The Politics of Health Care: The Latest From Washington D.C.

After the Graham-Cassidy Bill proposed by Republicans -- their latest Repeal and Replace effort -- failed to garner enough votes recently, patients, healthcare providers, and insurers still face plenty of uncertainty before open enrollment begins November 1. Meanwhile, Senator Bernie Sanders's single-payer proposal continues to gain fans. We'll get the latest on how national politics is shaping the health care debate across the country.

GUEST:

Julie Rovner - Chief Washington Correspondent for Kaiser Health News. She has written extensively about the politics surrounding health insurance for KHN's Repeal & Replace Watch. Rovner also hosts the What the Health? podcast.

