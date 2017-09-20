Police: Truck Found in River Linked to Decades-Old Cold Case

Police in New Hampshire say they've removed a truck from the bottom of a river that is related to the 1998 disappearance of a 26-year-old man.

New Hampshire State Police confirmed the 1996 Ford Ranger discovered at the bottom of the Androscoggin River near Errol Tuesday was the vehicle driven by Tony Imondi. Officials say they found skeletal remains in the truck that have been sent to the medical examiner for identification.

Imondi was last seen leaving a restaurant on July 1, 1998. He was reported missing a few days later after family and friends said they had not heard from him.

Imondi's family has been notified about the discovery.