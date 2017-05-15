Non-Profit Offers Seacoast Fisherman Free Safety Training

Commercial fishermen in New Hampshire will be able to get free job safety training this week.

Commercial fishing is regularly cited as one of the most world’s most dangerous professions.

The day-long safety training event will be held Wednesday in New Castle and will cover topics like man-overboard procedures, emergency communications, and how to put on a survival suit.

The event is being hosted by Fishing Partnership Services, a non-profit industry group. The training sessions will be conducted by a former Coast Guard captain.

The event is free and open to any commercial fishermen.