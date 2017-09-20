Prep School, Police Reach Agreement After Sexual-Abuse Cases

Phillips Exeter Academy building
Police and a New Hampshire prep school that was the focus of sexual-assault allegations have reached an agreement that says suspected acts of sexual abuse involving children will be reported to police and to a state agency.

The agreement with Phillips Exeter Academy says suspected abuse shall be reported to the state Division of Children, Youth and Families and then to the school's director of student well-being, followed by oral and written reports to the agency and police from the school's general counsel.

Concerns about sex abuse at Exeter were raised following revelations last year about a former teacher who was forced to resign in 2011 after admitting misconduct dating to the 1970s. Another teacher was fired amid allegations he had sexual encounters with a student decades ago.

The school identified five more former staff members accused of abuse.

