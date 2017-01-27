No Such Thing As A Free Lunch... At The State House

New Hampshire Lawmakers filed into the State House cafeteria Thursday for some free international food. Like it or not, their meal came with a side of conversation -- about how immigrants benefit New Hampshire.

It came the same week President Trump ordered a halt to all refugees and visas from a handful of nations. At one table, a gray-haired volunteer worked to convince two Republican lawmakers that refugees and others are already adequately vetted. Their efforts to bridge the ideological divide were captivating.