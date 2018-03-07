Offshore Drilling Debate Revived In New England

A public hearing on the seacoast attracted environmentalists, fishing groups, and many others who oppose President Trump's new proposal to expand offshore drilling in the Atlantic, including off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. We talk with NHPR's energy and environmental reporter Annie Ropeik about the latest developments and what impact offshore drilling might have for the state.

This segment will air live from 9:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 8, and again at 7:40 p.m.

