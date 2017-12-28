Officials Check On N.H. Elderly During Severe Cold

By 6 hours ago

Credit FILE

Local officials in Londonderry are making rounds Thursday and Friday to check on the town’s older population in the extreme cold weather.

Fire Chief Darren O’Brien said it’s something his department has been doing for more than three decades. O’Brien and his men plan to make several trips around town throughout the next few days, checking on houses where he knows the elderly live.

“If the residence has been plowed out, if it looks like there has been movement in it, I’ve been checking to make sure that their direct vents for their heaters are clear, make sure I see some kind of smoke coming out of their smoke stacks that tells me they have heat," he said.

"I’m not going door to door interrupting everybody – just looking for obvious signs that something is not right.”

The National Weather Service has issued a statewide wind chill advisory until Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to range from 10 to 25 below zero with wind. 

Some Practical Tips For Weathering The Deep Freeze In N.H.

By Dec 26, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Temperatures will drop to single digits for the rest of this week, so break out the long underwear, the wool sweaters, and those down jackets.

"Or your flannel-lined jeans."

That's what one DOT worker told the press last year when asked for his secret on bearing the extreme cold while required to work outside.

(The National Weather Service has issued a winter chill advisory for northern New Hampshire.)

Low Temperature Daily Record Broken On Mount Washington Summit

By 9 hours ago
Mount Washington Observatory

When weather observer Tom Padham answered the phone inside the Mount Washington Observatory at the summit around midday Thursday it was 52 degrees - inside.

“Out the windows, it's pretty ice-covered...we're still in the clouds...and it's, I think, warmed up to about 26-below at the moment,” he said. “I’m talking on the phone with gloves and a hat on.”

He and his team saw the Observatory’s coldest temperature ever recorded on a December 28 around 5 a.m. It was negative 34 degrees.