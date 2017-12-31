NHPR Folk Show Year End Summary 2017

Each week I submit my playlists to a list serve for folk-djs. Its administrators tabulate the entries from about 100 folk dj's across the country to identify the top new music plays for each month. Here's my summary which includes the record label and date of release along with links for you to listen on You Tube to selected tracks. December has not been tabulated yet. Stay tuned!!

January 2017

Trolling For Dreams," John McCutcheon [Appalsongs, 1/17] (111)

"Y'all Means All"

"3 Chords And The Truth"

"Gone"

"Sharecropper's Son" Click to listen:

"Waltz 'round The Kitchen"

February 2017

Small Brown Birds," Zoe Mulford [Azalea City, 1/17] (119)

"February Thunder"

"President Sang Amazing Grace"

"Zillionaire"

"Answer The Knock At The Door"

"Blackbird" Click to listen

March 2017

"A Stranger In This Time," Tim Grimm And The Family Band [Vault, new] (134)

"Gonna Be Great" Click here to listen

"These Rollin' Hills"

"13 Years"

"Finding Home"

"Black Snake"

April 2017

"A Stranger In This Time," Tim Grimm And The Family Band [Vault, 3/17] (89)

"Gonna Be Great"

"These Rollin' Hills"

"13 Years" Click here to listen

"Black Snake"

"Over The Waves"

May 2017

"Poets, Philosophers, Workers And Wanderers," Joe Jencks [Turtle Bear, new] (95)

"Let Me Sing You A Song" Click here to listen

"Everybody Sings The Blues"

"Hands"

"Let It Rain"

"Solidarity Forever"

June 2017

"Play One More: The Songs Of Ian And Sylvia," Tom Russell [True North, 5/17] (82)

"Thrown To The Wolves"

"Wild Geese" Click here to listen

"Night The Chinese Restaurant Burned Down"

"Old Cheyenne"

"When The Wolves No Longer Sing"

July 2017

"Singin'," Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio [Vessel, 6/17] (84)

"Dark As A Dungeon"

"Singin" Click here to listen

"Sometimes I Can't Believe My Luck"

"Give Give Give"

August 2017

"Chase The Sun," The Early Mays [Bird On The Wing, 8/17] (93)

"Oh Babe, It Ain't No Lie"

"Say-O"

"Chase The Sun"

"Little Pink"

"I Am A Girl Of Constant Sorrow" Click here to listen

September 2017

"Happy Little Trees," KC Groves [thebluegrassgirl.com, new] (105)

"Little Rain"

"Northern Lights"

"Bluebird" Click here to listen

"Train 45"

"Lover's Return"

October

"The Long-Awaited Album," Steve Martin And The Steep Canyon Rangers [Rounder, 9/17] (103)

"Caroline"

"Santa Fe"

"Promontory Point"

"Canadian Girl" Click here to listen

November 2017

"Letters Never Read," Dori Freeman [Free Dirt, 10/17] (90)

"I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight"

"If I Could Make You My Own" Click here to listen

"Over There"

"That's Alright"

"Lovers On The Run"

December 2017 To Be Determined