NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.17.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label

Jamaica Farewell/ David Mallett/ The Horse I Rode In On/ North Road Records

Torn Screen Door/ Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen/ Great Sad River/ Woodpecker Records

Sorrow is the Bird/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles

Joe Hill's Last Will/ John McCutcheon/ Joe Hill's Last Will/ Appalsongs

A Chat With Your Mother/ Lou and Peter Berryman/ What Again/ Corn Belt

The Marvelous Toy/ Peter, Paul & Mary/ Around The Campfire / Warner Brothers

Ode to Sarajevo/ Smailovic & Sands/ Sarajevo Belfast/ Appleseed

Trouble With Poets/ Peter Mulvey Glencree/ Black Walnut Records

Too Many Reasons to Run/ Hoot and Holler/ Reasons to Run/ Hootandhollermusic.com

Asheville Blues/ Dana And Susan Robinson/ The Angel's Share/ Dana and Susan Robinson

Better Day A-Comin' / Bright Wings Chorus/ Signs And Wonders/ Bright Wings Chorus

Lady of Spain/ Garnet Rogers/ Live on NHPR/ Garnet Rogers

90 Miles an Hour/ Foghorn Stringband/ Devil in the Seat/ Foghorn Music

88 Keys/ Cosy Sheridan/ The Waterbug Anthology 2/ Waterbug

500 Miles/ Cliff Eberhardt/ 500 Miles/ Red House Records

The Giving Tree/ Nanci Griffith/ Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute To The Songs of Shel Silverstein/ Sugar Hill Records

The Ballad Of Lucy Jordon/ Lucinda Williams/ Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute To The Songs of Shel Silverstein/ Sugar Hill Records

Big City/ Iris DeMent/ Tulare Dust: A Songwriters' Tribute To Merle Haggard/ Shout!

Will You Go to Flanders/ Ionia Ni Chroinin and Grace Kiely/ Moonfish Cast sample/ Moonfish

Hey Nellie Nellie/ Gram Parsons/ Another Side of This Life: The Lost Recordings of Gram Parsons 1965-1966/ Sundazed Music

Lilac and the Apple/ Kate Wolf/ Sing Out - / www.singout.org

The Last Thing On My Mind/ Jimmy Gaudreau And Moondi Klein/ 2:10 Train/ Rebel Records

Comedians And Angels/ Tom Paxton/ Comedians & Angels/ Appleseed

Act Of Nature/ Cheryl Wheeler/ Driving Home/ New Rounder

Ballad For The Gulf Of Mexico/ Rita Hosking/ Burn/ Rh Records

A Delicate Balance/ Tom Dundee/ Lyfe Tyme a Rhyme/ Flight Records

Ruby's Shoes/ Lori McKenna/ Flying Under Radar/ Flying Under Radar

Hobo's Lullaby/ Anaïs Mitchell/ The Brightness/ Wilderland Records

In-Studio visit with Tristan Omand

When I Get A Little Money/ Chris Hillman/ Bidin' My Time/ New Rounder

The Mammals/ Rock That Babe/ Signature Sounds

Shake These Bones/ Malcolm Dalglish/ Hymnody Of Earth/ Musical Heritage Society