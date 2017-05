Contribute to NHPR today and you can request either the NHPR Robin Tote & Mug or the NHPR Owl Tote & Mug. The tote is made locally, and measures 18"w x 14.5" h, while the mug is 11 ounces and is the perfect size for coffee or hot chocolate. Both feature our well-informed songbirds - with their fancy headphones, and tuning into their favorite public radio program, Fresh Air.

To Donate:

• Online

• Call (888) 805-6477