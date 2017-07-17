Related Program: 
Word of Mouth

NH's Craft Beer Boom, Civics 101, & 10-Minute Writer's Workshop

By Word of Mouth 47 minutes ago
  • Adam D. via Flickr Creative Commons / https://flic.kr/p/UnziBL

On today's show: 

Listen to the full show: 

The long version of Taylor's story on the Craft Beer movement in NH can be heard below.

You Asked, We Answered: Is N.H.'s Craft Beer Hype Actually Brewing Big Business?

By Jul 13, 2017
Taylor Quimby for NHPR

If you’ve visited the grocery store beer aisle lately, you might have noticed a growing number of beer options, many of them brewed right here in New Hampshire.

These hoppy IPAs, porters, and session ales are all part of the craft beer movement.

Foodstuffs: In Canterbury, There's a Brewery in the Woods

By Jack Rodolico Feb 12, 2016
Jack Rodolico for NHPR

You can only buy Canterbury Aleworks beer in one place – at the brewery in the woods.

"I like the little saying, a little out of the way, a lot out of the ordinary. But you could swap those off one way or the other. Some people say, 'Oh it’s a lot out of the way.'"

That’s Steve Allman, brewer and owner of Canterbury Aleworks. He’s behind the bar in his taproom. And he doesn’t look like a bartender – no crisp white shirt and pressed black pants. He looks like a carpenter. Which he is.

Anthrax in Manchester: Revisiting the Arms Mill Outbreak of 1957

By Jun 19, 2017
Image courtesy the Manchester Historic Association

It’s been 60 years since workers inside a New Hampshire textile mill began getting sick with a mysterious illness. Over a ten week period, four of these mill workers would die, sparking a massive public health investigation.

Episode 38: The 25th Amendment

By Civics 101 Jul 11, 2017

When a monarch dies, power stays in the family. But what about a president? It was a tricky question that the founders left mostly to Congress to figure out later. In this episode, the National Constitution Center's Lana Ulrich explains the informal rules that long governed the transition of presidential power, and the 25th Amendment, which currently outlines what should happen if a sitting president dies, resigns, or becomes unable to carry out his duties. #civics101pod

"You're Full of #$*@!" At N.H. Parole Board, Tough Talk Can Veer to the Profane

By Jun 27, 2017
Emily Corwin / NHPR

The New Hampshire parole board plays a key role in the state’s criminal justice system. Its nine members decide which inmates get out on parole, and which parolees return to prison. Although parole hearings are open to the public, they take place with little oversight or public scrutiny. And, unlike most legal proceedings, they can be surprisingly unrefined affairs.

10-Minute Writer's Workshop: Jonathan Safran Foer

By Jun 28, 2017

Author, outspoken vegetarian, social media abstainer and writing teacher Jonathan Safran Foer is author of three novels: Everything Is Illuminated, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close and, most recently, Here I Am, which follows four generations of a Jewish family grappling with identity, connection and disaster. His nonfiction book about factory farming, Eating Animals, was also a New York Times best-seller.

