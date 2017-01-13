N.H.'s Comptroller Resigning; Sununu Will Appoint Successor

New Hampshire's chief accountant is resigning three years before his term ends, giving Republican Gov. Chris Sununu another key appointment in his first term.

Comptroller Gerard Murphy is leaving at the end of January when the state's comprehensive annual financial report is completed. The comptroller handles all statewide financial reporting, including monitoring state revenues, which determine how much money the state has to spend.

Murphy is taking the job of associate vice president for finance at Keene State College.

Murphy says he's leaving the comptroller job to spend more time with his family.

The Department of Administrative Services, which handles accounting, has been facing a high turnover rate, partly due to retirements. Commissioner Vicki Quiram says a comptroller position is difficult to fill and calls Murphy's departure "a big loss."