Related Program: 
The Exchange

The Politics of Health Care

By The Exchange 58 minutes ago
  • Franchise Opportunities; Flickr

After the Graham-Cassidy Bill proposed by Republicans failed to garner enough votes last week, patients, healthcare providers, and insurers still face uncertainty before open enrollment begins November 1. And Bernie Sanders' single-payer proposal continues to gain fans, as politicians search for the best health insurance solutions. 

GUEST:

  • Julie Rovner:

Rovner is Chief Washington Correspondent for Kaiser Health News. She has written extensively about the politics surrounding health insurance for KHN's Repeal & Replace Watch

Rovner also hosts the What the Health? podcast. 

Related Reading:

"The GOP Repeal Bill Is Imploding. Here Are 5 Things Left Hanging On Obamacare," by Rovner for Kaiser Health News. 

"Insurance Commissioners Say Help Offered By Congress Is Not Enough To Save Market," by Rovner for Kaiser Health News. 

"Politics, Not Policy, Fueling Last-Ditch GOP Health Care Efforts," from NBC News. 

"Analyst: Premiums For Unsubsidized Coverage on N.H.'s Individual Market Could Rise 52% Next Year," from NHPR. 

"NH Primary Source: Shaheen signs on to Sanders' single-payer, government health care plan," by WMUR. 

Tags: 
Health Insurance
Healthcare
Insurance Department

Related Content

Report: N.H. Medicaid Expansion Patients Younger, Costlier Than the Rest of Individual Market

By Aug 28, 2017
istock photo

A new report commissioned by the New Hampshire Insurance Department shows that the people covered by New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program are younger — but also more expensive — than expected. That’s raising new questions for lawmakers to consider as they grapple with how the program should continue beyond its current expiration date at the end of 2018.

Three Carriers in for 2018 N.H. Health Insurance Marketplace

By Aug 16, 2017
istock photo

It's looking like New Hampshire customers buying individual plans on the state's health insurance exchange will have their choice of three carriers next year: Anthem, Harvard Pilgrim and Ambetter. 

N.H. Officials Navigate 'Unprecedented' Uncertainty Around 2018 Insurance Marketplace

By Aug 1, 2017
istock photo

Insurance Commissioner Roger Sevigny says he can’t remember another time when trying to map out New Hampshire insurance markets was quite as tricky as it is today.

“This kind of uncertainty is unprecedented,” Sevigny said Tuesday, when asked to put this year’s marketplace planning into context. 