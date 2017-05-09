Peterborough Voters To Decide Whether Town Should Become 'Sanctuary City'

Voters in Peterborough will decide Tuesday whether to designate the town as a "Sanctuary City."

The warrant article was put forth by a group of residents, and is one of several issues on the ballot for Town Meeting elections.

If the proposal passes, police officers and other town officials would be prohibited from inquiring about the immigration status of people they encounter in the routine performance of their duties.

Officers and officials would also be barred from sharing information with United States Immigration and Customs, or ICE, except in cases involving violent criminal activity or felony violations.

The town’s three-member Board of Selectmen opposes the measure, citing concerns over President Trump's threat to deny federal funding to communities with such policies.

"We believe that it would be irresponsible to our taxpayers to take such a risk, particularly over a stance that is not legally enforceable," the selectmen wrote in a joint op-ed.