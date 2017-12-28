Officials Check On N.H. Elderly During Severe Cold

Local officials in Londonderry are making rounds Thursday and Friday to check on the town’s older population in the extreme cold weather.

Fire Chief Darren O’Brien said it’s something his department has been doing for more than three decades. O’Brien and his men plan to make several trips around town throughout the next few days, checking on houses where he knows the elderly live.

“If the residence has been plowed out, if it looks like there has been movement in it, I’ve been checking to make sure that their direct vents for their heaters are clear, make sure I see some kind of smoke coming out of their smoke stacks that tells me they have heat," he said.

"I’m not going door to door interrupting everybody – just looking for obvious signs that something is not right.”

The National Weather Service has issued a statewide wind chill advisory until Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to range from 10 to 25 below zero with wind.