in the Mississippi Dew/ John Hartford/ Mark Twang/ New Rounder
Cinco De Mayo In Memphis/ Guy Clark/ Workbench Songs/ Dualtone Music
Melancholy Ways/ Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche/ Mud & Apples/ Lucy Wainwright Roche and Suzzy Roche
This Train is Bound for Glory/ Old Crow Medicine Show and various artists/ Woody Guthrie: At 100! (Live At The Kennedy Center)/ Legacy Recordings
That's All Right/ Jayme Stone/ Jayme Stone's Folklife/ Borealis
Fair Annie/ Lindsay Straw/ The Fairest Flower Of Womankind/ Lindsay Straw
The Wind/ The T-Sisters/ Kindred Lines/ Spruce and Maple Music
My Old Brown Coat and Me/ Tim O'Brien/ Where the River Meets the Road/ Howdy Skies
Down In Mississippi/ Martin Grosswendt/ Payday!/ Martin Grosswendt
Watches The Clouds Roll By/ Kruger Brothers/ Tunes From David Holt's State Of Music 2/ High Windy
Friend Of Mine/ Gibson Brothers/ In The Ground/ New Rounder
Old Stone Wall/ The Early Mays/ The Early Mays/ The Early Mays
Cumberland Gap;Mississippi Sawyer;Rock That Babe/ The Mammals/ Born Live/ Humble Abode
Bells of May Street/ Lui Collins/ Closer/ Waterbug Records
Mississippi Moon/ Melody Walker & Jacob Groopman/ We Made It Home/ Maker Mender
Midnight Moonlight/ Old & In The Way/ Old And In The Way/ Arista Records
I Feel The Blues Moving In/ Slaid Cleaves/ Broke Down/ New Rounder
Train Of Glory/ Jonathan Edwards/ Jonathan Edwards/ Atco
Jump Before The Trainwreck/ Bow Thayer/ Shooting Arrows at the Moon/ Thunder Ridge Records