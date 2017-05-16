N.H.'s University System Unlikely to See Increase in State Aid

By 1 hour ago
  • CREDIT CREDIT MIKE ROSS, UNH

The University System of New Hampshire will likely not see an increase in state funding over the next two years.  That’s after Senate budget writers Tuesday voted to approve the recommendation of both the Governor and the House Finance Committee in keeping the system’s funding at current levels - $81 million a year. 

A proposal to add $3 million to that number failed along party lines – with Republicans against. Republican Senator Bob Giuda of Warren said the university system had not shown it deserves more state support.

“Whether the state belongs in the business of funding an institution that continues to spend well beyond its means as evidence by its debt load – self funding or otherwise? It’s a billion dollar industry; they have 800 million dollars of debt," Giuda told his fellow committee members.

But the University System still has a chance to see more state dollars in the next budget. There’s a proposal to add roughly $4 million to freeze tuition for the 2019 academic year. That measure was postponed until Monday.

Tags: 
USNH
UNH
NH Budget

Related Content

The Politics of Higher Ed Funding in New Hampshire

By Mar 31, 2017
Hannah McCarthy/NHPR

Among the dozens of agencies and groups watching the state budget process this spring are the two organizations representing public higher education in New Hampshire: the University System, and the Community College System. In recent years, the two have fared differently when it comes to state support.

University Officials Express 'Deep Disappointment' In Gov. Sununu's Budget Plan

By Feb 10, 2017
CREDIT MIKE ROSS, UNH

Officials with the state University System are registering their disappointment with Governor Chris Sununu’s proposal not to increase state funding for New Hampshire’s public universities.

The University System of New Hampshire requested an increase of about 12 million dollars over the next two fiscal years. They said the increase would allow them to keep tuition flat for in-state students.

N.H. Universities Ask Budget Writers To Increase Funding By 12 Percent

By Nov 18, 2016
CREDIT MIKE ROSS, UNH

Officials with the University System of New Hampshire say they hope to freeze in-state tuition for the 2018 and 2019 academic years.

That’s if state budget writers approve the university system’s spending request: $88.5 million in 2018 and $93.5 million in 2019. That's a roughly $20 million increase from what state budget writers gave the system in the current state spending plan.

UNH President Huddleston Vows to Fight Discrimination on Campus

By May 15, 2017
CREDIT MIKE ROSS, UNH

UNH President Mark Huddleston addressed a growing string of racially charged incidents at the school’s Durham campus in recent weeks.