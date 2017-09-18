Author Elmira Bayrasli examines the question: "Where will the next Steve Jobs come from?" Bayrasli thinks obstacles such as poor infrastructure and marginalization may inspire greater innovation in countries such as India, Mexico, or Nigeria - rather than the U.S. Her book, "From the Other Side of the World: Extraordinary Entrepreneurs, Unlikely Places," looks at the growth of innovation beyond Silicon Valley, focusing on talented individuals around the world who have overcome obstacles to lead high-growth businesses.

Elmira Bayrasli, author of "From the Other Side of The World: Extraordinary Entrepreneurs, Unlikely Places." She is a visiting fellow at the New America Foundation, and a lecturer at New York University. She has spent the past two decades working on foreign policy, international development, and with startups worldwide. In 2013, she co-founded Foreign Policy Interrupted, an education and media startup dedicated to increasing female foreign policy voices in the written and electronic press.

Elmira Bayrasli will speak at the World Affairs Council's "Global Tipping Points" series at UNH Manchester on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

