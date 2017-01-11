Potential Drug Overdoses Prompt Corrections Department to Halt Concord Prison Visits

New Hampshire's Department of Corrections is investigating three likely drug overdoses – one fatal – that occurred last weekend.

Due to the investigation,the department has canceled inmate visits at the Concord Prison through Thursday.

On Friday, a resident died at the department's halfway house in Manchester.

Later that weekend, staff found two inmates unresponsive at the state prison in Concord. Staff administered Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, and the two survived.

In a press release, the department announced visitation would be canceled until the department can identify the type, source and entry point of the drugs that caused the incident.

Inmates and staff have told NHPR of rampant drug use at New Hampshire’s state prisons in recent years. Commissioner Bill Wrenn, in a press release, says “steps will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation to discourage the introduction of contraband in the future.”