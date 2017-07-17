NH's Craft Beer Boom, Civics 101, & 10-Minute Writer's Workshop

On today's show:
-
You Asked, We Answered: Is N.H.'s Craft Beer Hype Actually Brewing Big Business? Producer Taylor Quimby answers a listener's question about the proliferation of the craft beer business in New Hampshire
-
Anthrax in Manchester: Revisiting the Arms Mill Outbreak of 1957 NHPR reporter Todd Bookman looks at the history of the anthrax outbreak in Manchester's mills.
-
-
At N.H. Parole Board, Tough Talk Can Veer to the Profane NHPR reporter Emily Corwin story on what happens at parole board meetings.
-
Listen to the full show:
The long version of Taylor's story on the Craft Beer movement in NH can be heard below.