NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5/7/17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

This Old Man/ Pete Seeger/ American Folk, Game & Activity Songs for Children/ Smithsonian Folkways

Did You Hear John Hurt?/ Tom Paxton, Anne Hills & Bob Gibson/ Best Of Friends/ Appleseed Recordings

Mississippi Blues/ David Surette/ Return To Kemper/ Madrina Music

Sharecropper's Son/ John McCutcheon/ Trolling For Dreams/ Appalsongs

Further Down the Line/ Scott Cook/ Further Down the Line/ scottcook.net

Mississippi Summer/ Si Kahn/ In My Heart: A Retrospective/ Strictly Country

Mississippi/ Bob Dylan/ The Bootleg Series, Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs/ Columbia

Sing Me Like A Folk Song/ The Steel Wheels/ Wild As We Came Here/ Big Ring Records

A Man With A Cardboard Sign/ Byrd and Street/ This Much Is True/ Byrd & Street

Mississippi You're on My Mind/ Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen/ The Great Sad River/ Woodpecker Records

Somebody's Doing Something Somewhere/ Greg Whitfield/ Songswarm Vol. 1/ Puff Bunny

Mississippi Moon/ Greg Brown/ One More Goodnight Kiss / Red House Records

April May/ Peter And Lou Berryman/ What Again/ Cornbelt Recording

Ghosts of Mississippi/ The SteelDrivers/ Reckless/ New Rounder

Mississippi Waltz/ Chris Thile & Michael Daves/ Sleep With One Eye Open/ Nonesuch

The Mary Ellen Carter/ Stan Rogers/ Between the Breaks...Live!/ Fogarty's Cove

Miss The Mississippi And You/ Billy Strings & Don Julin/ Fiddle Tune X/ Billy Strings and Don Julin

By Way of Sorrow/ Bennett and Perkins/ The Kitchen Music Sessions/ Bennett and Perkins

Between The Devil and The Deep/ Band Of Ruhks/ Band Of Ruhks / 101 Ranch Records

Skippin' in the Mississippi Dew/ John Hartford/ Mark Twang/ New Rounder

Cinco De Mayo In Memphis/ Guy Clark/ Workbench Songs/ Dualtone Music

Melancholy Ways/ Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche/ Mud & Apples/ Lucy Wainwright Roche and Suzzy Roche

This Train is Bound for Glory/ Old Crow Medicine Show and various artists/ Woody Guthrie: At 100! (Live At The Kennedy Center)/ Legacy Recordings

That's All Right/ Jayme Stone/ Jayme Stone's Folklife/ Borealis

Fair Annie/ Lindsay Straw/ The Fairest Flower Of Womankind/ Lindsay Straw

The Wind/ The T-Sisters/ Kindred Lines/ Spruce and Maple Music

My Old Brown Coat and Me/ Tim O'Brien/ Where the River Meets the Road/ Howdy Skies

Down In Mississippi/ Martin Grosswendt/ Payday!/ Martin Grosswendt

Watches The Clouds Roll By/ Kruger Brothers/ Tunes From David Holt's State Of Music 2/ High Windy

Friend Of Mine/ Gibson Brothers/ In The Ground/ New Rounder

Old Stone Wall/ The Early Mays/ The Early Mays/ The Early Mays

Cumberland Gap;Mississippi Sawyer;Rock That Babe/ The Mammals/ Born Live/ Humble Abode

Bells of May Street/ Lui Collins/ Closer/ Waterbug Records

Mississippi Moon/ Melody Walker & Jacob Groopman/ We Made It Home/ Maker Mender

Midnight Moonlight/ Old & In The Way/ Old And In The Way/ Arista Records

I Feel The Blues Moving In/ Slaid Cleaves/ Broke Down/ New Rounder

Train Of Glory/ Jonathan Edwards/ Jonathan Edwards/ Atco

Jump Before The Trainwreck/ Bow Thayer/ Shooting Arrows at the Moon/ Thunder Ridge Records