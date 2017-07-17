North Haverhill Farm Workshop Caters to Local Vets

A small group of New Hampshire veterans will gather in North Haverhill Tuesday to learn about farm equipment and the agricultural industry in the state.

The New Hampshire Farm Bureau and the UNH Cooperative Extension are hosting the workshop, which aims to address the state's aging farm workforce and demand from young veterans for skilled jobs.

It's the first in a series the two groups will be hosting and is largely about awareness, said Steve Turaj, with the extension. "Maybe some people will come along and say, 'Gee, I'm looking at starting a blueberry operation, how do I start?'" he said. The goal is to offer the combined resources of the Farm Bureau and UNH Cooperative Extension to those curious about a career in agriculture.