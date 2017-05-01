Officials Say Hikers Didn't Tell Them They No Longer Needed Help

A group of hikers in New Hampshire could be facing charges and costs for calling 911 for a rescue team, then failing to tell authorities they were already on their way back with the help of volunteer hikers.

Officers with New Hampshire's Office of Fish and Game tell WMUR-TV that the group of eight hikers called 911 on Sunday, saying they were lost on a Mount Washington trail. After the call, the group met with another group of hikers who began to lead them to safety.

However, the group failed to call authorities and update them, so a rescue team was launched. The rescue team proceeded to bump into the group of hikers 20 minutes up the trail.