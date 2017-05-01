Officials Say Hikers Didn't Tell Them They No Longer Needed Help

By 53 minutes ago

A group of hikers in New Hampshire could be facing charges and costs for calling 911 for a rescue team, then failing to tell authorities they were already on their way back with the help of volunteer hikers.

Officers with New Hampshire's Office of Fish and Game tell WMUR-TV that the group of eight hikers called 911 on Sunday, saying they were lost on a Mount Washington trail. After the call, the group met with another group of hikers who began to lead them to safety.

However, the group failed to call authorities and update them, so a rescue team was launched. The rescue team proceeded to bump into the group of hikers 20 minutes up the trail.

Tags: 
Fish and Game
hiker rescue

Related Content

Fish and Game: Spate of Snowmobile Accidents Highlights Need for More Officers

By Feb 13, 2017
NH Fish and Game Department

A total of eleven snowmobile accidents were to blame for three deaths and multiple injuries across New Hampshire this past weekend. Officials with the state Fish & Game Department say they need more officers to handle the volume of calls.

The accidents ranged from snowmobiles crashing into trees, catching fire, and falling through thin ice.

Three people, including a 15-year-old from New York died after falling through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee in two separate incidents.

Reality Show Featuring N.H. Fish and Game Set for 2017 Premiere

By Dec 22, 2016
Animal Planet

  A reality show featuring New Hampshire conservation officers and wildlife biologists is set to premiere next year on the cable network Animal Planet.

There’s no shortage of drama in the two-minute trailer released this week for “North Woods Law: New Hampshire.”

The clip features everything from a Fish and Game officer carefully capturing a rattlesnake to tense exchanges with members of the public.

$1 Million in Grants Awarded for Restoration of N.H. Habitats

By Aug 3, 2016
Bryan Hanson / Morguefile

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced a million dollars in grants Tuesday to restore New Hampshire’s forest and fish habitat.

Eight organizations received funding to restore wildlife habitat in New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Maine. Collectively, the groups will open nearly 200 miles of streams for fish passage and improve habitat for the New England Cottontail, American woodcock, and golden-winged warblers.

Eversource, New Hampshire’s largest electric utility, is donating the bulk of the funding.