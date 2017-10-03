NHPR Investing in New Berlin Tower

Get ready for more 'clear air' in the North Country. New Hampshire Public Radio is upgrading its radio tower in Berlin to strengthen service for North Country listeners of NHPR’s news and programming.

Work began Monday, October 2, to replace NHPR’s existing tower with a more modern piece of equipment. The project is expected to last about three weeks.

NHPR acquired the tower when it purchased the license in 2000. The original tower – estimated to be more than 30 years’ old - operated in the North Country for decades and is in decline. NHPR determined the tower needed to be replaced after an inspection revealed the tower did not meet current design standards.

The new tower will allow NHPR to provide listeners in the Berlin area with service for years to come. The tower will have the capacity to host other telecommunications service providers; NHPR will lease out tower space to businesses as needed.

During the transition period, Berlin city residents should not notice any service interruptions. However, outages may impact rural residents farther out from the city center. Full service – via the new Berlin tower – is expected to resume on Friday, October 27th.

The project – including equipment and contracting – will total about $120,000.

“NHPR is committed to providing service to communities north of the notches,” said Scott McPherson, Acting President & CEO of New Hampshire Public Radio. “This project is an important step toward strengthening service in Berlin, Gorham, and surrounding communities.”

The Berlin transmitter operates on a frequency of 107.1 FM. During any service interruption period, listeners can continue to receive NHPR news and programming through the Listen Live feature at NHPR.org.

Online, news and information can also tapped through NHPR’s mobile phone app; or via regular updates through social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

Elsewhere in the North Country, transmitters also operate in Colebrook (90.3 FM), Jackson (99.5 FM) and Littleton (91.9 FM). The Berlin signal, along with those in Colebrook, Jackson and Littleton, allows NHPR to reach more than 72,000 residents of the North Country.

[NOTE: Support for the tower replacement funded in part by generous contributions from The Cogswell Benevolent Trust and The Samuel P. Hunt Foundation.]

