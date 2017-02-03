Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Will Be Exempt From Federal Hiring Freeze

By 4 hours ago

Credit Emily Corwin / NHPR

  New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan say the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and all Navy public shipyards will be exempt from Republican President Donald Trump's federal hiring freeze.

The Department of Defense clarification comes in response to calls from the senators, both Democrats, to establish this exemption after Shaheen's office learned that several new hires at the Kittery, Maine-based shipyard received letters indefinitely postponing their start date.

The senators joined fellow Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, both of Hawaii, to introduce legislation Monday that would establish the exemption.

The freeze announced last week prevented shipyards across the country from hiring engineers, acquisition workforce personnel, trade mechanics, radiological and emergency personnel, regulatory compliance and other support personnel.

Trump's office said the freeze will slow the dramatic expansion of the federal workforce

Tags: 
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Related Content

Maine Company Awarded $29 Million Contract At Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

By Nov 22, 2016
Via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. senators from Maine say Cianbro Corp. of Pittsfield has been awarded a nearly $29 million contract from the U.S. Navy to do structural repair work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King made the announcement on Monday. The senators say the contract will support repairs and modernization of structures at a berth at the Kittery shipyard.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to Receive $33 Million for Repairs

By Sep 9, 2016
Jeff L / Flicker Creative Commons

The Navy is planning 33 million dollars in repairs and construction at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

$25.7 million dollars will go toward repairs to components of one of the shipyard’s dry docks that are nearing the end of their service life.

The remaining 7.2 million dollars will go to the construction of a flood basin for another dry dock that will allow submarines to dock regardless of tidal activity.

Panel Approves Nearly $75M for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

By Apr 15, 2016
Emily Corwin / NHPR

 

The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved nearly $75 million in funding for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The proposal includes $17.8 million for new housing for single sailors and married couples without children; $27 million for a new dental and medical clinic; and $30.1 million for utility improvements for nuclear platforms.

Kasich Says He Wasn't Trying To Criticize Shipyard Workers

By Brady Carlson Sep 13, 2015
Brady Carlson / NHPR

Ohio Governor John Kasich says his recent comments about the federal Base Realignment and Closure process weren't meant as a criticism of workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Ayotte To Chair Hearing On Best Practices At Shipyards

By Jul 29, 2015
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

 

New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte is heading a subcommittee hearing that will focus on best practices at shipyards.

The hearing before the Readiness and Management Support Subcommittee on Wednesday will look at new training techniques, efficiency initiatives, management and labor cooperation, apprentice programs and the role of shipyards in sustaining naval readiness.

Ayotte invited Paul O'Connor to testify. He's the president of the Metal Trades Council at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The council represents 2,500 tradesmen and women at the shipyard.