NHPR Welcomes International Journalism Delegation

Journalists from six Asia-Pacific countries visited NHPR today for a thoughtful conversation on newsgathering and public media in the Granite State.

The reporters and journalism advocates are on a three-week U.S. tour, traveling to Washington, DC; New York City and New Hampshire, followed by stops in Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

The six journalists – from Kiribati, Mongolia, New Zealand, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam - came to the U.S. through the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program. Group members work in a variety of media, including: radio, online magazines, global news services, and journalism advocacy organizations.

The visitors participated in NHPR’s daily news meeting, seeing how NHPR staff plan stories and set assignments for the day. Later, during a question and answer session with NHPR Managing Editor Cori Princell and Reporter Paige Sutherland, the group discussed press freedom, the differences in packaging news for radio and digital audiences, and the nuances of covering the New Hampshire Primary.