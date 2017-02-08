N.H.'s Biennial Budget Process

We examine how New Hampshire comes up with it's two-year spending plan, which kicks off with the Governor's budget address. In the next few months, there's a lot that will happen, both in public forums and behind the scenes. State spending and revenues will dominate the discussion, as well as which services will receive funding and which will see cuts.
GUESTS:
- Steve Norton, executive director of the New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies
- Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital