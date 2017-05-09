Police Back In Manchester Neighborhood Where Woman Was Fatally Shot In 2015

By 1 minute ago

Denise Robert

  Police are back investigating in a Manchester, New Hampshire, neighborhood where a woman was fatally shot by a single gunshot while out on a routine stroll in 2015.

WMUR-TV reports police with metal detectors were focusing on a backyard Monday, placing evidence markers in the grass.

Sixty-two-year-old Denise Robert was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 30, 2015, while walking her regular route in her North End neighborhood. The bullet was never recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tom Robert, Denise's brother, said he is happy the investigation hasn't gone cold.

