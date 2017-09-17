NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.17.17

Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label
Jamaica Farewell/ David Mallett/ The Horse I Rode In On/ North Road Records
Torn Screen Door/ Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen/ Great Sad River/ Woodpecker Records
Sorrow is the Bird/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles/ Lula Wiles
Joe Hill's Last Will/ John McCutcheon/ Joe Hill's Last Will/ Appalsongs
A Chat With Your Mother/ Lou and Peter Berryman/ What Again/ Corn Belt
The Marvelous Toy/ Peter, Paul & Mary/ Around The Campfire / Warner Brothers
Ode to Sarajevo/ Smailovic & Sands/ Sarajevo Belfast/ Appleseed
Trouble With Poets/ Peter Mulvey Glencree/ Black Walnut Records
Too Many Reasons to Run/ Hoot and Holler/ Reasons to Run/ Hootandhollermusic.com
Asheville Blues/ Dana And Susan Robinson/ The Angel's Share/ Dana and Susan Robinson
Better Day A-Comin' / Bright Wings Chorus/ Signs And Wonders/ Bright Wings Chorus
Lady of Spain/ Garnet Rogers/ Live on NHPR/ Garnet Rogers
90 Miles an Hour/ Foghorn Stringband/ Devil in the Seat/ Foghorn Music
88 Keys/ Cosy Sheridan/ The Waterbug Anthology 2/ Waterbug
500 Miles/ Cliff Eberhardt/ 500 Miles/ Red House Records
The Giving Tree/ Nanci Griffith/ Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute To The Songs of Shel Silverstein/ Sugar Hill Records
The Ballad Of Lucy Jordon/ Lucinda Williams/ Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute To The Songs of Shel Silverstein/ Sugar Hill Records
Big City/ Iris DeMent/ Tulare Dust: A Songwriters' Tribute To Merle Haggard/ Shout!
Will You Go to Flanders/ Ionia Ni Chroinin and Grace Kiely/ Moonfish Cast sample/ Moonfish
Hey Nellie Nellie/ Gram Parsons/ Another Side of This Life: The Lost Recordings of Gram Parsons 1965-1966/ Sundazed Music
Lilac and the Apple/ Kate Wolf/ Sing Out - / www.singout.org
The Last Thing On My Mind/ Jimmy Gaudreau And Moondi Klein/ 2:10 Train/ Rebel Records
Comedians And Angels/ Tom Paxton/ Comedians & Angels/ Appleseed
Act Of Nature/ Cheryl Wheeler/ Driving Home/ New Rounder
Ballad For The Gulf Of Mexico/ Rita Hosking/ Burn/ Rh Records
A Delicate Balance/ Tom Dundee/ Lyfe Tyme a Rhyme/ Flight Records
Ruby's Shoes/ Lori McKenna/ Flying Under Radar/ Flying Under Radar
Hobo's Lullaby/ Anaïs Mitchell/ The Brightness/ Wilderland Records
In-Studio visit with Tristan Omand
When I Get A Little Money/ Chris Hillman/ Bidin' My Time/ New Rounder
The Mammals/ Rock That Babe/ Signature Sounds
Shake These Bones/ Malcolm Dalglish/ Hymnody Of Earth/ Musical Heritage Society