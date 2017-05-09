Peterborough Voters To Decide Whether Town Should Become 'Sanctuary City'

By 35 minutes ago

Downtown Peterborough

  Voters in Peterborough will decide Tuesday whether to designate the town as a "Sanctuary City."

The warrant article was put forth by a group of residents, and is one of several issues on the ballot for Town Meeting elections.

If the proposal passes, police officers and other town officials would be prohibited from inquiring about the immigration status of people they encounter in the routine performance of their duties.

Officers and officials would also be barred from sharing information with United States Immigration and Customs, or ICE, except in cases involving violent criminal activity or felony violations.

The town’s three-member Board of Selectmen opposes the measure, citing concerns over President Trump's threat to deny federal funding to communities with such policies.

"We believe that it would be irresponsible to our taxpayers to take such a risk, particularly over a stance that is not legally enforceable," the selectmen wrote in a joint op-ed.

Tags: 
Peterborough
sanctuary city

Related Content

In The Most Yankee of Traditions, A 'Repair Café' Launches in Peterborough

By Apr 14, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

New Englanders, broadly speaking, are a thrifty bunch. Between garage sales, dump malls and Market Basket, we understand the value of a dollar. That makes the launch of a new Repair Café in Peterborough a natural fit.

Peterborough's 102-Year-Old Movie Theater For Sale

By & Feb 10, 2017
cinematreasures.org

  One of New Hampshire’s oldest movie theaters could be yours for the right price.

The owner of the 102-year-old Peterborough Community Theatre announced this week that she’s putting it up for sale. The single-screen, 95-seat theater dates back to 1914.

Carol Nelson is the theatre’s owner, and is a longtime Peterborough resident.

'Sanctuary Cities' Promise Legal Fight After Sessions Threatens Funds

By Mar 28, 2017

Officials in New York, California and elsewhere say they'll fight Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to cut off billions in federal grant money to cities that don't share the Trump administration's strict approach to enforcing immigration laws.

"The Trump Administration is pushing an unrealistic and mean spirited executive order," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Monday night. "If they want a fight, we'll see them in court."