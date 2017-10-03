The Politics of Health Care

After the Graham-Cassidy Bill proposed by Republicans failed to garner enough votes last week, patients, healthcare providers, and insurers still face uncertainty before open enrollment begins November 1. And Bernie Sanders' single-payer proposal continues to gain fans, as politicians search for the best health insurance solutions.

GUEST:

Julie Rovner:

Rovner is Chief Washington Correspondent for Kaiser Health News. She has written extensively about the politics surrounding health insurance for KHN's Repeal & Replace Watch.

Rovner also hosts the What the Health? podcast.

Related Reading:

"The GOP Repeal Bill Is Imploding. Here Are 5 Things Left Hanging On Obamacare," by Rovner for Kaiser Health News.

"Insurance Commissioners Say Help Offered By Congress Is Not Enough To Save Market," by Rovner for Kaiser Health News.

"Politics, Not Policy, Fueling Last-Ditch GOP Health Care Efforts," from NBC News.

"Analyst: Premiums For Unsubsidized Coverage on N.H.'s Individual Market Could Rise 52% Next Year," from NHPR.

"NH Primary Source: Shaheen signs on to Sanders' single-payer, government health care plan," by WMUR.