Possessing, Growing Marijuana Now Legal in Maine

By 1 hour ago

  It's a green Monday in Maine.

The first tangible results of state voters' decision to legalize marijuana are being felt as possession and home growth of marijuana becomes legal.

Voters narrowly passed the ballot question in November, and the waiting period between the vote and legalization has expired.

Contentious aspects linger, including what rules should govern businesses that will sell marijuana, such as retail stores and social clubs. But it's now legal to smoke it, gift it, grow it and possess up to 2.5 ounces of it.

The vote was close, and opponents are continuing to push for restrictions.

Marijuana Legalization

What Can N.H. Expect Now that Pot's Legal in Massachusetts?

By Dec 16, 2016
Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Massachusetts. But what does that mean, and what can New Hampshire residents expect now that they're surrounded by legal recreational marijuana?  

WBUR's Martha Bebinger spoke with NHPR's Peter Biello to discuss this new law.  

So Martha, it’s legal in Massachusetts now, but folks in New Hampshire should know that it’s not quite time to cross the border to buy some, correct?

As Neighbors Legalize Marijuana, N.H. Advocates See Opening for Decriminalization

By Nov 22, 2016
Lest there’s any confusion as Maine and Massachusetts move to loosen their drug laws, New Hampshire police want to make one thing clear about marijuana use in the Granite State.

New Hampshire Neighbors Approve Recreational Marijuana Legislation

By The Exchange Nov 14, 2016
Four out of five states with ballot measures this year to legalize recreational marijuana did so, including our neighbors Maine and Massachusetts. We find out what this might mean for similar efforts in New Hampshire, and the impact on federal laws.


Legalized Pot Still Undecided In Maine

By Nov 10, 2016
 Maine residents are still waiting to find out whether marijuana will become legal in their state.

Voters cast ballots on a referendum to potentially legalize recreational marijuana use on Tuesday. Results so far show voters for the proposal holding an edge of less than 1 percent.

The race remains too close to call with more than 95 percent of precincts reporting. Opponents of legalization say they're not ready to concede the race, and they are likely to ask for a recount once the results are tabulated.

Massachusetts Voters Legalize Marijuana; Maine Too Close to Call

By Nov 9, 2016

 

The marijuana legalization movement scored its biggest victory yet Tuesday as voters in California, Massachusetts and Nevada approved recreational pot, making the drug fully legal in the nation's most populous state and giving it a toehold in the densely populated Northeast.

Voters in Florida, North Dakota and Arkansas approved medical marijuana measures.

A preliminary exit poll conducted for The Associated Press and television networks by Edison Research showed the proposal passed handily in California.